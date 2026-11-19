A campaign group that marched in Pretoria in April returned with a demand aimed at one nationality, days after a public row between Nigeria’s envoy and the South African Presidency.

A war memorial on the terrace of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, with the city centre in the background. File photo: Ruby D-Brown / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Society: South Africa

Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 19 November that a campaign group against migrants marched through Pretoria on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The marchers demanded a ban on Nigerians entering South Africa.

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The group, March and March, is led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, with Xolani Zuma as its legal representative. It marched five days after a diplomatic row over Nigeria’s new envoy, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Key Facts Who. March and March, an anti-migrant campaign group led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, marched in Pretoria.

What. It demanded a ban on Nigerians entering South Africa and withdrawal from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

When and where. Wednesday 18 November 2026, Pretoria suburbs Sunnyside and Arcadia, heading for South Africa’s Home Affairs department.

Open. Crowd size, handover of the demands and any government reply are unreported.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

A campaign group that marched in Pretoria in April returned with a demand aimed at one nationality, days after a public row between Nigeria’s envoy and the South African Presidency.

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GroundUp, a South African news site, reported on 28 April 2026 that March and March marched in Pretoria and read a memorandum at the Union Buildings, where the Presidency sits. Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli accepted it and said, “The problem of undocumented foreign nationals in our country is a legitimate concern.”

GroundUp reported that she said ports of entry are to be upgraded and secured and immigration laws are being overhauled. EWN, a South African broadcaster, reported the same day that organisers called it their last memorandum and warned that future action would be “more direct” if concerns were not addressed.

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IOL, a South African news site, reported in July 2026 that NatJoints, a police-led security structure, counted more than 900 arrests across 120 marches on 30 June. IOL’s headline attributes to NatJoints the finding that most of those arrested were illegal foreigners, while 108 marches were peaceful and 12 needed police intervention.

The Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa’s presidency, where the group read a memorandum in April. (File photo)

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Daily Trust and NewsQuest, a Nigerian outlet, reported on 19 November that the marchers demanded a ban on Nigerians entering South Africa, tougher immigration controls and restrictions on refugee admissions. They also wanted faster deportation of undocumented foreigners and withdrawal from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the treaty on how states treat refugees.

Sunnyside is nicknamed “Little Lagos” because of its Nigerian community, and Daily Trust reported that Ngobese-Zuma challenged Nigerians there over who had allowed the name. NewsQuest quoted her as calling South Africa’s obligations under the Convention “not sustainable and not feasible”.

Xolani Zuma said, “The state must ban Nigerians from South Africa,” NewsQuest and Ripples Nigeria, a Nigerian news site, reported, and Daily Trust paraphrased him as saying the ban should last until Nigerians stop selling drugs. NewsQuest reported that the drug-trafficking accusation was not substantiated, and none of the reports offers evidence for it.

Civil groups including Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, Lawyers for Human Rights and SECTION27, all South African rights and legal organisations, issued a joint statement on 20 May 2026. It said March and March “harassed and intimidated parents and learners” at Addington Primary School in Durban, and that constitutional rights “are not conditional upon nationality, immigration status, or documentation”.

That demand asks the government to act against one nationality. None of the reports shows a reply from the Presidency, police or Home Affairs.

ThisDay, a Nigerian newspaper, quoted Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi on 12 October as saying 2,037 Nigerians have left South Africa since June under an evacuation programme. The ministry said 1,388 left at federal government cost, and the federal government condemned on 5 July the reported deaths of two Nigerians on 28 June in Pretoria and Witbank, a city in Mpumalanga province.

Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s new High Commissioner, or ambassador, said, as Daily Trust reported on 19 November, that a dispute with the South African Presidency was resolved after President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened. The row began with his complaint that his speech was left out of the stream of his credentials ceremony, a formal welcome for new envoys, on 13 November; Briefly, a South African news site, reported that Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa did not intervene.

Daily Trust reported that Fani-Kayode described those behind xenophobic attacks as a tiny minority and said most South Africans are decent. It added that he warned patience in Nigeria was running thin over repeated attacks on its citizens.

None of the reports from Daily Trust, Ripples Nigeria, NewsQuest or NigerianEye, all Nigerian outlets, gives a crowd size or a government reply. No South African outlet report of the march was available, and there is no reply from police or Home Affairs, no next step and no word on whether the demands were handed over.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is March and March?

It is an anti-migrant campaign group led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. It has marched in Pretoria before and said in April that future action would be more direct.

Has South Africa agreed to a ban on Nigerians?

No government response to the march has been reported. In April a deputy minister called the concern about undocumented foreigners legitimate and pointed to border upgrades and immigration law changes.

What do civil groups say in response?

Civil groups including Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia say constitutional rights do not depend on nationality or papers. They also accuse the group of intimidating parents and learners at a Durban school.

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