Nigeria’s Teen Girls Reach World Cup Final

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

NIGERIA · SPORTS

Key Facts The country Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has never reached this final before.

What happened The Super Flamingos, Nigeria’s under-17 women’s team, beat Brazil 3-1 in Rabat, Morocco.

The final Nigeria plays Japan on Saturday 7 November at 18:30 local time (12:30 p.m. US Eastern).

The coach Akeem Busari took charge of the team in April 2026.

Nigeria’s teenage girls are one game from a world title. The Super Flamingos beat Brazil 3-1 on Wednesday 4 November 2026 to reach the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Nigeria has never played in this final before, so Saturday 7 November already marks a first. For US readers, it is a rare chance to watch an African team chase a global women’s football title, in a FIFA tournament for players under 17.

What Happened in Rabat

The match in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, stayed goalless through the first half. Forward Queen Joseph then put Nigeria ahead in the 56th minute.

Striker Awawu Bashiru scored in the 71st and 80th minutes to make it 3-0. Brazil’s Greise Kelly pulled one back in the 89th minute, but the margin held.

Nigeria had lost its first group game to Poland 2-1 before beating Puerto Rico 2-0 and North Korea (officially DPR Korea) 3-1. That recovery carried the team into the knockout rounds.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on World Cup 2026 Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

The Road to the Final

In the round of 16, Nigeria beat Mexico 2-1. In the quarter-finals it edged Venezuela 1-0 to set up the Brazil game.

Coach Akeem Busari, who took over in April 2026, has built the run on a team that had to recover from its opening defeat. That path, from a group-stage loss to a final, is the story Nigerian fans are telling this week.

Who Waits in the Final

Japan will be the opponent on Saturday 7 November 2026. Japan beat Ghana 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with Nanami Kurita scoring in the 54th minute, according to the Japan Football Association.

The final starts at 18:30 local time in Rabat on 7 November. That is 12:30 p.m. US Eastern and 9:30 a.m. US Pacific, by our conversion.

What It Means for You

If you follow women’s football in the US, the final offers a look at the next generation of the women’s game. Fans can follow the match through FIFA, football’s world governing body, though broadcast rights differ by country.

For Nigeria, a first final is a milestone for its women’s youth football. The Nigeria Football Federation, the national governing body, runs the programme behind the team.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed which US broadcaster, if any, will show the final live. Nor do we know the line-ups for either side.

We have not confirmed any prize or bonus for the squad. How Japan’s attack will line up against Nigeria’s defence is also open.

The squad’s plans after the final have not been announced.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our guide to the Nigeria national football team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Did Nigeria Beat to Reach the Final?

Nigeria’s Super Flamingos beat Brazil 3-1 in Rabat on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Queen Joseph scored once and Awawu Bashiru twice.

When Is the U-17 Women’s World Cup Final?

The final is on Saturday 7 November 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. It starts at 18:30 local time, 12:30 p.m. US Eastern.

Who Will Nigeria Play in the Final?

Nigeria will play Japan. Japan reached the last four by beating Ghana 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Has Nigeria Reached This Final Before?

No, this is Nigeria’s first final in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The tournament began in 2008.

Sources: FIFA, football’s world governing body, U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026 fixtures, 4 and 5 November 2026; Confederation of African Football (CAF), semi-final report, 4 November 2026; Japan Football Association, quarter-final report, 1 to 2 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth World Cup 2026: the complete guide