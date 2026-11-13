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Friday, November 13, 2026
Peru Latin America

Peru September Trade Surplus Dips to US$3.95B

By · · 4 min read
Container terminal at the port of Callao, Peru, with stacked containers and cranes beside the bay
File photo: container terminal at the port of Callao, Peru. Foto: GORE Callao, public domain

Rio Times Markets · Peru

Key Facts

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What. Peru’s September 2026 trade surplus was US$3.95 billion, down US$676 million from August.

Versus forecast. We have no analyst forecast for this release, so the benchmark is August’s US$4.62 billion.

The trend. August was revised down from US$4.71 billion, and September fell further.

Why it moved. We have only the net balance, so the cause is not yet known.

What would end it. A surplus back above US$4.62 billion in October would reverse the narrowing.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s trade surplus, the gap between what it sells abroad and what it buys, shrank to US$3.95 billion in September 2026 from US$4.62 billion in August.

What Changed

Peru recorded a trade surplus of US$3.95 billion in September 2026, according to the latest data from the central bank (BCRP). August’s surplus, revised down from US$4.71 billion, was US$4.62 billion, so the surplus fell by US$676 million.

We have no consensus forecast (the average analyst expectation) for this release. The comparison therefore rests on the prior month alone, and the direction is a narrowing.

Why It Moved

The headline figure does not say whether exports fell, imports rose, or both happened. Peru’s trade balance is closely tied to the prices and volumes of its mineral exports, so a softer month for either could shrink the surplus.

Import demand is a second possible factor, since purchases of fuel, machinery and consumer goods rise when domestic spending picks up. Timing is a third, because large mining shipments can land in one month rather than another; none of these is confirmed.

What It Means

A smaller surplus means Peru earned somewhat less from its external trade in September than in August, though the balance stays comfortably positive.

For readers abroad, the surplus is a sign that Peru still sells far more than it buys, which helps it pay for imports. One month does not set a trend, and the next reading will show whether September was an outlier.

What Would Change It

The next monthly reading is the test: a surplus below US$3.95 billion would confirm that the narrowing is continuing. A return toward US$4.62 billion would suggest September was a one-off.

A breakdown of September exports and imports would show which side drove the change. Until then, the move is best treated as a single data point.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether the narrowing came from weaker exports, stronger imports or a mix of the two, because we have only the net balance. It is also not known what analysts expected, since we have no consensus figure.

Sources: figures and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks releases by Peru’s central bank (BCRP). This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Peru’s trade balance in September 2026?

Peru recorded a trade surplus of US$3.95 billion in September 2026. That was down US$676 million from August’s revised US$4.62 billion.

Did the figure beat expectations?

We have no consensus forecast, so it cannot be judged a beat or a miss. The comparison available is August’s US$4.62 billion.

Where does the figure come from?

It comes from the RT economic calendar, which tracks releases by Peru’s central bank (BCRP). The BCRP is the country’s central bank and publishes the monthly trade balance.

What does a trade surplus mean?

A trade surplus means a country sells more goods abroad than it buys. It is the opposite of a trade deficit.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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