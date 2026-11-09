Peru Restaurant Attacked Near Police Station

File photo: the cathedral and Plaza de Armas in Trujillo, the capital of La Libertad region, where Cartavio lies.

A device went off at a chicken restaurant in Cartavio, a town in northern Peru, one block from the local police station on the night of Friday 6 November 2026. Reports mention only material damage, and a threat letter was reportedly left behind, which fits a pattern of extortion attacks, though police have not confirmed a motive.

Key Facts What. A device went off at a pollería, a Peruvian chicken restaurant, in Cartavio.

Where. First block of Jirón Real, a street in Cartavio, Ascope province, northern Peru; near the police station.

When. At about 10:15 p.m. on Friday 6 November 2026.

Impact. Reports mention only material damage; the regional emergency operations centre (COER) is cited as saying so.

Status. As of 9 November 2026, no arrests reported and the motive is unconfirmed.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What We Know

Cartavio is a town in Santiago de Cao district, Ascope province, in Peru’s northern La Libertad region. The restaurant stands on the first block of Jirón Real, about one block from the local police station.

The attack came at about 10:15 p.m. on Friday 6 November 2026, according to local reports. One report says the regional emergency operations centre (COER) of La Libertad, the regional disaster and emergency agency, said the incident caused only material damage.

The glass of the main door was destroyed, and tables and chairs were damaged. One report adds that mirrors and windows in the dining room broke and that customers had to be moved out of the building.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Plaza de Armas in Trujillo at night, the main square of La Libertad’s regional capital.

Police officers went to the scene to collect evidence and start an investigation. No arrests have been reported.

A letter with threats for the owners was reportedly found at the scene, according to preliminary information. One report says it was signed “La nueva jauría del valle” (the new pack of the valley) and listed a phone number, which is reported, not confirmed.

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Extortion Attacks on Small Businesses

Criminal groups in Peru demand regular payments from shop owners, transport firms and restaurants, and attack premises when owners refuse. Our earlier reports cover detentions over bus extortion in Lima and a bank panel plan to fight extortion.

One report says a similar attack happened three weeks earlier in Cartavio, when an explosive was thrown at the home of the owner of a performing-arts group. The attackers reportedly demanded a large sum from the owner; that earlier case is reported, not confirmed.

What It Means for You

Nothing in these reports points to a risk for visitors, but travellers heading to Trujillo and the northern coast should follow local police and official travel advice. Our earlier coverage of a Tren de Aragua extortion cell in Lima, a case involving a Venezuelan-born criminal gang, shows that the problem is national.

For US companies with staff or suppliers in La Libertad, repeated attacks on small firms can raise security costs and disrupt local supply chains. The next signal to watch is whether police name suspects or link the letter to a known gang.

What Is Not Known

Police have not said who carried out the attack or whether the letter is tied to a known gang. Reports differ on the device: one, citing witnesses, describes an explosive detonated inside while customers were present, others an incendiary device, or molotov, at the entrance.

The identity of the owners and the exact amount of any demand have not been made public. We will update this page if police or prosecutors release details.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Cartavio on 6 November 2026?

A device went off at a chicken restaurant on the first block of Jirón Real, a street in Cartavio, about one block from the police station. Reports mention only material damage.

Was anyone hurt in the Cartavio attack?

No injuries appear in the reports, which mention only material damage. One report cites the regional emergency operations centre (COER) as saying so.

Is the attack linked to extortion?

A letter with threats for the owners was reportedly found, and police have started an investigation. Police have not confirmed a motive or named suspects.

Sources Peruvian regional and national news reports of 7 and 8 November 2026, read 9 November 2026; no official police or COER statement was available to us directly.