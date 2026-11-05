French Strike Draws 270,000 Outside Paris
France in Turmoil
Published Thursday, Nov. 5, 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Paris) · Source: French Interior Ministry, CGT, Polymarket
France’s streets filled before the capital had even started marching. By 1 p.m. in Paris, the government counted 270,000 people outside it.
By 1 p.m. Paris time (7:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Interior Ministry, which runs France’s police, counted 270,000 demonstrators in 180 marches outside Paris, as relayed by the office of Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. The CGT, the General Confederation of Labour and one of France’s biggest union federations, said it had counted “more than 250,000” in 73 cities, and its leader, Sophie Binet, said that “nothing will stop us.”
The one-day strike is the latest chapter in our France protests coverage, and why France is protesting explains the anger over prices and the 2027 budget.
Key Facts
- Turnout, Nov. 5. Interior Ministry counts 270,000 marchers outside Paris at 7 a.m. ET; the CGT union claims 250,000-plus.
- Police. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has 70,000 police and gendarmes on duty nationwide.
- Why. Unions want higher pay, led by a 10% rise in the minimum wage from the CGT.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a French state of emergency by Dec. 31 at 6.5% (8:00 a.m. ET, Nov. 5).
This story is part of our coverage of the why France is in crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
In plain English
France’s big unions called a one-day national strike over pay and prices. The Interior Ministry’s count and the unions’ counts differ, so we show both.
Two Counts That Do Not Match Yet
The tallies are not like for like. The ministry’s figure excludes Paris and counts marches, while the CGT’s counts cities and covers only a quarter of the planned marches, the union said.
Binet said the figure would climb sharply in the coming hours. Authorities had expected 500,000 to 700,000 people outside Paris and 40,000 to 80,000 in the capital, so midday is a halfway mark, not a final score.
What the Unions Are Asking For
The CGT wants a 10% increase in the minimum wage, known in France as the Smic. The CFDT, the French Democratic Confederation of Labour, also wants a higher minimum wage.
The comparison point is Oct. 17, a cost-of-living day the Interior Ministry put at 550,000 people, which turned violent, with looting in Paris.
Police Out in Force, Pockets of Trouble
Nuñez has put about 70,000 police and gendarmes, the military-status police force, on the streets. His office said the marches were going “globally well,” with tensions in Lyon, where several hundred people formed a black bloc, meaning a group of masked militants, and incidents in Nantes as a march broke up.
The ministry also listed “several violent actions” tied to the student movement, including a school fire near Toulouse and projectiles thrown at police in Rennes, Pau and Orléans. The Eiffel Tower was closed for the day, and some Louvre rooms were shut.
The Paris March and the Evening Count
The Paris march was set to leave at 2:00 p.m. Paris time (8:00 a.m. ET), after the midday counts. A ministry total above 550,000 would top the Oct. 17 count, and a new strike date would show the unions are pushing on.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced a French state of emergency by Dec. 31 at 6.5% on Nov. 5 at 8:00 a.m. ET, with about US$2.7 million traded. On a much thinner market (about US$28,000 traded), it put a downgrade of France’s credit rating by Moody’s or S&P, two credit rating agencies, by Nov. 30 at 46%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
A fresh street test for the French government is worth watching for US investors in French assets. The prediction markets above show how traders price the risk.
Visitors should expect closed sights and crowds near march routes, so check operators’ notices before heading out.
What Is Not Known
No evening Interior Ministry total, Paris figure or full-day CGT count is out yet, nor any national tally of arrests or damage.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people marched in France on Nov. 5?
The Interior Ministry counted 270,000 in 180 marches outside Paris by 7:00 a.m. ET, and the CGT counted more than 250,000 in 73 cities. Neither count includes the full day or the Paris march.
What do the unions want?
Higher pay. The CGT asks for a 10% rise in the minimum wage, and the CFDT also wants the minimum wage raised.
Sources: French government, CGT statements, Polymarket. Related: will France’s government collapse, France 2027 election odds.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
France in Turmoil
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- Is It Safe to Travel to France Right Now? Curfews, Strikes
- Who Will Win France’s 2027 Election? Polls and Odds