Ogoni Leaders Want Oil Deal Put to a Vote
An Ogoni leaders' body backs restarting oil but says the people, not a committee, must approve the draft deal with the federal government.
Nigeria
Ogoni leaders in Nigeria’s Rivers State said, in a statement reported on Friday 20 November 2026, that a draft deal to restart oil production in Ogoniland must be put to the Ogoni people before signing. KAGOTE, a body of Ogoni leaders from Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, issued it under its president, Chief Lesi Ma-ol.
Key Facts
- Who. KAGOTE, a body of Ogoni leaders, wants the draft oil deal ratified by the Ogoni people
- How. Ratification at congresses in the four Ogoni council areas; dates not given
- Background. Oil extraction in Ogoniland has been suspended since 1993
- As of. 20 November 2026, 09:30 GMT
An Ogoni leaders’ body backs restarting oil but says the people, not a committee, must approve the draft deal with the federal government.
Oil extraction in Ogoniland, in the Niger Delta, has been suspended since 1993. In January 2025 President Bola Tinubu told the National Security Adviser to coordinate talks with Ogoni leaders, and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC) was formed to run them.
KAGOTE says the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal government “must be subjected to the ratification of the Ogoni people”, at congresses in the four council areas organised by the elected council chairmen. Those meetings would also settle questions about the legality and legitimacy of the ODC.
Ma-ol said: “We are totally in support of the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Ogoniland.” No ODC member, he said, should sign alone a document not adopted by the committee and ratified by the congresses, and the ODC will “sign as a collective”.
This is KAGOTE’s account alone, so the federal government has not been heard. Congress dates and the MoU’s terms are not given.
Related coverage: Earlier report on the Ogoni talks · Nigeria news.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does KAGOTE oppose restarting oil in Ogoniland?
No. Its president, Chief Lesi Ma-ol, said KAGOTE is totally in support of resuming oil and gas exploration, but wants the people to ratify the deal first.
Who would approve the draft deal?
KAGOTE says congresses in the four Ogoni council areas, organised by the elected council chairmen, should ratify it before anyone signs.
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