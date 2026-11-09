Paraguay Holds Ex-President Peña Before Trial

PARAGUAY · POLITICS

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What A judge ordered ex-president Santiago Peña held before trial; he has not been convicted.

Why Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital lender with almost three million clients, is at the centre of the case.

Next Prosecutors raided Peña’s summer house on Sunday 8 November; a hidden vault stayed shut.

Who Pedro Alliana, Paraguay’s president since Friday 6 November, asked the Senate on Monday to approve a new central bank board member.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction platform, puts Pedro Alliana at 12.5% for Paraguay’s 2028 presidency (9 November, 12:45 p.m. ET).

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

A judge has ordered Paraguay’s removed president held before trial, and prosecutors say he used two Ueno loans to build a summer house. The new government is easing tax penalties and has named the official who warned about the bank to the central bank board.

Paraguay begins the week with a former president ordered into custody and a vault found at a house linked to him. Judge Humberto Otazú ordered Santiago Peña held before trial in the Ueno Bank affair, which our dossier tracks.

Ueno is a digital bank with almost three million clients. Foreigners should care because Paraguay is a major soy and beef exporter, and our explainer gives the background.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What Happened Over the Weekend

The Senate, Paraguay’s upper chamber of Congress, removed Peña on Friday 6 November for “mal desempeño en sus funciones”, meaning poor performance of duties. all 44 senators voting backed removal, and Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in the same day.

Over the weekend Otazú, a judge handling pretrial steps in financial crimes, ordered pretrial detention for Peña on Saturday 7 November on suspicion of breach of trust and self-dealing (abusing a position for personal gain). He has not been convicted and is held at the Presidential Escort Regiment, an army unit that guards the president, rather than a common prison.

Carlos Carvallo, former president of Paraguay’s central bank (BCP), turned himself in to police. Prosecutors ordered his detention.

He faces a breach-of-trust investigation, and the allegations are unproven.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary, in an undated file photo. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The House and the Door

On Sunday 8 November, shortly before 19:00 local time, prosecutors Christian Benítez, Silvia González and Elena Fiore searched Peña’s summer house in San Bernardino, a lakeside town about 50 km east of Asunción, according to Spain’s EFE news agency and Infobae, an Argentine news site, on 9 November. The Public Ministry (Paraguay’s prosecution service) said the search is part of the Ueno case.

In its indictment the Public Ministry says Ueno Bank granted Peña two simultaneous loans in May 2024, worth 3.548 billion guaraníes (about US$577,000 at the rate EFE used), to build the house. Monthly instalments of 239 million guaraníes (about US$38,900) equalled six times his presidential pay, prosecutors say.

Infobae reports that the house cost about 7.7 billion guaraníes (about US$1.25 million at the same rate). Prosecutors put the damage to the State at US$809.5 million, a figure that rests on public and pension-fund money placed in Ueno, which they say Peña helped place and keep, Infobae reported on 8 November.

Peña faces charges of breach of trust (as instigator) and self-dealing (as perpetrator), according to Infobae. He denies wrongdoing and has not been convicted, and none of these allegations has been tested in court.

Officers found a steel vault behind a false wall but could not open its door, Infobae reported on 9 November. What it holds is unknown, and Infobae, citing ABC Color, a Paraguayan daily, said prosecutors would return on Monday 9 November.

How Peña Got Here

On Thursday 5 November Peña offered to resign. Congress did not accept the offer, and the trial went ahead regardless.

Peña then asked for a 72-hour extension of the trial. The Senate rejected that request on Friday 6 November and later that day voted to remove him.

In Plain English Impeachment Impeachment is a political trial in which a legislature can remove a president from office.

Pretrial detention Pretrial detention means a suspect is held in custody before any trial, without being found guilty.

Colorado Party The Colorado Party is Paraguay’s long-dominant governing party.

