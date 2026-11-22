São Paulo nightlife tonight, Sunday 22 November 2026, is a jazz night. Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club on Avenida Paulista, gives free entry to its Sunday brunch until 4 p.m. and hosts a jazz show at 7 p.m., and Bourbon Street Music Club in the Moema district follows at 8 p.m.

The city’s free Black Consciousness Festival ended on 21 November, and the Eddie Vedder show of the Best of Blues and Rock festival is sold out. That leaves the two jazz clubs as the options we can confirm.

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The MASP museum on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo. (Photo: Edson Aoki, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons)

São Paulo · Nightlife

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Sunday, 22 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather 22.8°C (73°F) with a 90 per cent rain chance at 6 p.m.

— Top pick Blue Note São Paulo Sunday brunch, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista, the avenue where Blue Note sits.

— Entry prices Brunch is free; the evening jazz prices are not confirmed.

Only one Sunday listing gives us both a time and a price: the free brunch at Blue Note. The two jazz evenings appear below with the times we could confirm, and without prices.

Tonight’s Pick

File photo: the facade of the Conjunto Nacional on Avenida Paulista, the building that houses Blue Note São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 22, 2026.

Two Jazz Evenings, Times Only

Undercurrent Trio, a Dutch jazz group, plays Blue Note São Paulo at 7 p.m. with the guest trumpeter and flugelhorn player Suzan Veneman, says the venue’s show page. The page calls it the trio’s first visit to Brazil, and names Iman Spaargaren on tenor saxophone and clarinet, Guillermo Celano on guitar and Marcos Baggiani on drums.

The show is in Sala 1 (Room 1), and the page says tables go in order of arrival. We could not read the ticket price, because Eventim, the ticket seller the page links to, did not load for us.

At Bourbon Street Music Club, a music club in the Moema district, Toninho Horta and Sandro Albert play at 8 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m. The venue’s page presents the show as the launch of “Standards & Stories”, the Brazilian guitarist and composer Horta’s first and only recording sung entirely in English.

The club sits at Rua dos Chanés 127 in Moema, and reservations run through its page, which shows no price. We therefore keep both evenings out of the picks and show them as times only.

A Sold-Out Park and a Free Brunch

Eddie Vedder, the singer of the rock band Pearl Jam, is billed for tonight at the Best of Blues and Rock festival, which press listings place at Ibirapuera Park, the city’s main public park. The festival’s official site marks 22 November as sold out (“esgotado”) and lists Simon Townshend, Linka Moja and Vitor Kley as the other acts.

The free Festival da Consciência Negra ran from 14 to 21 November, says its official programme site. Tonight’s free option is therefore the Blue Note brunch, which ends at 4 p.m.

The agendas we could open list few Sunday evening shows. Two jazz rooms with printed start times are the best-documented evening plans we found.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. Blue Note is on Avenida Paulista and Bourbon Street is in Moema, so the two venues are in different districts.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 29.3°C (85°F) and a 19 per cent rain chance at 11 a.m., 29.5°C (85°F) and 76 per cent at 2 p.m., 29.3°C (85°F) and 97 per cent at 4 p.m., 22.8°C (73°F) and 90 per cent at 6 p.m., 22.6°C (73°F) and 60 per cent at 8 p.m., and 21.9°C (71°F) and 34 per cent at 10 p.m. for São Paulo on 22 November. Carry an umbrella from the afternoon on.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not read ticket prices for the Blue Note show at 7 p.m. or the Bourbon Street show at 8 p.m., because Eventim did not load and Bourbon Street’s page gives only a reservation button. Both stay out of the picks until a price is confirmed.

We could not confirm which musicians play at the Blue Note brunch, or whether it has a minimum spend. We did not find a Sunday listing for Sala São Paulo, the state orchestra’s concert hall, or for Sesc, a network of cultural centres, and we could not read the agendas of other São Paulo clubs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is anything free in São Paulo tonight, Sunday 22 November 2026?

Blue Note São Paulo lists free entry for its Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., says its homepage. The city’s Black Consciousness Festival, also free, ended on 21 November.

What time does Undercurrent Trio play at Blue Note tonight?

The venue’s show page lists 7 p.m. in Sala 1 on 22 November. We could not read the ticket price.

What time is Toninho Horta at Bourbon Street tonight?

The venue’s page lists the show at 8 p.m., with doors at 6:30 p.m., at Rua dos Chanés 127 in Moema. It shows no price.

Is Eddie Vedder sold out in São Paulo tonight?

The Best of Blues and Rock festival’s official site marks 22 November as sold out. Press listings place the festival at Ibirapuera Park, the city’s main public park.









Sources: Blue Note São Paulo (homepage and show page for Undercurrent Trio, read 22 November 2026), Bourbon Street Music Club (programme page for 22 November, read 22 November 2026), Best of Blues and Rock (official site, read 22 November 2026; venue from press listings), Festival da Consciência Negra (official programme site, read 22 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 22 November 2026).

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Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Sunday Brunch, Blue Note São Paulo Blue Note São Paulo is a jazz club in the Conjunto Nacional, a building on Avenida Paulista. Its homepage lists free entry on all Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When Sunday 22 November 2026, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., says the venue’s homepage. The page does not say which musicians play.

Address Blue Note São Paulo, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Avenida Paulista 2073, Consolação.

Entry Free, says the venue’s homepage, which gives “entrada gratuita” for Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For foreigners The venue’s show pages give an age rule: minors may enter only with a legal guardian. Tables are given in order of arrival, they say.