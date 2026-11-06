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since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Uruguay Latin America

Pope Leo Lands in Uruguay to Begin Tour

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
Aerial view of the old city of Montevideo with port cranes and the River Plate
File photo, December 2017. The old city and port of Montevideo on the River Plate, seen from the air. Photo: Fedaro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Breaking: Uruguay

Key Facts

  • Arrival. Pope Leo XIV landed in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Friday 6 November 2026. President Yamandú Orsi received him at the airport.
  • Tour. Twelve days, 6 to 17 November: Uruguay, then Argentina, then Peru. It is his first South American journey as pope.
  • Next. A welcome ceremony at Plaza Independencia, Montevideo’s central square, was planned for about 5:30 p.m. Uruguay time.
  • Time. As of 6 November 2026, 20:40 GMT

After a long flight from Rome, Pope Leo XIV set foot in Uruguay for the first time as pope. His plane landed at Carrasco International Airport, which serves Montevideo, at about 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday 6 November 2026.Leo is the first pope born in the United States, so his first journey to South America matters to American Catholics.

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The tour runs for 12 days and will carry him on to Argentina and Peru.

What We Know

President Yamandú Orsi, Uruguay’s head of state, received the pope at the airport. Leaders of the Uruguayan Catholic Church were also there to welcome him.

Estadio Centenario in Montevideo with its tower and empty stands
Estadio Centenario, Uruguay’s national stadium in Montevideo, where the pope is due to lead a prayer vigil on Saturday evening. File photo, 2012. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English

Apostolic journey: This is the Vatican’s term for a pope’s official trip abroad. Leo’s trip mixes Masses, speeches and meetings with governments.

Cabildo: This is Montevideo’s colonial town hall. The pope is due to visit it on Friday evening.

Episcopal conference: This is a country’s national assembly of Catholic bishops. Uruguay’s is led by Milton Tróccoli.

What Is Not Known

What the pope will say to Uruguayans in public is not yet known. The programme names a speech on education at the Catholic University of Uruguay, a Church-run private university, on Saturday, but its content is unknown.

Programme times may shift, and the venue of Sunday’s Mass in Florida is reported differently in early programmes. The time of the pope’s departure on 17 November was not published.

What Happens Next

From the airport he was due to head to the Old City (Ciudad Vieja) of Montevideo. A welcome ceremony awaits him at Plaza Independencia, the city’s central square, at about 5:30 p.m.

The published programme for Uruguay covers 6 to 8 November. All times below are Uruguay time and may shift.

  • Friday 6 November. About 5:30 p.m., welcome ceremony at Plaza Independencia, then a meeting with national authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.
  • Friday, about 6:15 p.m. Private meeting with President Orsi at the presidential offices in Montevideo.
  • Friday, about 7 p.m. Visit to the Cabildo, the colonial town hall, and the Metropolitan Cathedral for events with the Uruguayan Church.
  • Saturday 7 November. Morning trip to Paysandú, a city on the Uruguay River, for the first of two Masses.
  • Saturday, later. A visit to Casavalle, a lower-income Montevideo neighbourhood, then a speech on education at the Catholic University of Uruguay, then an evening prayer vigil at Estadio Centenario, the national stadium.
  • Sunday 8 November. Trip to Florida, a city about 95 km north of Montevideo, for the shrine of Our Lady of the Thirty-Three, an image of the Virgin Mary linked to Uruguay’s independence, and the second Mass.
  • Sunday, afterwards. Return to Montevideo, then a flight to Buenos Aires.

Argentina follows from 8 to 11 November, with stops in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján, and we have covered the security operation in Argentina. Peru closes the tour from 11 to 17 November, taking in Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa, as our report on the Peru leg explains.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

For American readers, the first fact is the calendar. The pope is in Uruguay from 6 to 8 November, in Argentina from 8 to 11 November and in Peru from 11 to 17 November.

Anyone travelling to those countries should check those dates against their own plans. Times in the programme can still change.

Because Leo is the first US-born pope, the tour is also a story about how an American pontiff meets the Church in South America. He previously served as a bishop in Chiclayo, Peru, which is one of his stops.

The Uruguay programme blends civic meetings, prayer and two Masses. Our earlier reports covered an abuse letter involving Uruguay’s cardinal and how Uruguay tickets sold out in three hours.

More coverage of the country is on our Uruguay hub. We will report the pope’s first public words as soon as they are on the record.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Pope Leo XIV arrive in Uruguay?

He landed at Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo at about 4:30 p.m. Uruguay time on Friday 6 November 2026. That was about 7:30 p.m. GMT.

How long is the tour and where does it go?

The tour lasts 12 days, from 6 to 17 November 2026. It visits Uruguay, then Argentina, then Peru.

What is planned for Saturday 7 November?

The pope is due to travel to Paysandú for the first of two Masses. Back in Montevideo he will visit the Catholic University of Uruguay and attend an evening prayer vigil at Estadio Centenario.

Who met Pope Leo XIV on arrival?

At the airport he was received by President Yamandú Orsi, Uruguay’s head of state. Leaders of the Uruguayan Catholic Church were also there to welcome him.

Sources

Holy See Press Office, the Vatican’s press office (press.vatican.va, announcement of 5 August 2026) · Presidency of Uruguay (gub.uy) · official programme of the visit.

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