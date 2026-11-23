São Paulo nightlife tonight, Monday 23 November 2026, is a concert by the British band New Order, who play an extra date at the Espaço Unimed, a concert hall in the Barra Funda district, starting at 10 p.m. The extra night was added after the 25 November show sold out, says the venue’s page, and the same page marks the Monday date “últimos ingressos”, last tickets. The show is for ages 18 and over.

Billboard Brasil, the local edition of the music magazine, listed standing tickets at R$520 (about US$88) in its report of 12 August.

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File photo: the Memorial da América Latina, a cultural complex in Barra Funda, São Paulo, not the Espaço Unimed itself. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 23, 2026.

São Paulo · Nightlife

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Monday, 23 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather 23.5°C (74°F) with a 49 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.

— Top pick New Order, extra date at the Espaço Unimed, 10 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Barra Funda, a district of São Paulo.

— Entry prices From R$520 (about US$88) standing, R$260 (about US$44) half price; 18 and over.

One concert makes up tonight’s picks in São Paulo, and the venue marks the date “últimos ingressos”, last tickets. Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club on Avenida Paulista, lists its first show on 24 November.

Tonight’s Pick

Why This Monday Date Exists

Balaclava Records, a record label and production company, and its partner Music On Events announced the extra date after the 25 November show sold out, says Billboard Brasil. The Espaço Unimed’s page confirms that the 25 November date is sold out and that Monday is the second date.

The post-punk band Jovens Ateus, from Paraná state, opens, says the venue. The venue lists the doors time as “abertura” at 7:30 p.m., and we could not confirm whether that means doors or the first act.

A Band That Grew Out of Joy Division

The venue’s text says New Order rose from Joy Division, a post-punk band, after the death of its singer Ian Curtis, and that “Blue Monday”, a 1983 single, became the best-selling 12-inch single of all time, with more than 3 million copies. That page is the venue’s own description, and we could not check the sales figure independently.

The Monday date starts at 10 p.m. and the venue gives no end time. Plan the ride home with that in mind.

No Other Big Show on the Lists

Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club in the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista, lists its first show on 24 November, a day after tonight. Nothing for 23 November appears on the first page of its shows list, which we read today.

The Espaço Unimed’s own agenda lists no other show tonight, and the next date after 25 November is Babymetal on 28 November. That is why one concert makes up tonight’s picks.

Practical Notes

— Transport The venue’s page gives only the address, Rua Tagipurú 795. We did not confirm a metro or train route, so check one, or use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 24.8°C (77°F) and a 90 per cent rain chance at 6 p.m., 23.5°C (74°F) and 49 per cent at 8 p.m., and 22.2°C (72°F) and 17 per cent at 10 p.m. for São Paulo on 23 November. Bring an umbrella for the early evening.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November. The central bank published no rate for 20 November, a holiday, and none had appeared for 23 November when we checked.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not open the Ticketmaster page, the venue’s ticket seller, so we cannot say which sectors still have tickets or whether prices changed after 13 August. The prices above are Billboard Brasil’s for the standing sectors; it also lists balcony and box seats from R$900 (about US$153) to R$1,080 (about US$183) full price.

We also could not confirm a transit route, a set time for New Order or the safety situation around the hall. We found no other Monday shows in São Paulo that meet our standard.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much are tickets for New Order in São Paulo tonight?

Billboard Brasil listed standing tickets at R$520 (about US$88) full price and R$260 (about US$44) half price in its report of 12 August. We could not open the Ticketmaster page to check today’s prices.

What time does New Order play in São Paulo on 23 November 2026?

The Espaço Unimed lists the start at 10 p.m. and “abertura” at 7:30 p.m. The hall is at Rua Tagipurú 795, Barra Funda.

Are tickets for New Order tonight sold out?

Not according to the venue’s agenda, which marks the 23 November date “últimos ingressos”, last tickets. The 25 November show is sold out.

Can children go to New Order in São Paulo?

No. The venue’s page rates the show 18 and over.





Sources: Espaço Unimed (agenda and event pages for New Order, read 23 November 2026), Billboard Brasil, the local edition of the music magazine (report of 12 August 2026 on the extra date, prices and sales opening), Blue Note São Paulo (shows page, read 23 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 23 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026).

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Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

New Order, Espaço Unimed (extra date) The Espaço Unimed is a large concert hall in Barra Funda. Its agenda page labels the Monday show “data extra”, an extra date. When Monday 23 November 2026. The venue lists “abertura” at 7:30 p.m. and the start at 10 p.m.

Address Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipurú 795, Barra Funda. The venue’s page gives no other directions.

Entry Standing R$520 (about US$88) full price or R$260 (about US$44) half price (“meia-entrada”); premium standing R$850 (about US$144) or R$425 (about US$72). Billboard Brasil reported these prices on 12 August, before sales opened on Thursday 13 August through Ticketmaster, a ticketing platform.

For foreigners The venue’s page rates the show 18 and over. Its agenda page marks the date “últimos ingressos”, last tickets.