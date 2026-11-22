Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Leci Brandão Live in Barra — November 22, 2026
Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife
Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Sunday 22 November 2026, starts early: four Afro-Brazilian music artists, Leci Brandão, Sandro Luiz, Tião Casemiro and Luan Pureza, share the stage of the Qualistage at 4 p.m. The concert hall sits inside the Via Parque shopping centre in Barra da Tijuca, a beachfront district in western Rio.
Tickets start at R$60 (about US$10), and the venue’s page rates the show 18 and over. It is an afternoon concert built around Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion whose songs were long sung only in its temples and now reach large stages.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Sunday, 22 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).
- —Weather 25.9°C (79°F) with a 42 per cent rain chance at 4 p.m.
- —Top pick “O Grande Encontro” at the Qualistage, 4 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Barra da Tijuca, the beachfront district of western Rio.
- —Entry prices From R$60 (about US$10); 18 and over.
One show passes our test on this Sunday: an Umbanda concert in Barra. Anything without a confirmed time and price stays out of the picks.
Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
Tonight’s Pick
O Grande Encontro, Qualistage
The Qualistage is a concert hall in the Via Parque shopping centre. The venue’s event page lists four artists on one bill.
- WhenSunday 22 November 2026, 4 p.m. (16h00), says the venue’s event page.
- AddressQualistage, Via Parque Shopping, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, Barra da Tijuca.
- EntryFrom R$60 (about US$10), says the venue’s event page. The venue’s site links to Ticketmaster, a ticketing platform, for this show.
- For foreignersThe venue’s page rates the show 18 and over. It names the four artists as Leci Brandão, Sandro Luiz, Tião Casemiro and Luan Pureza.
Four Voices of Umbanda on One Stage
The venue’s description calls Leci Brandão one of the great names of Brazilian popular music, with a career marked by samba and the defence of Afro-Brazilian culture. It presents Sandro Luiz as one of the main voices of contemporary Umbanda music, a sound that grew inside the temples.
Tião Casemiro, the venue says, is a fundamental name of Umbanda music who kept a repertoire alive across generations. Luan Pureza is described as an artist winning over young followers of Umbanda and other African-rooted religions.
The venue calls the bill a meeting of generations, with special interpretations and first-time pairings promised. It publishes no set list or running order, so we cannot say who comes on first.
Earlier on Sunday: Samba and a Choir
Diário do Rio, a Rio news site, lists the Bateria da Portela, the drum section of a leading samba school, a Carnival club, at noon on the main stage of the Festival Amanhecer Rio in the Passeio Público, a park in central Rio. A roda de samba, an informal samba circle, called Quintal da Magia follows at 1 p.m., and the festival’s activities are free, says the site.
The same site lists the Coral Brasil Ensemble of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro at 11 a.m. in the Salão Assyrio, a historic hall of the Theatro Municipal, Rio’s opera house. Tickets cost R$50 (about US$8) full price and R$25 (about US$4) half price, it says.
We could not open the festival’s or the theatre’s own pages today. We therefore treat both as listings and not as picks.
A Quiet Sunday and an Early Show
The venue agendas we could open list few Sunday evening shows. The Qualistage bill is the one concert we could confirm to our standard.
Barra da Tijuca lies away from Lapa, the old-town nightlife district, and from the beach neighbourhoods of the South Zone. The venue gives no end time for the show, so plan the ride home with that in mind.
Umbanda is one of Brazil’s Afro-Brazilian religions, and its songs are called pontos. The venue’s text says this music was long kept inside religious spaces and now fills theatres and large stages.
Practical Notes
- —Transport The Via Parque shopping centre is on Avenida Ayrton Senna, so ride apps such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, can take you to the door. We could not read the venue’s transit page today, so check the BRT (bus rapid transit) route before you go.
- —Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 26.2°C (79°F) and a 32 per cent rain chance at 2 p.m., 25.9°C (79°F) and 42 per cent at 4 p.m., 24.1°C (75°F) and 29 per cent at 6 p.m., and 23.6°C (74°F) and 25 per cent at 8 p.m. for Rio on 22 November.
- —Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November. The central bank published no rate for the 20 November holiday.
What We Could Not Confirm
We could not confirm doors, the set order or an end time for the Qualistage show, because the venue’s page lists only the 4 p.m. start. Press listings give doors at 2 p.m., which we could not check on the venue’s page.
Ticketmaster did not load for us, so we do not know whether any sector is sold out or what the dearer tickets cost. We also could not read the agendas of Blue Note Rio, a jazz club, Pedra do Sal, a samba spot in the port district, or other Rio venues for tonight.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is entry to O Grande Encontro in Rio tonight?
Tickets start at R$60 (about US$10), says the Qualistage’s event page. We could not read the prices of the dearer sectors.
What time does O Grande Encontro start in Rio tonight?
The Qualistage lists the start at 4 p.m. on Sunday 22 November 2026. The hall is in the Via Parque shopping centre, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, in Barra da Tijuca.
Can teenagers go to O Grande Encontro in Rio?
The venue’s event page rates the show 18 and over. Press listings mention minors with a guardian, which we could not confirm on the venue’s page.
Is anything free in Rio today, Sunday 22 November 2026?
Diário do Rio lists the free Festival Amanhecer Rio in the Passeio Público, with the Bateria da Portela at noon and a samba circle at 1 p.m. Both are daytime events, and we could not check them on the organiser’s page.
Sources: Qualistage (event page for O Grande Encontro, read 22 November 2026), Diário do Rio, a Rio news site (agenda notes of 13 and 17 November 2026 on the Festival Amanhecer Rio and the Coral Brasil Ensemble), Open-Meteo (weather service, 22 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
The Rio de Janeiro Guide
What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
This month
Coming up in Rio de Janeiro
- Groundation Concert in Rio de Janeiro on 27 November 27 Nov
- Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo Play Rio on 29 November 29 Nov
- Kid Abelha Rio de Janeiro Brazil December 11, 2026: Extra Show Moves to Brava Arena Jockey, January Tickets Stay Valid 11 Dec
- Matanza Ritual Fest in Rio on 18 December 18 Dec
Living in Rio de Janeiro
- Rio de Janeiro Rents by Neighborhood in 2026
- Rio de Janeiro City Guide 2026, Brazil's Second City
- Rio Carnival 2027 Parade Schedule With Dates and Tickets
- Réveillon Copacabana 2027: New Year's Eve in Rio — Fireworks, Traditions and Guide
Nightlife
Understand Brazil
- Brazil’s Regions and States Explained
- Brazil Storm Alerts Explained for Visitors
- Brazil History Explained, From Origins to 2026
- Brazil Energy and Power Sector Explained
Read More from The Rio Times