Mexico wants to refine more of its own fuel, but September showed its refineries at about half of design capacity, well below the 2026 plan, even if October rebounded.

Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Economy: Mexico

Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, processed 998,148 barrels per day (b/d) of crude in September 2026, down 17% from August. It was the second time this year that its seven refineries ran below 1 million b/d.

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Pemex attributes the dip to its annual maintenance programme and says refining rebounded in October to the highest level since 2013. Mexico wants to make more of its own petrol and diesel, and the company’s 2026 target of 1.559 million b/d is still far above what the refineries delivered.

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For readers in the United States, the slump matters because Mexico is the biggest buyer of US gasoline. Weaker refining at home leaves more of Mexican fuel demand to be met by imports.

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Key Facts What. Pemex refineries processed 998,148 b/d in September, down 17% and at 50.4% of capacity.

Gap. January to September averaged 1.097 million b/d, about 30% below the 1.559 million b/d plan.

Worst hit. The Salina Cruz refinery fell about 43% to 138,988 b/d, and the Tula refinery almost a third.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Mexico wants to refine more of its own fuel, but September showed its refineries at about half of design capacity, well below the 2026 plan, even if October rebounded.

Why Mexico Wants to Refine More Fuel

Mexico’s government wants the country to refine its own fuel instead of buying it abroad. Higher self-sufficiency in petrol and diesel is the aim behind the Olmeca refinery at Dos Bocas in Tabasco, and behind two coker units now being finished.

A coker is a unit that turns heavy residue into fuel, and the government has been counting on the new ones to lift output. Pemex’s National Refining System groups seven refineries, and all of them count towards the national total.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Pemex’s plan for 2026 calls for 1.559 million b/d of crude processed. September’s 998,148 b/d shows how wide the gap to that target still is.

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What Happened in September

Pemex’s refineries processed 998,148 b/d in September, about 17% less than the roughly 1.20 million b/d of August. It was the second-lowest month of 2026 and the second time this year below 1 million b/d.

Capacity utilisation, the share of design capacity in use, fell to 50.4% from 61% in August. Over January to September the system averaged 1.097 million b/d at 55.4% utilisation, against 49% a year earlier.

That average is about 13% more crude processed than a year earlier. It is still about 462,000 b/d, or 30%, below the plan.

Pemex attributed the fall to its annual maintenance programme, citing upgrade work at the Olmeca, Salina Cruz and Tula refineries, including new residue-processing plants at Tula. Five of the seven refineries processed less in September, and two processed more.

Salina Cruz (Oaxaca, Pacific coast): 138,988 b/d, down about 43% in one month, at 42% utilisation, the worst fall of the system.

Tula (Hidalgo, north of Mexico City): about 123,500 b/d, down almost a third, at 39% utilisation.

Olmeca at Dos Bocas (Tabasco, Gulf coast): down about 21% in the month.

Minatitlán: down about 10% to 106,806 b/d.

Madero: down about 3% to 104,127 b/d.

Cadereyta (Nuevo León): up 16% to 170,120 b/d.

Salamanca (Guanajuato): up 1.3% to 155,870 b/d.

Pemex offshore oil platforms in the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico. (File photo) Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why It Matters

Against the plan, the January to September average leaves a gap of about 462,000 b/d. That is a mechanism rather than a forecast: when Mexican refineries run at about half of capacity, the country leans more on imported fuel.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Washington’s energy statistics agency, said on 9 March 2026 that Mexico was the largest destination for US gasoline exports in 2025. It took 486,000 b/d (54% of US gasoline exports) and about 220,000 b/d of distillate, a diesel-type fuel (17% of US distillate exports).

Pemex’s wider push for fuel self-sufficiency is covered in our report on its self-sufficiency plan. A weak refining month tests that plan directly.

The next test is the Tula coker, due to start in 2026.

What to Watch

Pemex has said the Tula coker should start by the end of 2026. It has said the Salina Cruz coker should follow in the second half of 2027.

Pemex said on 11 November that October refining averaged 1.24 million b/d, about a quarter more than September and the highest monthly level since July 2013. The refinery-by-refinery detail for October has no confirmed publication date.

What Is Not Known

Pemex has not published how much of the September fall came from planned maintenance and how much from unplanned stoppages. Its October claim of the busiest refining month since 2013 cannot be checked until the detailed monthly report is out.

Sources also disagree on the exact output of the Olmeca refinery at Dos Bocas, so we give no barrel figure for it. We state only its fall of about 21%, the share the reports agree on.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pemex refining fall in September?

Pemex attributed the fall to its annual maintenance programme, including upgrade work at the Olmeca, Salina Cruz and Tula refineries and new residue-processing plants at Tula. Salina Cruz fell about 43%, Tula almost a third and Olmeca about 21%.

How much does Pemex refine?

In September its seven refineries processed 998,148 b/d, or 50.4% of design capacity. The January to September average was 1.097 million b/d, against a 2026 plan of 1.559 million b/d.

What is a coker?

A coker is a unit that turns heavy refinery residue into fuel. Pemex says the Tula coker should start by the end of 2026 and the Salina Cruz coker in the second half of 2027.

Does this affect US fuel exports?

When Mexican refineries run at about half of capacity, more of the country’s fuel demand has to be met by imports. In 2025 Mexico took 54% of US gasoline exports and 17% of US distillate exports, the EIA said on 9 March 2026.

Sources Source: Pemex operating data for September 2026; Pemex statement of 11 November 2026 on October refining; U.S. Energy Information Administration, Today in Energy (9 March 2026) · U.S. Energy Information Administration

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