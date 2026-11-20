The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes usually open on Fridays, and two of the three are free; Friday 20 November is a holiday, so check hours first.

On the business side, Wall Street had a sharp sell-off on Thursday and the dollar gained across Latin America, so the board is worth a look before you convert money.

The day in one line: start at the CCBB at 9am, finish at Museu do Amanhã by 6pm, and keep Jardim Botânico for a clearer day.

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Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Friday, November 20, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,376 -0.69% USD/BRL 5.9348 +0.90%

Source: market close, 19 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 21 — — SUN 22 — — MON 23 — — TUE 24 — —

We have no confirmed forecast for Rio today, so we are not quoting temperatures or rain odds. Check the weather app on your phone before leaving, and dress for a warm city with air-conditioned museums that can feel cold.

The plan below works indoors first, with outdoor options kept for the hours when the sky looks kind.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Hegseth signs military pact with Venezuela” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: no confirmed forecast for FRI 20, so the plan leans indoors. — The day’s event: a museum circuit through Centro, with three free or low-cost stops. — Venue/time: CCBB, Centro, 9am-8pm, free; Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15). — Markets: Wall Street fell sharply on THU 19 and the dollar gained against regional currencies; see the board. — Weekend/outlook: CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open on SAT 21 and SUN 22. — The day for: museum-goers, remote workers wanting a change of scene, and first-time visitors to Centro. A cautious market morning, and a good one to spend among Centro’s galleries.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.45% EUR / BRL 6.49 +0.67% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.11 -2.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +0.34% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.06% ABEV3 Financials -0.24% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.50% SUZB3 Industrials -1.25% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -1.93% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -1.95% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -7.29% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.45% +10.87% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.67 -1.16% +30.01% 43.17 43.60 42.41 39,230,200 VALE3 58.48 -0.88% -9.96% 59.00 59.70 58.25 23,308,200 ITUB4 40.07 -0.30% +3.57% 40.19 40.41 39.69 30,751,700 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.83% 14.08 14.19 13.77 59,937,800 BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% -33.73% 14.12 14.50 14.02 65,957,800 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +3.10% 14.30 14.47 14.17 73,043,000 ABEV3 16.08 +0.06% +19.91% 16.07 16.08 15.85 32,924,600 WEGE3 51.13 -0.49% +17.14% 51.38 52.51 50.47 10,442,000 PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% +52.75% 61.87 62.29 59.59 9,761,900 SUZB3 55.32 -0.50% +14.46% 55.60 55.67 54.03 8,250,200 RENT3 28.86 -2.00% -32.49% 29.45 30.02 28.86 13,812,400 AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% -50.79% 15.78 16.09 14.62 4,647,600 CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% +39.86% 25.59 26.19 25.47 12,833,300 ENEV3 26.22 +0.34% +37.93% 26.13 26.46 25.96 7,640,700 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.63

-7.29% CSNA3

3.43

-6.03% PRIO3

60.20

-2.70% RENT3

28.86

-2.00% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% BBAS3

14.30

+1.27% PETR4

42.67

-1.16% GGBR4

25.86

+1.06% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Brazil Home Sale Cancellations Rise Read →

03

What to See & Do

FRIDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM TRAIL Three museums, one metro fare, no booking stress Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, which opens at 9am and is free. It is open until 8pm, so it also works as a fallback if you start late. Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, free and open on weekdays from 1pm to 5pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect a smaller visit than before. Finish at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open 10am-6pm. Entry is R$30, or R$15 at half price. Arrive at Museu do Amanhã by 4pm to leave time inside before closing. The single metro fare is R$7.90, and the VLT light rail also serves the port area.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm daily. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, so bring your passport or a copy. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm. Go in the morning if the day looks clear.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not verified café or coworking opening hours today, so we are not naming one. The CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a pleasant place to pause between laptop sessions. Check wifi and power sockets with staff before settling in anywhere.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — QUIET AND HISTORIC For a calmer afternoon, the Paço Imperial in Centro, a historic palace, is open for exhibitions from Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 6pm. It is small enough to visit in under an hour.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free, which is the one verified evening option. After that, pick a restaurant near your hotel and keep to well-lit streets.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — 9am-8pm, free; open Wednesday to Monday, so closed TUE 24 Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15); open Thursday to Tuesday Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Monday to Friday 1pm-5pm, free; partial reopening Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — R$20, free on Tuesdays Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wednesday to Saturday, R$20; open to visit on SAT 21 Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm; open Tuesday to Sunday

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

We have no confirmed disruption report for the metro, the VLT or ride apps today. The single metro fare is R$7.90.

If rain arrives, expect ride-app prices to rise at the evening peak, and allow extra time.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified restaurant hours today, so pick a café or kilo restaurant near your museum stop in Centro. Budget roughly R$40-70 for a plain lunch.

Budget more for Ipanema, Leblon and Copacabana than for Centro.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, some Pix access if you have a Brazilian account, and a little cash for small purchases. Friday 20 November is a national holiday (Black Consciousness Day), so check each venue’s page for holiday opening hours before you go.

Bring your passport or a copy for the Jardim Botânico foreigner price. Centro is busy on weekday daytimes but quiet after the offices close, so avoid walking its side streets alone late in the evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can start by asking at the front desk of their coworking space or hostel. Check a current local community group before travelling to any meetup.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the official club or league page for kickoff times in BRT before choosing a bar.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

The mood on the board is cautious. Wall Street’s three main indices fell sharply on Thursday, and the VIX volatility index jumped.

Latin American stock markets were mostly lower, with Colombia roughly flat. The dollar gained against the Brazilian real, Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Colombian peso and Argentine peso, while silver fell sharply and gold slipped.

Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday, so the next move comes on Monday. If you are sending money abroad, check the board first and compare transfer providers.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD FRI 20 — Centro museum trail: CCBB at 9am, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, then Museu do Amanhã before 6pm. SAT 21 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; Theatro Municipal guided visits run (R$20). SUN 22 — Parque Lage and Jardim Botânico are open from 8am to 5pm; the Museu do Amanhã is also open. MON 23 — CCBB and Museu do Amanhã are open; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes opens 1pm-5pm. TUE 24 — Museu de Arte do Rio is free; the CCBB is closed.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Argentine Duo at Vivo Rio.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in Rio today for visitors?

The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage normally open on Fridays. Hours and prices are in the cards above; check holiday hours first. The Centro Cultural dos Correios is closed today, with exhibitions suspended indefinitely.

How much is the metro?

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Check the operator’s page for any line disruption before you travel.

Do foreigners pay more at Jardim Botânico?

Yes. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. The garden is open 8am-5pm daily, with a later start on Wednesdays.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.