A group of Venezuelan jurists answers the US president's boast about owning their country, and asks who signed what on their behalf.

Caracas Cathedral beside Plaza Bolívar in the historic centre of the capital. (Photo: LHommeDuMonde, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Venezuela

On Monday 23 November 2026, Venezuela’s Constitutional Bloc, a group of jurists, bar associations and academics, rejected President Donald Trump’s description of Venezuela as a US “acquisition”. In its published statement, titled “On our sovereignty”, it also demands that Venezuela’s rulers publish their oil and military agreements with Washington.

The Bloc says control over a government does not give anyone ownership of a nation. It also asks for presidential elections that meet the standard of electoral integrity.

Key Facts Who. Venezuela’s Constitutional Bloc, a group of jurists and bar associations, answering President Trump.

What. It rejects Trump’s “acquisition” claim and demands publication of two US agreements.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives 56.0% to an election date set by end-2027 (bets, not polls; 24 Nov, 02:08 ET).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

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A group of Venezuelan jurists answers the US president’s boast about owning their country, and asks who signed what on their behalf.

Trump made the remark on Wednesday 18 November 2026, at a meeting in Manila with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., when he called Venezuela “our new acquisition”. “It was an acquisition, whether people like to say that or not,” he said.

He again put the length of the January operation that removed Nicolás Maduro, then Venezuela’s president, at 48 minutes. Maduro was seized in Caracas by US forces on 3 January 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The same day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Venezuela, and the US government signed a military agreement to restore relations between the two armed forces. Hegseth said that since Maduro’s capture the country has gone from the most aggressive threat in the region to a compliant security partner.

The oil side of the relationship was set in late August 2026, when Trump announced a deal that the White House fact sheet of 31 August calls the biggest oil deal in world history. It says the US secured majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela.

File photo. Miranda Park, a city park in eastern Caracas. Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The fact sheet says the deal was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, said it covers 17 strategic fields, and the Bloc says she signed it with the US Energy Secretary and that its text has not been made public.

The Bloc’s statement carries the names of its national leadership, magistrates, academics and professors. It also carries those of representatives of the Federation of Bar Associations of Venezuela and presidents of bar associations from several states.

“We reject the statement by the President of the United States that Venezuela is a North American ‘acquisition’,” the Bloc wrote, in the Rio Times translation from Spanish. “Having control over a government lacking patriotic sense does not authorise anyone to think that control over the Venezuelan nation has been ‘acquired’.”

The jurists argue that control or influence over a government is not dominion over a country or its citizens. They also question whether the current authorities have the legitimacy to represent the population.

The Bloc says it does not oppose strategic alliances with the US in principle. Its objection is that both texts are kept secret, so citizens cannot know the terms or the consequences.

It asks whoever governs Venezuela to publish the oil agreement and the military agreement. The second was signed, the Bloc says, by Venezuela’s defence minister and the US “Secretary of War”, the title the Bloc uses for the US defence secretary.

On succession, the Bloc says that after the capture of Maduro on 3 January 2026 it expected articles 233 and 234 of the Constitution to be applied. Those articles set out who takes over when a president is absent.

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Instead, it says, a de facto situation was kept in place with the backing of the US government. It questions Rodríguez staying at the head of the government after 3 July 2026.

“The immense majority of Venezuelans hope that this state of permanent de facto rule, which breeds vulnerability, arbitrariness and abuse, ends soon,” the statement says. It invites parties, civil society, media and citizens to a public debate on the agreements.

The strongest counter-view comes from the American side. Trump presents Venezuela as a US gain, and Hegseth describes it as a compliant security partner.

We found no reply to the Bloc from the Venezuelan government or the White House. The texts of both agreements, as far as the record shows, remain unpublished.

The dispute matters to investors because the White House says the deal covers more than 65 billion barrels of proven reserves, under terms outsiders cannot read. The US sanctions on Venezuela already shape who may invest there and on what conditions.

It is also part of a wider argument over who decides Venezuela’s course. Our report on the government-opposition talks and the Venezuela hub follow it.

No official source has set a date for a presidential election, and the Bloc has proposed a public debate without naming one. The next sign of direction is whether either government chooses to release the two agreements.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where people bet real money on events, the question “Venezuela presidential election scheduled by…?” had US$687,030 traded when we read it at 02:08 ET on 24 November 2026. Traders priced the chance that an election date is set by 31 December 2027 at 56.0%, by 30 June 2027 at 29.5%, by 31 March 2027 at 16.5% and by 31 December 2026 at 9.5%. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Constitutional Bloc of Venezuela?

It is a group of jurists, bar associations and academics, backed by the national federation of bar associations. It speaks as a civil society body and holds no government power.

Has anyone answered the Bloc?

No reply has been found from Caracas or Washington. The agreements the Bloc wants published remain unpublished.

What does the Bloc want to happen next?

It wants both agreements made public and presidential elections held to a standard of electoral integrity. It also wants a public debate that includes parties, media and citizens.

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Sources: The Constitutional Bloc of Venezuela, statement “Sobre nuestra soberanía”, 23 November 2026 (text as published); President Donald Trump, remarks in Manila, 18 November 2026 (record of the remarks); US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, statement in Venezuela, 18 November 2026 (record of the statement); The White House, fact sheet on the Venezuela oil agreement, 31 August 2026; Polymarket, read 24 November 2026, 02:08 ET.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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