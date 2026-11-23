Gold Fields says most of what Tarkwa earns stays in Ghana, while local chiefs say the host communities see too little. Ghana has not said when it will decide on the lease.

File photo, 2008. Photo: SteKrueBe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Business: Ghana

Gold Fields, a South African gold miner, says about 74 cents of every dollar of value its Tarkwa mine generates stays in Ghana. Gold Fields Ghana, the miner’s local arm, set out the figure in a statement on Monday 27 July 2026.

The claim is the company’s own, and it comes as chiefs ask the government to refuse a new lease for the mine, which expires in April 2027. Gold Fields is listed in Johannesburg, and its American depositary shares (US-traded receipts) trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Key Facts Who. Gold Fields Ghana, the South African miner’s local arm, which issued the 74% claim.

What. He says 74 US cents of each dollar the Tarkwa mine generates stays in Ghana.

Where. Tarkwa, a gold-mining town in Ghana’s Western Region; its mining leases expire in April 2027.

Open. The company has not published how the 74% is calculated.

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

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Gold Fields says most of what Tarkwa earns stays in Ghana, while local chiefs say the host communities see too little. Ghana has not said when it will decide on the lease.

The figure first appeared in a Gold Fields Ghana press release issued in Accra on Monday 27 July 2026. It said approximately 74 cents of every dollar of value generated by the mine remains in Ghana through taxes, royalties, dividends on the state’s 10% stake (which the state holds without paying for it), salaries, local purchasing and community investment.

The release gave no formula and did not say what counts as value generated. The release’s wording is “approximately 74 cents of every dollar of value generated by the Mine remains in Ghana”.

File photo: office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana.

The same release backed the claim with 2025 figures in cedis (GHS), Ghana’s currency, converted at US$0.0852 per cedi (RT, 23 November 2026). Gold Fields said it paid the government about GHS5.8 billion (about US$0.49 billion) in taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments, and spent about GHS8.8 billion (about US$0.75 billion) on local procurement, including GHS6.5 billion (about US$0.55 billion) with suppliers in host communities.

The 74 cents is a broad measure, because wages and local purchases are costs the mine pays out rather than profit it leaves behind. The release does not say whether the 2025 payments include Damang, the company’s second Ghanaian mine, which it operated until 18 April 2026.

Gold Fields said in its half-year results on Tuesday 25 August 2026 that Damang was formally handed to the Government of Ghana on 18 April 2026. That leaves Tarkwa, which produced 192,000 ounces of gold in the first half of 2026, down 18% from 233,000 ounces a year earlier, at the centre of the company’s Ghana story.

The company applied to renew the Tarkwa leases in November 2025 and submitted a commercial proposal to the government in July 2026. In its results it said it had no confirmed timeframe for a reply, that an adverse outcome would have a material and adverse impact on it, and that it is considering all options, including legal ones.

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, a body of chiefs in the Tarkwa area, decided at a general meeting on Wednesday 4 November 2026 to urge the government not to renew the lease, as we reported at the time. The council says decades of mining have brought the area too little development, and it wants a Ghanaian operator to take over.

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The Apinto Divisional Council, another body of traditional authorities, has also opposed renewal, and Gold Fields’ July release said that position did not reflect its partnership with chiefs and host communities. The company said it has met the council, and that its community foundation has invested more than US$110 million in host communities.

Ghana’s Minerals Commission, the mining regulator, said in May 2026 that it is committed to renewing the lease but not automatically. Its chief executive, Isaac Andrews Tandoh, said Gold Fields must present development plans to a technical committee and then to ministers before a decision.

Money is also at stake for the state, because Tarkwa’s tax stability period under its 2016 development agreement with the government runs to April 2027. That agreement shields it from changes to its royalty terms, and the company has not said what fiscal terms it wants afterwards.

For holders of the New York-traded receipts, Ghana’s answer is the biggest open risk in Gold Fields’ Ghana business. The next fixed date is April 2027, when the Tarkwa leases and the tax stability period both expire.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the 74% an independent figure?

No. It is Gold Fields’ own estimate, and the company has not published the calculation or the total it is measured against.

Why are chiefs against the renewal?

The Wassa Fiase and Apinto councils say the mine has not brought development in proportion to the gold taken from their area. Gold Fields answers that its payments and community projects show a lasting partnership.

Who decides on the lease?

The Government of Ghana decides, after the Minerals Commission’s technical review and a presentation to ministers. No date for a decision has been announced.

Sources Gold Fields Ghana press release of 27 July 2026; Gold Fields H1 2026 results of 25 August 2026; Gold Fields announcement on Damang of 22 April 2025; statements of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council and Minerals Commission as publicly reported · Gold Fields Ghana release · Gold Fields H1 2026 results · Gold Fields Damang announcement

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