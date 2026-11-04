Puerto Rico Governor Signs Court Reform

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.51% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.51% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Puerto Rico Caribbean

Puerto Rico Governor Signs Court Reform

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read
A white modern court building with a low dome stands behind a long reflecting pool with fountains, framed by green trees and a tall apartment tower
Photo: Ian Poellet / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PUERTO RICO · COURTS

Key Facts

  • What is happening Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed a new law on Tuesday, 3 November, that changes how Puerto Rico’s courts are run.
  • Why it matters Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its Chief Justice says the law raises constitutional concerns and splits power from accountability.
  • The numbers More than 100 law professors had urged a veto. The law repeals the 2003 judiciary act and ends the municipal judge category.
  • Who is who Maite Oronoz Rodríguez, Chief Justice since 2016, leads the courts. Thomas Rivera Schatz, the Senate president, wrote the bill.
  • What to watch Whether the Chief Justice or others challenge the law in court, and when the new rules take effect.
  • What it means for you Companies and residents who use Puerto Rico’s local courts could see changes in how judges are assigned. US federal courts are not affected.

Puerto Rico’s governor has signed a law that changes who runs the island’s courts. The Chief Justice, who now leads them, says she deeply regrets the decision.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Caribbean story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed Senate Bill 1096 into law on Tuesday, 3 November, and her office announced it the same day. The measure creates a new Judiciary Act for Puerto Rico and repeals the 2003 Judiciary Act.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz wrote the bill, and the Legislature passed it in late October. The governor had until Wednesday, 4 November, to sign or veto it.

What the New Law Changes

The law moves some administrative powers from the Chief Justice to the full Supreme Court, including the choice of regional administrative judges. Critics say the Constitution gives that role to the Chief Justice.

It also ends the post of municipal judge, the most junior tier of the island’s judges. Those posts become superior judge posts.

The law sets the Court of Appeals at 39 judges and the Court of First Instance at 338. The Court of Appeals hears appeals, and the Court of First Instance is where most cases start.

The white stone Capitol of Puerto Rico with a central dome and columned entrance, flanked by palm trees under a deep blue sky
The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island’s Legislature, pictured in August 2016. The photo does not show the bill’s passage or any event of 3 November. Photo: Brad Clinesmith / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why the Chief Justice Objects

Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodríguez said on Tuesday that she deeply regrets the governor’s decision. She says the law separates decision-making power from accountability and could create uncertainty in running courts across the island.

She had publicly asked the governor to veto the bill and says court governance changes need a constitutional amendment put to voters. Her office is now reviewing the law’s scope and its legal options, and no lawsuit has been announced.

What Supporters and Critics Say

Rivera Schatz defends the model as more democratic, because decisions are shared among the Supreme Court justices. He has also said that if she believes the law breaks the Constitution, she should challenge it in court.

More than 100 law professors asked the governor to veto the bill, citing constitutional limits. They argue that the bill conflicts with the Constitution’s design for the courts.

In Plain English

Puerto Rico’s court system has three levels: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the Court of First Instance. The Chief Justice leads the Supreme Court and, until now, has run the administration of the whole system.

Under the new law, the full Supreme Court shares those administrative decisions. Supporters call that more democratic, while opponents call it a constitutional problem.

What It Means for You

Puerto Rico’s own courts handle everyday cases, from contracts to crime, and users could see changes in how judges are assigned. Cases in the US federal court in San Juan are not affected.

More on who holds power is in our Puerto Rico power structure explainer and politics guide. Related coverage is on the Puerto Rico hub.

What Is Not Known

The law’s number and start date were not in the announcements we could confirm. Published summaries differ on the Supreme Court’s size under the law, so we do not state it.

It is not known whether anyone will challenge the law in court, or how ending municipal judge posts will work in practice. No court has ruled the law unconstitutional.

Claims that the law breaks the Constitution are the views of the Chief Justice, law professors and other critics. The governor’s reasons for signing were not available in the announcement we could confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed Puerto Rico’s judicial reform?

Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed Senate Bill 1096 on Tuesday, 3 November. Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz wrote it.

What does the new law change?

It creates a new Judiciary Act and repeals the 2003 one. It shifts some administrative powers to the full Supreme Court and ends municipal judge posts.

Why does the Chief Justice object?

She says the law splits decision-making from accountability and raises constitutional concerns. She had asked the governor for a veto.

Can the law be challenged in court?

Opponents argue it is unconstitutional, but no court has ruled. The Chief Justice’s office says it is reviewing its legal options.

Does the law affect US federal courts?

It does not. The law covers Puerto Rico’s own court system, not the US federal court in San Juan.

Sources: Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico, La Fortaleza, signing of Senate Bill 1096 on 3 November 2026; Puerto Rico Legislature, bill tracking system (Senate Bill 1096); Puerto Rico Judicial Branch, statement of the Chief Justice of 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.