Peru Regional Runoffs and Local Voting Explained

The headquarters of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024 (Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Peru’s regional elections are two votes in one: a first round on Sunday 4 October 2026 that chose governors, mayors and councillors, and a second round for governors on Sunday 6 December in regions where nobody won enough votes. A governor ticket needs at least 30% of valid votes to win outright, and Peru’s National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) projects that about 15 of the 25 regions will need a runoff.

Key Facts Date. Sunday 6 December 2026, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Peru time, same clock as New York.

Rule. A governor and vice-governor ticket needs 30% of valid votes; otherwise the top two meet again.

Scale. ONPE projects about 15 of 25 regions; the official list awaits the final count.

Stakes. Regions received 4.15 billion Peruvian soles (about US$1.2 billion) in 2025 from mining revenue sharing and other transfers.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

This guide covers the regional and local vote only. It does not cover the national presidential race.

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What Peru Voted For on 4 October

ONPE, which organises and counts every vote, opened more than 10,000 voting sites for 26,314,724 eligible voters. They elected 25 governors, 25 vice-governors and 364 regional councillors, plus 196 provincial mayors, 1,696 district mayors and thousands of town councillors, 13,148 authorities in total.

Voting and counting were done by hand on paper ballots across 89,935 polling tables. Each table writes its result on a signed tally sheet, called an acta, which travels to a computing centre.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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In Plain English: Who Is Who

Governor: the elected head of one of Peru’s 25 regional governments, chosen together with a vice-governor as a single ticket.

the elected head of one of Peru’s 25 regional governments, chosen together with a vice-governor as a single ticket. ONPE: the agency that prints ballots, runs polling stations and counts the results.

the agency that prints ballots, runs polling stations and counts the results. JNE: the National Jury of Elections, Peru’s top electoral court, which sets rules and rules on disputes.

the National Jury of Elections, Peru’s top electoral court, which sets rules and rules on disputes. JEE: a Special Electoral Jury, a temporary local branch of the JNE that decides disputed tally sheets and proclaims winners.

a Special Electoral Jury, a temporary local branch of the JNE that decides disputed tally sheets and proclaims winners. SER 2026: the Second Regional Election, the official name of the 6 December runoff.

Why Some Regions Vote a Second Time

Peru’s Regional Elections Law (Law 27683, article 5) says a governor ticket must win at least 30% of valid votes to take office. The 30% is measured against valid votes only.

If no ticket reaches 30%, only the two tickets with the most votes compete in the runoff. The winner is the ticket with a simple majority of valid votes, and it serves from 2027 to 2030.

Peru’s rules also bar immediate re-election: under article 191 of the Constitution, a former governor must sit out at least one term before running again. Congress has debated proposals to bring re-election back, and we have not confirmed that any change is in force.

The Date and the Regions

ONPE’s official page for the runoff gives Sunday 6 December 2026, from seven in the morning to five in the afternoon. The National Jury of Elections (JNE), Peru’s top electoral court, had first pointed to 29 November and later moved the vote after ONPE asked for more time to plan.

ONPE’s operating plan, approved on 15 October, foresees 15 regions, but it describes this as a projection until the count closes. Counts in October pointed to runoffs in several mining regions, including Arequipa, Moquegua and Áncash, and our Peru regional runoff 2026 guide tracks each pairing.

The final list will exist only when the Special Electoral Juries, local branches of the JNE, proclaim the first-round results. The JNE said on 28 October that these proclamations began that day and were expected to finish around the second week of November.

The cathedral on the Plaza de Armas in Arequipa, a southern mining region where a governor runoff is expected (file photo, 2023). Photo: Draceane, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How a Governor Differs From the President and Congress

The president and Congress run national policy for all of Peru, while a governor runs one region inside that national framework. Congress now has two chambers, a Senate and a Chamber of Deputies, installed in July 2026.

Regional governors cannot change national laws, taxes or foreign policy. Their power is practical, as they head the regional executive and manage a budget that pays for roads, hospitals and schools.

