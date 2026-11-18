Peru: Security

More than 200 workers of a Lima transport company said they would stop work on Wednesday 18 November 2026 after a colleague was shot dead. Their employer says it has paid a gang for protection for more than a year.

The company’s claim and the government’s reply show how a security crisis in Peru’s capital now reaches the daily commute. The reports cite no police or prosecutor statement for either side.

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Key Facts Who. More than 200 workers of Los Mandarinos, a Lima transport company, said they would stop work.

What. Driver José Miranda was shot dead in Jicamarca, near Lima, reportedly by alleged gunmen.

The claim. The company says it has paid about 259 soles a day (about US$76) to a gang.

The reply. Interior Minister César Astudillo says 14 criminal organisations have been dismantled.

As of. Wednesday 18 November 2026, before the planned march; its outcome is unconfirmed.

A driver was killed, a company says it pays a gang, and a minister points to dismantled criminal groups. The reports on which this rests cite no police or prosecutor source.

What Happened

José Miranda, a driver who had worked more than five years for the Lima transport company Los Mandarinos, was shot dead in Jicamarca, on the outskirts of Lima. La República, a Peruvian daily, reported on 18 November 2026 that alleged hired gunmen (sicarios) carried out the killing.

More than 200 Los Mandarinos workers said they would not work on Wednesday 18 November and would march to the Interior Ministry. La República published that report before the march, so whether it took place is not confirmed.

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Víctor Silva, a representative of Los Mandarinos, said the company has paid about 259 soles a day (about US$76, at 3.41 soles per dollar, the 17 November 2026 rate from financial data provider RT) to a gang called Los Chukis for protection for more than a year. La República presents this as the company’s statement, without official confirmation, and adds that Silva suspects a different group carried out the attack and says a payment was only a day late.

File photo: the Legislative Palace in Lima, seat of Peru’s Congress.

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The Big Picture

Héctor Vargas, president of the Coordinadora de Empresas de Transporte Urbano, an association of urban transport companies, said on 18 November 2026, as La República reported, that “este gobierno se está volviendo indolente” (this government is becoming indifferent). He said the sector has waited more than 100 days for action and has asked for a meeting since July, but “no se nos ha convocado” (we have not been called).

The reports do not trace the origin of the dispute. They describe the demand as a meeting and government action.

Why It Matters

Commuters in Lima depend on privately run transport companies, so a driver stoppage can halt their service. Riders and the owners of those companies are the people affected, within Lima’s transport extortion crisis.

The one figure on the record is the company’s own: about US$76 a day for protection, according to Silva on 18 November 2026. It is a claim, not an audited cost, and our earlier report on the Lima transport march of 10 November gives the wider background.

What To Watch

The only dated item in the sources is the march to the Interior Ministry planned for Wednesday 18 November 2026, and its outcome is unconfirmed. No other date, such as a meeting, a strike or a vote, was found in the sources.

The Other Side

Interior Minister César Astudillo said on 18 November 2026, as La República reported: “Estamos atendiendo a la gran mayoría” (We are attending to the great majority). He said weekly meetings are held with the affected transport units and intelligence personnel have been placed on them.

Astudillo also said 14 criminal organisations have been dismantled, and named the capture of “Jhonsson Pulpo”, described by La República as the reported leader of the gang Los Pulpos, as the most important. These are the minister’s own figures, and the report cites no police or prosecutor source.

What Is Not Known

No official 2026 count of killed drivers or extortion complaints appears in the sources, so the scale of the attacks cannot be stated. The reports give no police statement on the killing, and the role of any gang rests on Silva’s account alone.

Our Peru news page carries later developments. The sector’s requested meeting with the government has not been reported as scheduled.

Whether the Wednesday march took place, and how the ministry responded, is not confirmed. The sources do not say whether the sector’s requested meeting has been scheduled.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the driver?

José Miranda, a driver with Los Mandarinos for more than five years, was shot dead in Jicamarca by alleged hired gunmen, La República reported on 18 November 2026. The reports cite no police statement.

What does the company claim?

Víctor Silva, a company representative, said Los Mandarinos has paid about 259 soles a day (about US$76) to a gang called Los Chukis for protection for over a year. This is the company’s claim, without official confirmation.

What does the government say?

Interior Minister César Astudillo said on 18 November 2026 that his ministry is attending to “the great majority”, holds weekly meetings with transport units and has dismantled 14 criminal organisations. These are his own figures.

Sources: Peru’s Interior Minister César Astudillo, statements of 18 November 2026 as reported by La República; La República, 18 November 2026 (Los Mandarinos); La República, 18 November 2026 (transport leaders).