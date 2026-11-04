Puerto Rico Governor Signs Court Reform

PUERTO RICO · COURTS

Key Facts What is happening Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed a new law on Tuesday, 3 November, that changes how Puerto Rico’s courts are run.

Why it matters Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its Chief Justice says the law raises constitutional concerns and splits power from accountability.

The numbers More than 100 law professors had urged a veto. The law repeals the 2003 judiciary act and ends the municipal judge category.

Who is who Maite Oronoz Rodríguez, Chief Justice since 2016, leads the courts. Thomas Rivera Schatz, the Senate president, wrote the bill.

What to watch Whether the Chief Justice or others challenge the law in court, and when the new rules take effect.

What it means for you Companies and residents who use Puerto Rico’s local courts could see changes in how judges are assigned. US federal courts are not affected.

Puerto Rico’s governor has signed a law that changes who runs the island’s courts. The Chief Justice, who now leads them, says she deeply regrets the decision.

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Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed Senate Bill 1096 into law on Tuesday, 3 November, and her office announced it the same day. The measure creates a new Judiciary Act for Puerto Rico and repeals the 2003 Judiciary Act.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz wrote the bill, and the Legislature passed it in late October. The governor had until Wednesday, 4 November, to sign or veto it.

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What the New Law Changes

The law moves some administrative powers from the Chief Justice to the full Supreme Court, including the choice of regional administrative judges. Critics say the Constitution gives that role to the Chief Justice.

It also ends the post of municipal judge, the most junior tier of the island’s judges. Those posts become superior judge posts.

The law sets the Court of Appeals at 39 judges and the Court of First Instance at 338. The Court of Appeals hears appeals, and the Court of First Instance is where most cases start.

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Why the Chief Justice Objects

Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodríguez said on Tuesday that she deeply regrets the governor’s decision. She says the law separates decision-making power from accountability and could create uncertainty in running courts across the island.

She had publicly asked the governor to veto the bill and says court governance changes need a constitutional amendment put to voters. Her office is now reviewing the law’s scope and its legal options, and no lawsuit has been announced.

What Supporters and Critics Say

Rivera Schatz defends the model as more democratic, because decisions are shared among the Supreme Court justices. He has also said that if she believes the law breaks the Constitution, she should challenge it in court.

More than 100 law professors asked the governor to veto the bill, citing constitutional limits. They argue that the bill conflicts with the Constitution’s design for the courts.

In Plain English

Puerto Rico’s court system has three levels: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the Court of First Instance. The Chief Justice leads the Supreme Court and, until now, has run the administration of the whole system.

Under the new law, the full Supreme Court shares those administrative decisions. Supporters call that more democratic, while opponents call it a constitutional problem.

What It Means for You

Puerto Rico’s own courts handle everyday cases, from contracts to crime, and users could see changes in how judges are assigned. Cases in the US federal court in San Juan are not affected.

More on who holds power is in our Puerto Rico power structure explainer and politics guide. Related coverage is on the Puerto Rico hub.

What Is Not Known

The law’s number and start date were not in the announcements we could confirm. Published summaries differ on the Supreme Court’s size under the law, so we do not state it.

It is not known whether anyone will challenge the law in court, or how ending municipal judge posts will work in practice. No court has ruled the law unconstitutional.

Claims that the law breaks the Constitution are the views of the Chief Justice, law professors and other critics. The governor’s reasons for signing were not available in the announcement we could confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed Puerto Rico’s judicial reform?

Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed Senate Bill 1096 on Tuesday, 3 November. Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz wrote it.

What does the new law change?

It creates a new Judiciary Act and repeals the 2003 one. It shifts some administrative powers to the full Supreme Court and ends municipal judge posts.

Why does the Chief Justice object?

She says the law splits decision-making from accountability and raises constitutional concerns. She had asked the governor for a veto.

Can the law be challenged in court?

Opponents argue it is unconstitutional, but no court has ruled. The Chief Justice’s office says it is reviewing its legal options.

Does the law affect US federal courts?

It does not. The law covers Puerto Rico’s own court system, not the US federal court in San Juan.

Sources: Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico, La Fortaleza, signing of Senate Bill 1096 on 3 November 2026; Puerto Rico Legislature, bill tracking system (Senate Bill 1096); Puerto Rico Judicial Branch, statement of the Chief Justice of 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).