Each region also has a council, whose 364 members were elected on 4 October and who oversee the governor. The Organic Law of Regional Governments (Law 27867) sets out these roles and the powers that regions hold.

Budgets, Canon and Mining Money

Many regions depend on mining transfers from Lima, known as canon (a share of mining profits and taxes) and royalties. Peru’s Congress budget office, using Finance Ministry data, counts 4.15 billion soles (S/, about US$1.2 billion) transferred to regional governments in 2025 under canon, mining royalties and related headings.

Local governments such as municipalities received far more, S/11.83 billion (about US$3.4 billion), out of S/17.55 billion (about US$5.1 billion) in total transfers. Between January and May 2026, regional governments received S/1.53 billion (about US$445 million); all conversions use 3.44 soles per US dollar, the 6 November market close.

These figures bundle several transfer types, so they are not canon alone. Governors do not control the size of the transfer, but they decide much of how it is spent.

Security and Local Voting

For the first round, the Interior Ministry announced a deployment of 57,738 police officers on 2 October. Our report on the police deployment for the 4 October vote has the details.

We have not found an announced security plan for 6 December. The runoff takes place only in some regions, so its scale will be smaller than the national first round.

Mayors work differently from governors, because only governor races can go to a second round. A municipal race is decided in one round, and where votes tie, a JNE agreement published on 29 October settles it by tossing a one-sol coin (about US$0.29).

How ONPE Counts the Votes

Tally sheets reach 125 computing centres by road, air or river, and ONPE enters them as they arrive. By 10 October it had processed all 89,935 sheets and counted 96.7% of them.

The rest were observed, meaning they carried an error, a challenge or a request to annul, and these go to the Special Electoral Juries, which compare copies and can order a recount. Appeals go to the JNE plenary.

A count reaches 100% only when every disputed sheet is resolved. For the runoff, the JNE has asked ONPE to hand over all observed sheets by Sunday 13 December and set 23 December as the last day for recount hearings.

What It Means for US Readers

For investors, a governor does not set copper policy, but regional government is part of the local setting around mines, with roads, water and community relations. Peru’s mining regions host large operations, including the Cerro Verde copper mine in Arequipa, the Cuajone copper mine in Moquegua and the Yanacocha gold mine in Cajamarca, in which US-listed miners Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Newmont hold stakes.

For travellers and expats, a runoff means polling-day rules, crowded schools used as voting sites and local campaigns in the affected regions only. Our guides to the key players in Peruvian politics, the cost of living in Peru and moving to Peru give the wider picture.

What Is Not Known

The official list of runoff regions and the names of the two tickets in each are not final, because disputed tally sheets and proclamations are still pending. The formal presidential call for the vote, the security plan for 6 December and any runoff polling have not been published.

We found no prediction market on Peru’s governor runoffs. For background on the separate national race, see our earlier report on the presidential runoff.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Peru’s regional runoff?

It is set for Sunday 6 December 2026, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Peru time. That is the same clock time as New York.

How many votes does a governor need to win in the first round?

A governor and vice-governor ticket needs at least 30% of valid votes. Blank and spoiled ballots are not counted as valid.

Which regions will hold a runoff?

ONPE projects about 15 of 25 regions, but the final list depends on official proclamations. Our runoff guide tracks the latest pairings.

Do mayors also face a runoff?

No. Municipal races are decided in one round, and only governor races can go to a second round.

How long does a governor serve?

A governor serves four years, and the winners of this cycle serve from 2027 to 2030. Immediate re-election is barred under the current Constitution.

Sources: ONPE, Segunda Elección Regional 2026 and press notes of 4, 10 and 12 October and 3 November 2026; JNE press notes of 28 and 29 October 2026 (gob.pe/institucion/jne); Peru Interior Ministry announcement of 2 October 2026; Peru Congress budget office, thematic report no. 190 (15 June 2026, Finance Ministry data); Constitution of Peru, article 191; Laws 27683 and 27867; exchange rate of 6 November 2026 close. Read 8 November 2026.

In depth Peru 2026 runoff: deep analysis

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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