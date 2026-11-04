Puerto Rico Seeks New Gas After Supply Ends

PUERTO RICO · ENERGY

Key Facts What is happening Puerto Rico’s government is negotiating with Crowley and Naturgy for natural gas after New Fortress Energy’s supply to San Juan power units ran out.

Why it matters The San Juan and Palo Seco generating units now burn diesel, which costs more than gas, on a US territory whose residents are US citizens.

The numbers The gas stopped early on Saturday, 31 October. The government’s court claim for extra fuel costs now exceeds US$100 million.

Who is who New Fortress Energy is a US gas company, Crowley a US shipping and energy firm, and Naturgy a Spanish energy group. Jenniffer González Colón is Puerto Rico’s governor.

What to watch A Naturgy team from Spain is due on Wednesday, 4 November, to inspect the facilities and discuss supply agreements with the government.

What it means for you Higher diesel costs could reach customers’ bills, though no relief amount has been announced. Investors in New Fortress Energy will watch the court claim and any contract cancellation.

Puerto Rico has run out of gas at its San Juan power units and is now talking to two new suppliers. The governor says she wants several suppliers, so the island no longer depends on one company.

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Puerto Rico’s government is negotiating with Crowley, a US shipping and energy firm, and Naturgy, a Spanish energy group, for natural gas. The talks follow the end of gas from New Fortress Energy, a US supplier, to the San Juan power units.

Governor Jenniffer González Colón confirmed on Tuesday, 3 November, that the supply stopped early on Saturday, 31 October. She described the talks with both companies at a press conference.

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What Happened to the Gas Supply

The San Juan and Palo Seco generating units are running on diesel, which the governor says is more expensive than natural gas. Palo Seco is a power plant in Toa Baja, across the bay from San Juan.

New Fortress Energy and its Puerto Rico unit, NFEnergía, are the gas suppliers to the San Juan plant. The government has taken the company to federal court and claims more than US$100 million in extra costs for substitute fuel.

The governor blames long-term agreements signed in 2018 for the problem. She does not rule out cancelling the contracts, but says that alone would not secure the government’s right to use the dock.

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What the Court Ordered

Federal Judge Pedro A. Delgado Hernández granted a preliminary order sought by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the public utility. It requires New Fortress to identify facilities that can handle fuel from other suppliers, share operating information and not block alternate supply.

The order was in place by Sunday, 1 November. The governor says the court found that New Fortress had no gas and no delivery date.

She says a clause added under her administration lets the government use the company’s San Juan facilities when it cannot deliver. A preliminary order is an early ruling, issued before the court decides the whole case.

Who Could Supply the Gas

Crowley representatives met officials and visited the facilities on Monday, 2 November. A Naturgy delegation from Spain is due on Wednesday, 4 November, to inspect the facilities and discuss supply agreements.

Crowley already ships US-sourced liquefied natural gas to Puerto Rico under a multiyear deal with Naturgy, the company said in April. Liquefied natural gas is gas cooled into a liquid so ships can carry it.

Crowley’s release names the EcoEléctrica power plant in Peñuelas, on the south coast, and no San Juan plant. The governor says a third option is also being studied, but she did not name it.

What It Means for You

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its US-citizen residents pay power bills tied partly to the fuel these plants burn. The governor says she wants offers that lower the cost of natural gas.

US companies sit on both sides of the dispute, since New Fortress is a US energy company and Crowley moves American gas. Investors in New Fortress will watch the court claim and any cancellation of its contracts.

Earlier reports cover the US$100 million claim, the daily cost of the gas delay and a gas tanker standoff. Background is on the Puerto Rico hub, in the power structure explainer and the politics guide.

What Is Not Known

No supply contract with Crowley, Naturgy or a third company has been announced, and no price or volume has been given. The date of the court order and its full text were not available to us.

It is not known whether the diesel switch will cause outages, and none had been announced in the statements we could confirm. New Fortress Energy’s position on the latest order was not available.

The US$100 million figure is the government’s own claim, and the court has not decided it. How long the preliminary order lasts, and whether it will be appealed, is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Puerto Rico’s gas run out?

New Fortress Energy’s gas supply to the San Juan power units ended early on Saturday, 31 October, the governor says. She blames contracts signed in 2018.

Who might supply Puerto Rico instead?

The government is negotiating with Crowley, a US firm, and Naturgy, a Spanish group. A third option is being studied but has not been named.

What did the federal court order?

A federal judge ordered New Fortress to identify facilities for other suppliers’ fuel, share operating information and not block alternate supply. The order is preliminary.

Will Puerto Rico’s power bills rise?

Diesel costs more than gas, so costs are under pressure. The government is still working out any relief and has given no amount.

What is New Fortress Energy?

It is a US energy company that supplies liquefied natural gas to power plants in San Juan. The government is suing it over undelivered gas.

Sources: Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico, La Fortaleza, press conference of 3 November 2026; US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, civil case of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority against NFEnergía (preliminary order); Crowley, press release of 16 April 2026 on its LNG carrier American Energy (all accessed 4 November 2026).