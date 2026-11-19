Residents faced no risk, civil protection said, and city police secured the property while Pemex security staff and federal prosecutors were called in.

A yellow warning sign for a Pemex high-pressure pipeline in Mexico City, in a January 2023 file photo. The photo does not show fuel theft or any event in this story. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Mexico

Authorities in Mexico City found an illegal fuel tap on a Pemex pipeline at a property in the Venustiano Carranza borough, east of the city centre, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Pemex is Mexico’s state oil company, and such taps are used to steal fuel for resale.

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Mexico City’s civil protection secretariat, the city’s emergency-management agency, said the find posed no risk to the population and that no evacuation was needed. Pemex security staff and federal prosecutors were called to the site.

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Key Facts Where. Calle Aluminio 498, corner Cerámica, 20 de Noviembre district, Venustiano Carranza borough, Mexico City.

What. On Wednesday 18 November 2026, authorities found an illegal connection to a Pemex pipeline, used to draw off fuel.

Safety. Civil protection saw no risk to residents, and nobody was evacuated.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Residents faced no risk, civil protection said, and city police secured the property while Pemex security staff and federal prosecutors were called in.

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What We Know

The tap came to light during repair work on a sinkhole in the area, and Mexico City police then secured the property at Calle Aluminio 498. Pemex security staff and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Mexico’s federal prosecutor, were called to the site.

Mexico City’s civil protection secretariat said on 18 November that the situation posed no risk to the population. It added that no evacuation alert was necessary.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mexico City’s skyline. (File photo, not the site of the find)

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What Is Not Known

Authorities have not officially stated how long the tap was in use, how much fuel was taken or what fuel it carried. No arrests had been reported when we published.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the Pemex fuel tap found?

It was found at Calle Aluminio 498, corner Cerámica, in the 20 de Noviembre district of Mexico City’s Venustiano Carranza borough, on 18 November 2026.

Was there any danger to residents?

Mexico City’s civil protection secretariat said there was no risk to the population. No evacuation was needed.

What is an illegal fuel tap?

It is an unauthorised connection to a pipeline that lets thieves draw off fuel. Pemex security staff and federal prosecutors were called to this site.

Sources Statement of Mexico City’s civil protection secretariat, 18 November 2026; Pemex security; Attorney General’s Office; Mexico City police.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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