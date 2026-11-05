Panama Quake Near Canal Empties Metro Lines
PANAMA · NEWS
Key Facts
- The quake A 3.9 quake hit near Arraiján, west of Panama City, at 5:38 p.m. on 4 November 2026.
- The cause Panama’s geosciences institute links it to the Pedro Miguel fault, which runs under the Canal area.
- The impact Panama City’s Metro evacuated its Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution while crews inspected the structures.
- The risk Scientists say no one can predict earthquakes, and more tremors are possible.
- Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Panama City area at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and the capital’s Metro evacuated two lines as a precaution. Panama’s Institute of Geosciences, a research body at the University of Panama, says the quake came from the Pedro Miguel fault.
For US readers, the fault matters because it runs close to the Panama Canal, the shortcut for much of the world’s shipping. Panama sits where several tectonic plates meet, and this quake caused no reported damage, but a fault near a busy trade route draws attention.
What Happened
The institute recorded the quake at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Its epicentre, the point on the surface above where the rock broke, was about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) northwest of Arraiján, in Panama Oeste province.
The tremor was shallow, at a depth of about 5 kilometres (3 miles), and it was felt in Arraiján and nearby areas. Néstor Luque, director of the Institute of Geosciences, said that by its location the quake relates to a movement of the Pedro Miguel fault.
Panama City’s Metro evacuated Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution while its teams inspected the structures. The reports we reviewed did not give the length of the stoppage or mention injuries or damage.
What the Fault Is
A fault is a crack in the earth’s crust where two blocks of rock move against each other. The Pedro Miguel fault runs beneath the Canal zone, and the institute links it to tremors in the Arraiján area.
Aftershocks, the smaller tremors that can follow a quake, are possible after any earthquake. Luque said this quake was a separate event from the powerful Azuero-Soná fault earthquake of Friday 9 October 2026, which the institute put at magnitude 7.5.
He also repeated that no country can predict earthquakes today and urged people to follow civil protection guidance. The country is still recovering from the 9 October quake, so every new tremor draws close attention.
What It Means for You
If you ship goods through Panama or hold shares in firms that depend on the Canal, a quake of this size is not a reason to change plans. Nothing in the institute’s statement points to any effect on Canal traffic.
Travelers in Panama City should expect that the Metro may close lines for checks after tremors, so allow extra time. For background on who runs the country, see our guide to Panama’s politics and key players.
What Is Not Known
It is not known how long the Metro lines stayed closed or whether any building was damaged. Official damage counts have not been published yet.
It is also unknown whether more tremors will follow in the coming days. Scientists cannot say if this quake changes the long-term risk on the Pedro Miguel fault.
More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Strong Was the Panama Earthquake?
It had a magnitude of 3.9 and struck at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The epicentre was about 4 kilometres northwest of Arraiján, at a depth of about 5 kilometres.
Is the Pedro Miguel Fault Near the Panama Canal?
Yes. Panama’s Institute of Geosciences says the fault runs beneath the Canal area, and it linked this quake to that fault.
Did the Metro Stop Because of the Quake?
Panama City’s Metro evacuated Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution while it inspected the structures. We could not confirm how long the stoppage lasted.
Sources: Institute of Geosciences, University of Panama, quake report and statement by director Néstor Luque, 4 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief