Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Sunday 22 November 2026, starts early: four Afro-Brazilian music artists, Leci Brandão, Sandro Luiz, Tião Casemiro and Luan Pureza, share the stage of the Qualistage at 4 p.m. The concert hall sits inside the Via Parque shopping centre in Barra da Tijuca, a beachfront district in western Rio.

Tickets start at R$60 (about US$10), and the venue’s page rates the show 18 and over. It is an afternoon concert built around Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion whose songs were long sung only in its temples and now reach large stages.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Tonight at a Glance — Date Sunday, 22 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather 25.9°C (79°F) with a 42 per cent rain chance at 4 p.m.

— Top pick “O Grande Encontro” at the Qualistage, 4 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Barra da Tijuca, the beachfront district of western Rio.

— Entry prices From R$60 (about US$10); 18 and over.

One show passes our test on this Sunday: an Umbanda concert in Barra. Anything without a confirmed time and price stays out of the picks.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Pick

O Grande Encontro, Qualistage The Qualistage is a concert hall in the Via Parque shopping centre. The venue’s event page lists four artists on one bill. When Sunday 22 November 2026, 4 p.m. (16h00), says the venue’s event page.

Address Qualistage, Via Parque Shopping, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, Barra da Tijuca.

Entry From R$60 (about US$10), says the venue’s event page. The venue’s site links to Ticketmaster, a ticketing platform, for this show.

For foreigners The venue’s page rates the show 18 and over. It names the four artists as Leci Brandão, Sandro Luiz, Tião Casemiro and Luan Pureza.

File photo: Ipanema and Leblon seen from Morro Dois Irmãos, not tonight’s venue. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 22, 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Four Voices of Umbanda on One Stage

The venue’s description calls Leci Brandão one of the great names of Brazilian popular music, with a career marked by samba and the defence of Afro-Brazilian culture. It presents Sandro Luiz as one of the main voices of contemporary Umbanda music, a sound that grew inside the temples.

Tião Casemiro, the venue says, is a fundamental name of Umbanda music who kept a repertoire alive across generations. Luan Pureza is described as an artist winning over young followers of Umbanda and other African-rooted religions.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil's lower house takes up Lula's fiscal bill” Get the brief

The venue calls the bill a meeting of generations, with special interpretations and first-time pairings promised. It publishes no set list or running order, so we cannot say who comes on first.

Earlier on Sunday: Samba and a Choir

Diário do Rio, a Rio news site, lists the Bateria da Portela, the drum section of a leading samba school, a Carnival club, at noon on the main stage of the Festival Amanhecer Rio in the Passeio Público, a park in central Rio. A roda de samba, an informal samba circle, called Quintal da Magia follows at 1 p.m., and the festival’s activities are free, says the site.

The same site lists the Coral Brasil Ensemble of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro at 11 a.m. in the Salão Assyrio, a historic hall of the Theatro Municipal, Rio’s opera house. Tickets cost R$50 (about US$8) full price and R$25 (about US$4) half price, it says.

We could not open the festival’s or the theatre’s own pages today. We therefore treat both as listings and not as picks.

A Quiet Sunday and an Early Show

The venue agendas we could open list few Sunday evening shows. The Qualistage bill is the one concert we could confirm to our standard.

Barra da Tijuca lies away from Lapa, the old-town nightlife district, and from the beach neighbourhoods of the South Zone. The venue gives no end time for the show, so plan the ride home with that in mind.

Umbanda is one of Brazil’s Afro-Brazilian religions, and its songs are called pontos. The venue’s text says this music was long kept inside religious spaces and now fills theatres and large stages.

Practical Notes

— Transport The Via Parque shopping centre is on Avenida Ayrton Senna, so ride apps such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, can take you to the door. We could not read the venue’s transit page today, so check the BRT (bus rapid transit) route before you go.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 26.2°C (79°F) and a 32 per cent rain chance at 2 p.m., 25.9°C (79°F) and 42 per cent at 4 p.m., 24.1°C (75°F) and 29 per cent at 6 p.m., and 23.6°C (74°F) and 25 per cent at 8 p.m. for Rio on 22 November.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November. The central bank published no rate for the 20 November holiday.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm doors, the set order or an end time for the Qualistage show, because the venue’s page lists only the 4 p.m. start. Press listings give doors at 2 p.m., which we could not check on the venue’s page.

Ticketmaster did not load for us, so we do not know whether any sector is sold out or what the dearer tickets cost. We also could not read the agendas of Blue Note Rio, a jazz club, Pedra do Sal, a samba spot in the port district, or other Rio venues for tonight.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is entry to O Grande Encontro in Rio tonight?

Tickets start at R$60 (about US$10), says the Qualistage’s event page. We could not read the prices of the dearer sectors.

What time does O Grande Encontro start in Rio tonight?

The Qualistage lists the start at 4 p.m. on Sunday 22 November 2026. The hall is in the Via Parque shopping centre, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, in Barra da Tijuca.

Can teenagers go to O Grande Encontro in Rio?

The venue’s event page rates the show 18 and over. Press listings mention minors with a guardian, which we could not confirm on the venue’s page.

Is anything free in Rio today, Sunday 22 November 2026?

Diário do Rio lists the free Festival Amanhecer Rio in the Passeio Público, with the Bateria da Portela at noon and a samba circle at 1 p.m. Both are daytime events, and we could not check them on the organiser’s page.

Sources: Qualistage (event page for O Grande Encontro, read 22 November 2026), Diário do Rio, a Rio news site (agenda notes of 13 and 17 November 2026 on the Festival Amanhecer Rio and the Coral Brasil Ensemble), Open-Meteo (weather service, 22 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error