Brazil wants to test an experimental cancer vaccine in its own patients from 2027, while the cancer type, the patient numbers and any date for treatment remain unstated.

The Hospital do Câncer I of INCA, Brazil's National Cancer Institute, in Rio de Janeiro, a file photo. The family has not said where Blanco was treated. Photo: Thiagop / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Health: Brazil

Brazil plans to test an experimental cancer vaccine in its own patients in the first half of 2027, Health Minister Alexandre Padilha announced in London on Monday 23 November 2026. The study would be run with the University of Oxford, which has worked with the Brazilian Health Ministry since December 2025.

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The vaccine is a therapeutic one, meant to treat people who already have cancer, and the ministry has published no results for it. The ministry has not said which cancer it targets or how many patients would take part.

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Key Facts Who. Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, Oxford, Fiocruz (state biomedical institute), A.C. Camargo (cancer hospital).

What. A clinical study of an experimental therapeutic vaccine for people who already have cancer.

When. Announced Monday 23 November 2026; study planned for the first half of 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Brazil wants to test an experimental cancer vaccine in its own patients from 2027, while the cancer type, the patient numbers and any date for treatment remain unstated.

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Padilha made the announcement at Brazil’s embassy in London on Monday 23 November 2026. He named Oxford, Fiocruz, the A.C. Camargo Cancer Center and institutions of the SUS, Brazil’s public health system, that treat cancer.

“We expect that in the first half of 2027 we can carry out the clinical study with Oxford, Fiocruz, A.C. Camargo and several SUS institutions working in cancer care,” Padilha said, “assessing the technology in Brazilian patients and adapting it to the country’s reality.” The ministry says part of the technology is already being developed at Fiocruz.

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The Instituto Central of Hospital das Clínicas, a public teaching hospital in São Paulo. (File photo) Photo: Maxpana3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The partnership began in December 2025, when the ministry’s science and technology secretariat, known as SCTIE, signed an agreement with Oxford’s Centre for Immuno-Oncology. The ministry says the agreement rests on three pillars: immunology and oncology research, artificial intelligence for personalised vaccines, and faster clinical trials.

In a statement of April 2026 the ministry said it leads a consortium with Oxford, and its science secretary, Fernanda De Negri, said the goal is “a more precise and less invasive treatment model.” The same statement says the most advanced study targets the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which is linked to lymphoma and to tumours at the back of the nose and throat.

That April statement adds that Brazil will take part in local clinical-grade production and in what Timothy Elliott, director of Oxford’s Centre for Immuno-Oncology, called the world’s first early-phase trial of an EBV vaccine. The ministry’s 23 November statement does not say whether the 2027 study is the EBV one.

Brazil’s National Cancer Institute (INCA) estimated on 4 February 2026, World Cancer Day, that the country will see 781,000 new cancer cases a year in 2026–2028. Without non-melanoma skin tumours the figure is about 518,000, and INCA says cancer is approaching cardiovascular disease as a leading cause of illness and death.

A therapeutic vaccine differs from a vaccine that prevents infection, because it is given to people who already have cancer and trains the immune system to attack tumour cells, a definition the US National Cancer Institute also uses. No therapeutic cancer vaccine is in broad use against all cancers, and any experimental one must pass trials for safety and efficacy.

The ministry has not said which cancer the 2027 study will target, how many patients will join or which vaccine platform it will use. It has also not said what the study will cost, whether Anvisa, Brazil’s health regulator, has granted approval, or when any vaccine could reach patients.

On the same agenda Padilha met the drugmaker AstraZeneca to discuss oncology clinical research and technology transfer, the ministry says. It adds that AstraZeneca has an agreement with Brazilian biologics-sector partners to develop and produce in Brazil a national platform for monoclonal antibodies, lab-made immune proteins, against cancer and rare diseases.

Timothy Elliott said in April that Brazilian patients would add evidence to a field that relies mostly on data from the Global North. For readers in the United States, this is early-stage research, and no result is expected before the study begins in 2027.

The next dated step is the first half of 2027. Until the ministry publishes a protocol, the plan remains an intention rather than a trial.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a cancer vaccine for Brazilian patients now?

No. The planned study is meant to test an experimental vaccine, and the ministry has not said when any vaccine could reach patients.

Which cancer will the 2027 study target?

The ministry has not said. Its April statement describes a separate Epstein-Barr virus study, and the two should not be assumed to be the same.

What does a therapeutic cancer vaccine do?

It is given to people who already have cancer and trains the immune system to attack tumour cells. It is not a cure, and it has to pass safety and efficacy trials first.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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