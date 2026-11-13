Falabella’s Peru Supermarkets Grow 10.3%

PERU · COMPANY NEWS

Falabella’s Peruvian supermarkets, department stores and home-improvement stores all grew revenue in the third quarter. Supermarkets grew fastest, at 10.3% in local currency.

Falabella, a Chilean group that runs department stores, home-improvement stores, supermarkets and a bank, reported on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 that its Peruvian supermarkets grew revenue 10.3% in local currency in the third quarter. Its Peruvian department stores and home-improvement stores also grew.

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The Peru figures below come from Falabella’s own third-quarter results report. They are growth rates in local currency, meaning Peruvian soles.

Key Facts What happened Falabella, a Chilean retail group, grew supermarket revenue in Peru 10.3% in the third quarter.

Peru numbers Peruvian department-store revenue rose 5.6% and home-improvement revenue 9.2%, in local currency.

Group results Net profit was US$196 million, up 18%, on revenue of US$3.52 billion.

When The results came out on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Scope This report covers Peru retail results only. Peru banking and outlook are not covered.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Grew in Peru

Falabella’s supermarket business in Peru combines two formats: Tottus, a chain that sells on price and shopping experience, and Precio Uno, a format built around savings and an essential range. Falabella says Precio Uno is helping it capture shoppers moving from traditional to modern retail.

Together their revenue rose 10.3% in local currency in the third quarter from a year earlier, with sales in comparable stores, those open at least a year, up 7.8%. Precio Uno alone grew 13.2%, Falabella’s results report says.

Falabella Retail, the group’s department-store arm, grew Peruvian revenue 5.6% in local currency, but comparable-store sales rose only 1.5%. Falabella blames higher temperatures linked to El Niño, a warming of Pacific waters, for weaker demand for clothing and winter goods.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Apartment towers on the cliffs above the Costa Verde coast road in Miraflores, a Lima district. Photo: Caminando8calles / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In home improvement, Sodimac, Falabella’s home-improvement chain, grew revenue 9.2% in local currency, helped by a 26.7% rise in online sales. Former Maestro stores, a home-improvement chain whose stores Sodimac transformed over the past 12 months, grew sales by around 30% from a year earlier.

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The Group Picture

Falabella reported third-quarter net profit rose 18% to US$196 million, on revenue of US$3.52 billion, up 9.6%. Our report on the results has the full group numbers.

Cyber Wow, Falabella’s July online sales event in Peru, lifted sales by more than 20% from a year earlier. Sales by outside sellers on its marketplace rose more than 50%.

In January, Falabella announced a regional investment plan of US$900 million for 2026. Our earlier piece covers where that money was meant to go.

Why It Matters

Supermarkets grew 10.3%, ahead of home improvement at 9.2% and department stores at 5.6%. Comparable-store sales tell a similar story: up 7.8% in supermarkets and 1.5% in department stores.

The group’s Peru growth rates exclude any move of the sol against the dollar.

What Is Not Known

This report covers retail results in Peru only. Banking results for Peru and the group’s plans for the market are not covered here.

Related reading: Peru news, Falabella’s third-quarter profit, its 2026 investment plan, the upgrade of Falabella by rating agency Fitch and our Falabella company profile. More company news is in our Peru section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Cyber Wow do in Peru?

Falabella says sales at the July event rose more than 20% from a year earlier. Sales by outside sellers rose more than 50%.

How did Falabella’s Peru business do in the third quarter?

Supermarket revenue, from Tottus and Precio Uno, rose 10.3% in local currency from a year earlier. Department-store revenue rose 5.6% and home-improvement revenue 9.2%.

What are Tottus and Precio Uno?

Tottus is Falabella’s supermarket chain in Peru. Precio Uno is its savings-focused format with an essential range.

How much profit did Falabella make in the quarter?

Net profit was US$196 million, up 18% from a year earlier. Revenue was US$3.52 billion, up 9.6%.

Sources: Grupo Falabella, third-quarter 2026 results press release, 10 November 2026; Grupo Falabella, third-quarter 2026 earnings release, 10 November 2026.