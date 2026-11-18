PERU · MIGRATION LAW

Peru has warned foreigners that coming back after being expelled can end in prison. The prime minister’s office said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that the sentence can reach 7 years.

The message matters to anyone expelled, banned or sanctioned in Peru. It comes as Peru reports thousands of expulsions in 2026, a theme in our Peru news.

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The Presidencia del Consejo de Ministros (PCM), the office that coordinates Peru’s cabinet, posted the message on the social network X, as quoted in Peruvian news reports. We have not seen the original post and rely on Peruvian news reports of it.

Key Facts Who The PCM, Peru’s prime minister’s office, which coordinates the cabinet, issued the warning.

Penalty Re-entry with false papers carries 4 to 7 years; re-entry despite a ban carries 3 to 6.

Law Legislative Decree 1744, published on 8 November 2026, rewrote the penalties for illegal re-entry.

Scale Migraciones, Peru’s migration authority, had expelled over 2,800 irregular foreigners by 14 September 2026.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s government is reminding foreigners that illegal return is a crime with prison terms. The current text of the law sets the real limits.

The Big Picture

Peru made illegal re-entry a crime in 2023. Legislative Decree 1573, a decree with the force of law issued by the government under powers delegated by Congress, was published in El Peruano, Peru’s official gazette, on Thursday 5 October 2023, added Article 303-C to the Penal Code and widened expulsions.

Legislative Decree 1744, published on 8 November 2026 in a package against violent, cyber and organised crime, rewrote that article. It did so nine days before the PCM message.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The PCM now says: “El Perú hace respetar sus fronteras y sus normas,” meaning Peru makes its borders and its rules respected. It frames the warning as part of the fight against crime.

Interior Minister César Astudillo told Congress in early September 2026 that expulsions would rise sharply in coming months. He added that Peru is working on agreements with Venezuela to deport irregular Venezuelans, including by ship.

File photo, May 2024. A departure corridor at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima. Photo: Vmzp85, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened

The PCM said foreigners who return despite an entry ban, or who use false documents to evade migration control, face “penas más severas”, or harsher penalties. It added that they can get up to 7 years in prison.

We read the law itself. Article 303-C, as rewritten by Decree 1744, sets three tiers, starting with 2 to 5 years for a person with a final conviction or a firm administrative sanction who re-enters illegally or evades migration control.

Foreigners who re-enter while a ground for an entry ban exists face 3 to 6 years. Anyone who re-enters with a false identity or travel document, or lies to the authority about entry or exit details, faces 4 to 7 years.

So the 7-year maximum applies to the false-document tier, while the ban tier tops out at 6 years. Decree 1744 raised the first tier from 2 to 4 years to 2 to 5, and the false-document tier from 3 to 7 years to 4 to 7.

The 2023 decree also set 4 to 6 years for smuggling migrants under Article 303-A. For wider background, see Peru Security and Crime Explained.

Why It Matters

Article 303-C makes re-entry a criminal offence with prison terms. A court can therefore impose jail for coming back.

Luis Yunis Herrera, head of Migraciones, said on 14 September 2026 that Peru had expelled more than 2,800 irregular foreigners since the start of the year. The agency ran 5,461 operations and checked the papers of 83,422 foreigners.

No comparative figure for earlier years is confirmed. The 2,800 figure therefore stands on its own.

What To Watch

No scheduled date is confirmed, as we found no vote, hearing or deadline tied to this warning. New figures from Migraciones would show whether expulsions rise as the interior minister said.

For related coverage, see Peru to Hold Irregular Migrants in Military Facilities and Peru Creates 5-Minister Security Commission. They give context on Peru’s migration and security policy.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what prompted the PCM post on this date. We also do not know how many people have been prosecuted under Article 303-C.

We have not seen the original PCM post. Nor is it known how many of the 2,800 expelled foreigners have tried to return.

What It Means for You

The warning affects foreigners who were expelled, sanctioned or banned and then come back, and anyone who uses a false identity or travel document. It says nothing about ordinary visitors with valid documents beyond the wording of the offence.

In the law, the penalty rises with the kind of breach. This text is context, not legal advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the maximum prison term for illegal re-entry in Peru?

Up to 7 years, under the tier for re-entering with a false identity or travel document. The tier for re-entering despite an entry ban goes up to 6 years.

Which law created the crime?

Legislative Decree 1573, published on Thursday 5 October 2023, added Article 303-C to the Penal Code for clandestine or illegal re-entry. Legislative Decree 1744, published on 8 November 2026, rewrote its penalties.

How many foreigners has Peru expelled in 2026?

Migraciones said on 14 September 2026 that Peru had expelled more than 2,800 irregular foreigners since the start of the year. It ran 5,461 operations and checked 83,422 foreigners.

Does this change the rules for ordinary visitors?

The text we read says nothing about visitors with valid documents beyond the wording of the offence. This is not legal advice.

Sources: Congress of Peru, Legislative Decree 1573 (5 October 2023); Legislative Decree 1744 (8 November 2026); Presidencia del Consejo de Ministros; Migraciones; Ministry of the Interior statement to Congress, September 2026.