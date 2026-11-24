São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Johnny Marr Live — November 24, 2026
São Paulo nightlife tonight, Tuesday 24 November 2026, belongs to Johnny Marr, the former guitarist of The Smiths, the 1980s British band, who plays the Tokio Marine Hall concert hall. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the show runs from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., says Meaple, a Brazilian ticketing platform.
Meaple sells Pista, the main floor, in full-price and half-price lots, meia-entrada being Brazil’s half-price ticket, and it also sells Camarote, a box or lounge section. Gazeta SP, a São Paulo newspaper, headlined the date as a one-off São Paulo show.
São Paulo · Nightlife
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Tuesday, 24 November 2026, São Paulo time (UTC-3).
- —Weather 24.7°C (76°F) with a 51 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.
- —Top pick Johnny Marr at Tokio Marine Hall: gates 8 p.m., show 9:30 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Tokio Marine Hall area: its site says Vila Cruzeiro, the ticket page says Várzea de Baixo.
- —Entry prices Pista R$270 half price or R$520 full (US$45 or US$87); Camarote R$700 (US$117).
Only one São Paulo show passes tonight’s test of a confirmed time and a published price. Other Tuesday listings stay out until their prices can be read.
Tonight’s Pick
A One-Night Guitar Date From a Smiths Veteran
Gazeta SP describes Johnny Marr as the former guitarist of The Smiths and says he returns to Brazil for a one-off São Paulo show. Visite São Paulo, the city tourism calendar, calls him one of the most influential guitarists of British rock.
Balaclava Records is named as the organiser on the Meaple page, which links to its Instagram account, @balaclavarecords. We found no support act on any page we could read.
Three Ticket Tiers, With 129 Half-Price Places Left
Meaple’s ticket list on the morning of 24 November showed 631 of 840 full-price Pista tickets still available, in what it calls the third lot, at R$520 (about US$87). Its last lot of half-price Pista tickets, at R$270 (about US$45), had 129 of 600 left.
Meaple’s list also showed 14 of 106 Camarote tickets left, at R$700 (about US$117). The Meaple page says cancellations are accepted up to 7 days after purchase if requested at least 48 hours before the start, a window that has closed for tonight.
A Wet Evening Eases Before the Gates Open
Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 27.7°C (82°F) and a 100 per cent rain chance at 4 p.m. in São Paulo on 24 November, then 26.2°C (79°F) and 86 per cent at 6 p.m., 24.7°C (76°F) and 51 per cent at 8 p.m., and 23.5°C (74°F) and 33 per cent at 10 p.m. Gates open at 8 p.m., so the queue meets the lower rain odds. An umbrella or light jacket is sensible for the walk from the ride drop-off.
Practical Notes
- —Transport We did not confirm a metro or train route to the hall. Check the route in a maps app against the venue’s own address, because Meaple lists a different street.
- —Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.9708, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 23 November. The central bank had not yet published a rate for 24 November when we checked.
What We Could Not Confirm
We could not reconcile the address, and the hall’s homepage did not list the show. The hall’s own site gives R. Luis Seraphico Jr. 979, Vila Cruzeiro, 04729-080, while Meaple’s event page gives Rua Bragança Paulista 1281, Várzea de Baixo, 04727-002.
Visite São Paulo lists Loyle Carner, a British rapper, at Cine Joia, a club at Praça Carlos Gomes 82, tonight as a paid show, but we could not open Eventim or Cine Joia to read a time or price. Sympla shows 8 p.m. starts for Alaíde Costa at Sarau Bar in Pinheiros, Paula Tesser at Centro da Terra in Perdizes and an 18-and-over samba night at Vila do Samba, none with a readable price.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much are Johnny Marr tickets in São Paulo?
Meaple lists Pista at R$520 (about US$87) full price and R$270 (about US$45) half price. Camarote costs R$700 (about US$117), says Meaple, read on 24 November.
What time does Johnny Marr play in São Paulo tonight?
Gates open at 8 p.m. The show runs from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday 24 November 2026, says Meaple.
Is there an age limit for Johnny Marr in São Paulo?
The age limit is 16, says Meaple. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds may enter only with a legal guardian.
Where is Tokio Marine Hall?
The hall’s own site gives R. Luis Seraphico Jr. 979, Vila Cruzeiro. Meaple lists Rua Bragança Paulista 1281, so confirm the location on a map before you leave.
Sources: Meaple, a Brazilian ticketing platform (Johnny Marr event page and ticket list, read 24 November 2026), Tokio Marine Hall (venue site, read 24 November 2026), Visite São Paulo, the city tourism events calendar (Johnny Marr and Loyle Carner entries, read 24 November 2026), Gazeta SP, a São Paulo newspaper (Johnny Marr report), Sympla (Alaíde Costa, Paula Tesser and Vila do Samba pages, read 24 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, hourly forecast for 23.55°S 46.63°W, 24 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.9708, 23 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
Johnny Marr — Tokio Marine Hall
Balaclava Records, the label and producer behind the date, brings the guitarist to São Paulo for a single show, says Visite São Paulo, the city’s tourism events calendar. Meaple lists the presale start as 27 July 2026.
- WhenTuesday 24 November 2026. Gates 8 p.m., show 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., says Meaple.
- WhereTokio Marine Hall, R. Luis Seraphico Jr. 979, Vila Cruzeiro, says the hall’s own site. Meaple lists a different street, Rua Bragança Paulista 1281.
- EntryPista full price R$520, Pista half price R$270, Camarote R$700, says Meaple. Prices in US$: about 87, 45 and 117.
- For foreignersThe age limit is 16, and 16- and 17-year-olds need a legal guardian with them, says Meaple.
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