Alliana’s First Days

On Sunday 8 November Alliana wrote on social media that taxpayers hit by the Ueno situation will pay no fines, late-payment surcharges or interest. He told Óscar Orué, head of the tax agency DNIT (the National Tax Revenue Directorate), to ease compliance for people who operated only with this bank, according to La Nación, a Paraguayan daily, on 8 November.

Orué said on 9 November that the agency will wait until payments from the Deposit Guarantee Fund (the state fund that repays savers) finish before affected taxpayers settle debts, the daily Hoy reported. Taxpayers will apply by link or email and be assessed case by case, mainly for the VAT (sales tax) deadline this month, he said.

The Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP) said on Monday 9 November that more Ueno depositors join the guarantee payments, which run until Wednesday 11 November, RDN, a Paraguayan news site, reported. Account holders with blocked accounts and savings certificates have no individual schedule yet.

On Monday 9 November Alliana also asked the Senate to approve Fernando Rivarola as a member of the BCP board, and the economist Jorge Schreiner as BCP president, ABC Color reported at 10:51. Rivarola was the bank supervision manager who signed a 25-page technical report flagging Ueno risks, and until now sat on the board of the state development lender AFD.

The Senate was called to an extraordinary session at 11:00 that day, ABC Color said.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US-based crypto prediction platform where users bet real money, lists a “Paraguay Presidential Election Winner” market with about US$17,700 traded. These are bets, not polls, on the race due in 2028.

At 12:45 p.m. ET on 9 November, Basilio Núñez, president of the Senate, stood at 14.0% and Pedro Alliana, the new president, at 12.5%, while the market’s top-priced name, Ricardo Estigarribia, stood at 20.0%. A price of 20% means traders pay about 20 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if that person wins.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Paraguay is a major soy and beef exporter, so turmoil at the top matters to buyers and traders abroad. Ueno sold US$350 million of five-year bonds to international investors in March 2026 under New York law, and what happens to them has not been stated.

Anyone with Paraguayan business ties should watch the bond question. The next steps by prosecutors and the new government will shape how the case develops.

What Is Not Known

How much Ueno owes the State has not been published, and what is inside the vault is unknown. Prosecutors have also charged other people in the wider case, and all allegations are unproven.

The Senate’s decision on Rivarola and Schreiner was not yet public on 9 November. The DNIT has not yet said how it will identify people eligible for tax relief, and it is unclear whether Peña’s defence will appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Santiago Peña been convicted?

No. A judge ordered pretrial detention on suspicion of breach of trust and self-dealing, but no trial verdict exists.

Who is running Paraguay now?

Pedro Alliana, the former vice president, was sworn in on Friday 6 November. The Senate had removed Peña earlier that day.

What is Ueno Bank?

Ueno is a Paraguayan digital bank with almost three million clients. The criminal case and Peña’s removal followed its collapse.

Who warned about Ueno Bank?

Fernando Rivarola, a former bank supervision manager at the central bank, signed a technical report on Ueno risks. President Alliana asked the Senate on 9 November to approve him for the central bank board.

Do Ueno clients owe tax penalties?

Alliana ordered no fines, late surcharges or interest for affected taxpayers. The DNIT says it will review requests case by case and has not yet set the procedure.

Sources: Ministerio Público (Paraguay’s prosecution service), statement on the Ueno case, read 9 November 2026 (ministeriopublico.gov.py); Presidency of Paraguay, posts by Pedro Alliana of 8 and 9 November 2026 (presidencia.gov.py); Banco Central del Paraguay (bcp.gov.py); DNIT tax agency (dnit.gov.py); Senate of Paraguay (senado.gov.py); Poder Judicial of Paraguay (pj.gov.py). Media: ABC Color, 9 November 2026; La Nación, 9 November 2026; La Nación, 8 November 2026; Hoy, 9 November 2026; RDN, 9 November 2026; Infobae, 8 November 2026; Infobae, 9 November 2026; EFE via El Heraldo, 9 November 2026; Polymarket, market prices read 9 November 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET.