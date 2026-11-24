Venezuela Red Cross Reaches 40,000 People
The Venezuelan Red Cross says it has reached 40,000 people since the quakes and is moving to long-term recovery, but the figures come from the organisation alone.
Disaster Recovery: Venezuela
The Venezuelan Red Cross says it has reached about 40,000 people hit by the double earthquake of 24 June 2026, mostly with basic supplies. The national society, known in Spanish as the Cruz Roja Venezolana, announced the count on Monday 23 November 2026, nearly five months after the disaster.
That is about 10,000 families, by the organisation’s own count, and no second source has confirmed it. The statement shows where the group has spent its effort and where it turns next.
Key Facts
- Who. The Venezuelan Red Cross, the country’s national Red Cross society, and its volunteers.
- What. About 40,000 people reached, mostly with basic supplies, since the June 2026 earthquakes.
- Next. A new stage on economic recovery for families that lost homes, jobs or livelihoods.
- As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
The Venezuelan Red Cross says it has reached 40,000 people since the quakes and is moving to long-term recovery, but the figures come from the organisation alone.
In its statement of Monday 23 November 2026, the Red Cross said more than 1,600 volunteers worked in 37 affected communities. In the same statement it reported 26,920 medical consultations and 10,807 mental-health and psychosocial support interventions, meaning help for stress and trauma.
The statement also said the group gave safe water to 20,387 people and handed out basic supplies. The balance gives no breakdown by state or town.
Simón Pestano, director general of the Venezuelan Red Cross, said on 23 November: “We need to support those who lost everything” (translated from Spanish). The group published the balance on its website the same day.
In the same statement, the Red Cross said its next stage will focus on economic recovery for families that lost homes, jobs or livelihoods. The statement gave no dates and no budget for that stage.
The statement named the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Red Cross societies of Germany, Spain, Italy and the United States among its backers. The American Red Cross is one of the named supporters, and the statement gives no funding amounts.
Three months after the quakes, in a statement of 24 September 2026, the Red Cross said it had reached about 24,000 people, more than 6,000 families, with basic supplies, hygiene and kitchen kits and water-purification items. That balance covered more than 760 activities, with volunteers from 24 branches, including hydration points at the Macuto field hospital and at Plaza Padre Machado in Maiquetía, both on the coast of La Guaira state.
Both counts come from the Red Cross and both count people reached with supplies. The jump from 24,000 to 40,000 in two months is therefore the group’s own measure of how far its distributions have grown.
The September balance also described a community point in the beach resort of Catia La Mar, in La Guaira state, opened with support from Banesco, a Venezuelan bank. It offers face-to-face psychosocial support, activities for children and talks on health and hygiene, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the new Red Cross stage involve?
It focuses on economic recovery for families that lost homes, jobs or livelihoods.
Can the Red Cross figure be checked?
Not yet, because the count comes from the organisation itself and no second source has confirmed it.
Is the American Red Cross involved?
It is among the backers the Venezuelan Red Cross named in its statement, which gives no funding amounts.
Sources
Venezuelan Red Cross (Cruz Roja Venezolana), statement and post on its website cruzroja.ve, 23 November 2026 · Venezuelan Red Cross, statement on the three-month balance, 24 September 2026
Connected Coverage
Venezuela news · Venezuela Quake Survivors Wait for Housing · Red Cross Two-Year Quake Plan · Venezuela Quake Recovery Bill Nears US$20 Billion
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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