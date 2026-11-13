Peru Blocks Two Lima Mayors From Staying On

Lima's Plaza Mayor in the historic centre at night, in 2019; Lurín Live lies far to the south of the centre. Photo: Jonathan M. Corredor O. / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PERU · POLITICS

Peru’s electoral court ordered new mayor proclamations in two Lima districts on Friday 13 November, saying a mayor cannot win back the same office by running as first councillor, the top name on a party’s council list. The court, the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), found problems in four of the 1,091 records of official winners, called proclamation records, that it reviewed from the 4 October local elections.

The two districts are El Agustino and Independencia in Lima. The other two cases are the provincial council of Ferreñafe and the district of Pimentel, near the northern city of Chiclayo in the Lambayeque region, and the local electoral courts must now redo all four proclamations, which the JNE says cannot be appealed.

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Key Facts The court The JNE, Peru’s electoral court, reviewed 1,091 proclamation records from the 4 October local elections.

The finding Four records need new proclamations: El Agustino, Independencia, Ferreñafe and Pimentel.

The rule A former mayor who ran as first councillor cannot be proclaimed mayor of the same place.

The law Article 194 of Peru’s constitution bans immediate re-election of mayors.

What next Local electoral courts must issue new proclamations, which cannot be appealed.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Court Decided

The JNE’s full bench, called the Pleno, checked the proclamation records of Peru’s 91 local electoral courts, known as Jurados Electorales Especiales (JEE). It had agreed on 28 October to review them on its own initiative, and on Friday 13 November it said most records matched the official vote counts.

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In El Agustino, the winning list’s mayoral candidate, Liborio Soria, resigned during the campaign. His son Richard Soria Fuerte, the outgoing mayor, stood as first councillor on the list, and the local court proclaimed him as councillor, not mayor.

In Independencia, the local court proclaimed Alfredo Reynaga Ramírez, the outgoing mayor, as first councillor on the winning list. In both districts the JNE ordered the local court to proclaim the next eligible councillor on the list as mayor instead.

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The headquarters of the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024. Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Rule Exists

Article 194 of the constitution says mayors cannot be re-elected immediately and may run again only after sitting out a full term. Candidates run on closed party lists, where voters cannot reorder the names, so a first councillor can end up in the mayor’s chair when the list wins without an eligible mayoral candidate.

The JNE had long held that nothing stopped a former mayor from running as councillor. Its Resolution 4557-2026-JNE, dated 2 November, separates the right to run from the right to be proclaimed mayor.

The resolution says someone who was mayor in the previous term cannot be proclaimed mayor of the same district for the next term, even if the mayoral candidate resigned, was excluded or was struck off. The office then goes to the next eligible councillor on the same list, and the barred person stays a councillor.

The resolution carries a dissent from two of the court’s magistrates, Martha Maisch Molina and Aarón Oyarce Yuzzelli. A third, Gunther Gonzales Barrón, added a separate statement of his reasons.

How Many Cases Are Affected

The resolution counts 153 mayors elected in 2022 who ran in 2026 as first councillor in the same place. In 76 of those cases the mayoral candidate had been excluded, ruled inadmissible, struck off or had resigned, so the list ran without an eligible mayoral candidate.

When it issued the 2 November resolution, the JNE said appeals against first-instance proclamations on numerical grounds remained open. The 13 November decision covers only the four records it found faulty.

What It Means for You

For foreign residents, investors and anyone dealing with these town halls, the ruling means the outgoing mayor cannot hold the office again in the 2027–2030 term. The next eligible councillor on each winning list takes the mayor’s office instead.

The decision also sets a line for other places where a mayor ran as first councillor. A candidacy for councillor is allowed, but the mayor’s chair is not.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm from the JNE itself the names of the councillors now to be proclaimed in the four places, or any deadline for the new proclamations. We could not read the 13 November decision itself, which was reported as Resolution 4684-2026-JNE, and we do not know whether the JNE will hear challenges to its criterion.

Related Coverage

Read more in our Peru coverage, including the regional runoffs set for 6 December. Our report on election day on 4 October and our explainer on the runoffs give the wider picture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Peru’s electoral court order on 13 November?

It ordered new proclamations in El Agustino and Independencia in Lima, and in Ferreñafe and Pimentel in Lambayeque. Four of 1,091 reviewed records had observations.

Can a former mayor run as first councillor in Peru?

Yes, running is allowed. Under Resolution 4557-2026-JNE, a mayor of the previous term cannot be proclaimed mayor of the same place for the next term.

What is Peru’s re-election ban for mayors?

Article 194 of the constitution bars immediate re-election of mayors. They may run again only after at least one full term.

Who will be mayor in El Agustino and Independencia?

The JNE ordered the local courts to proclaim the next eligible councillor on each winning list. The former mayors stay on as councillors but cannot take the mayor’s office.

Sources: Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), Resolution 4557-2026-JNE, 2 November 2026; JNE statement of 13 November 2026; Constitution of Peru, Article 194.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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