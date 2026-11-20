Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 20, 2026
The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes usually open on Fridays, and two of the three are free; Friday 20 November is a holiday, so check hours first.
On the business side, Wall Street had a sharp sell-off on Thursday and the dollar gained across Latin America, so the board is worth a look before you convert money.
The day in one line: start at the CCBB at 9am, finish at Museu do Amanhã by 6pm, and keep Jardim Botânico for a clearer day.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,376
|-0.69%
|USD/BRL
|5.9348
|+0.90%
Source: market close, 19 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We have no confirmed forecast for Rio today, so we are not quoting temperatures or rain odds. Check the weather app on your phone before leaving, and dress for a warm city with air-conditioned museums that can feel cold.
The plan below works indoors first, with outdoor options kept for the hours when the sky looks kind.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A cautious market morning, and a good one to spend among Centro’s galleries.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.69%
166,376.43
-0.69%
68,713.60
-0.64%
10,333.80
-0.28%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,376.43
|-0.69%
|+7.08%
|167,537.95
|168,498
|165,833
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.91
|-0.45%
|+10.87%
|5.93
|5.93
|5.90
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.67
|-1.16%
|+30.01%
|43.17
|43.60
|42.41
|39,230,200
|VALE3
|58.48
|-0.88%
|-9.96%
|59.00
|59.70
|58.25
|23,308,200
|ITUB4
|40.07
|-0.30%
|+3.57%
|40.19
|40.41
|39.69
|30,751,700
|BBDC4
|13.83
|-1.78%
|-26.83%
|14.08
|14.19
|13.77
|59,937,800
|BBAS3
|14.30
|+1.27%
|-33.73%
|14.12
|14.50
|14.02
|65,957,800
|B3SA3
|14.28
|-0.14%
|+3.10%
|14.30
|14.47
|14.17
|73,043,000
|ABEV3
|16.08
|+0.06%
|+19.91%
|16.07
|16.08
|15.85
|32,924,600
|WEGE3
|51.13
|-0.49%
|+17.14%
|51.38
|52.51
|50.47
|10,442,000
|PRIO3
|60.20
|-2.70%
|+52.75%
|61.87
|62.29
|59.59
|9,761,900
|SUZB3
|55.32
|-0.50%
|+14.46%
|55.60
|55.67
|54.03
|8,250,200
|RENT3
|28.86
|-2.00%
|-32.49%
|29.45
|30.02
|28.86
|13,812,400
|AZZA3
|14.63
|-7.29%
|-50.79%
|15.78
|16.09
|14.62
|4,647,600
|CSNA3
|3.43
|-6.03%
|-57.71%
|3.65
|3.70
|3.43
|27,646,500
|GGBR4
|25.86
|+1.06%
|+39.86%
|25.59
|26.19
|25.47
|12,833,300
|ENEV3
|26.22
|+0.34%
|+37.93%
|26.13
|26.46
|25.96
|7,640,700
14.63
-7.29%
3.43
-6.03%
60.20
-2.70%
28.86
-2.00%
13.83
-1.78%
14.30
+1.27%
42.67
-1.16%
25.86
+1.06%
03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN RIO
Three museums, one metro fare, no booking stress
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, which opens at 9am and is free. It is open until 8pm, so it also works as a fallback if you start late.
Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, free and open on weekdays from 1pm to 5pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect a smaller visit than before.
Finish at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open 10am-6pm. Entry is R$30, or R$15 at half price.
Arrive at Museu do Amanhã by 4pm to leave time inside before closing. The single metro fare is R$7.90, and the VLT light rail also serves the port area.
Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm daily. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, so bring your passport or a copy.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm. Go in the morning if the day looks clear.
We have not verified café or coworking opening hours today, so we are not naming one. The CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a pleasant place to pause between laptop sessions.
Check wifi and power sockets with staff before settling in anywhere.
For a calmer afternoon, the Paço Imperial in Centro, a historic palace, is open for exhibitions from Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 6pm.
It is small enough to visit in under an hour.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free, which is the one verified evening option.
After that, pick a restaurant near your hotel and keep to well-lit streets.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — 9am-8pm, free; open Wednesday to Monday, so closed TUE 24
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15); open Thursday to Tuesday
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Monday to Friday 1pm-5pm, free; partial reopening
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — R$20, free on Tuesdays
Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wednesday to Saturday, R$20; open to visit on SAT 21
Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm; open Tuesday to Sunday
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
We have no confirmed disruption report for the metro, the VLT or ride apps today. The single metro fare is R$7.90.
If rain arrives, expect ride-app prices to rise at the evening peak, and allow extra time.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: We have not verified restaurant hours today, so pick a café or kilo restaurant near your museum stop in Centro. Budget roughly R$40-70 for a plain lunch.
Budget more for Ipanema, Leblon and Copacabana than for Centro.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, some Pix access if you have a Brazilian account, and a little cash for small purchases. Friday 20 November is a national holiday (Black Consciousness Day), so check each venue’s page for holiday opening hours before you go.
Bring your passport or a copy for the Jardim Botânico foreigner price. Centro is busy on weekday daytimes but quiet after the offices close, so avoid walking its side streets alone late in the evening.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers can start by asking at the front desk of their coworking space or hostel. Check a current local community group before travelling to any meetup.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the official club or league page for kickoff times in BRT before choosing a bar.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
The mood on the board is cautious. Wall Street’s three main indices fell sharply on Thursday, and the VIX volatility index jumped.
Latin American stock markets were mostly lower, with Colombia roughly flat. The dollar gained against the Brazilian real, Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Colombian peso and Argentine peso, while silver fell sharply and gold slipped.
Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday, so the next move comes on Monday. If you are sending money abroad, check the board first and compare transfer providers.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
FRI 20 — Centro museum trail: CCBB at 9am, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, then Museu do Amanhã before 6pm.
SAT 21 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Theatro Municipal guided visits run (R$20).
SUN 22 — Parque Lage and Jardim Botânico are open from 8am to 5pm; the Museu do Amanhã is also open.
MON 23 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes opens 1pm-5pm.
TUE 24 — Museu de Arte do Rio is free; the CCBB is closed.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Argentine Duo at Vivo Rio.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is open in Rio today for visitors?
The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage normally open on Fridays. Hours and prices are in the cards above; check holiday hours first.
The Centro Cultural dos Correios is closed today, with exhibitions suspended indefinitely.
How much is the metro?
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Check the operator’s page for any line disruption before you travel.
Do foreigners pay more at Jardim Botânico?
Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. The garden is open 8am-5pm daily, with a later start on Wednesdays.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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