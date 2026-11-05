Nigeria’s Teen Girls Reach World Cup Final

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria’s Teen Girls Reach World Cup Final

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
Four Nigerian women footballers in green national team kit stand in front of a team bus
Nigerian women footballers in national team kit, pictured in an older file photo, not from the semi-final.
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NIGERIA · SPORTS

Key Facts

  • The country Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has never reached this final before.
  • What happened The Super Flamingos, Nigeria’s under-17 women’s team, beat Brazil 3-1 in Rabat, Morocco.
  • The final Nigeria plays Japan on Saturday 7 November at 18:30 local time (12:30 p.m. US Eastern).
  • The coach Akeem Busari took charge of the team in April 2026.

Nigeria’s teenage girls are one game from a world title. The Super Flamingos beat Brazil 3-1 on Wednesday 4 November 2026 to reach the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

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Nigeria has never played in this final before, so Saturday 7 November already marks a first. For US readers, it is a rare chance to watch an African team chase a global women’s football title, in a FIFA tournament for players under 17.

What Happened in Rabat

The match in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, stayed goalless through the first half. Forward Queen Joseph then put Nigeria ahead in the 56th minute.

Striker Awawu Bashiru scored in the 71st and 80th minutes to make it 3-0. Brazil’s Greise Kelly pulled one back in the 89th minute, but the margin held.

Nigeria had lost its first group game to Poland 2-1 before beating Puerto Rico 2-0 and North Korea (officially DPR Korea) 3-1. That recovery carried the team into the knockout rounds.

The Road to the Final

In the round of 16, Nigeria beat Mexico 2-1. In the quarter-finals it edged Venezuela 1-0 to set up the Brazil game.

Coach Akeem Busari, who took over in April 2026, has built the run on a team that had to recover from its opening defeat. That path, from a group-stage loss to a final, is the story Nigerian fans are telling this week.

Exterior of the national stadium in Abuja, Nigeria
The national stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, in a file photo. The final is being played in Morocco, not here. Photo: Kritzolina, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Who Waits in the Final

Japan will be the opponent on Saturday 7 November 2026. Japan beat Ghana 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with Nanami Kurita scoring in the 54th minute, according to the Japan Football Association.

The final starts at 18:30 local time in Rabat on 7 November. That is 12:30 p.m. US Eastern and 9:30 a.m. US Pacific, by our conversion.

What It Means for You

If you follow women’s football in the US, the final offers a look at the next generation of the women’s game. Fans can follow the match through FIFA, football’s world governing body, though broadcast rights differ by country.

For Nigeria, a first final is a milestone for its women’s youth football. The Nigeria Football Federation, the national governing body, runs the programme behind the team.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed which US broadcaster, if any, will show the final live. Nor do we know the line-ups for either side.

We have not confirmed any prize or bonus for the squad. How Japan’s attack will line up against Nigeria’s defence is also open.

The squad’s plans after the final have not been announced.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our guide to the Nigeria national football team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Did Nigeria Beat to Reach the Final?

Nigeria’s Super Flamingos beat Brazil 3-1 in Rabat on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Queen Joseph scored once and Awawu Bashiru twice.

When Is the U-17 Women’s World Cup Final?

The final is on Saturday 7 November 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. It starts at 18:30 local time, 12:30 p.m. US Eastern.

Who Will Nigeria Play in the Final?

Nigeria will play Japan. Japan reached the last four by beating Ghana 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Has Nigeria Reached This Final Before?

No, this is Nigeria’s first final in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The tournament began in 2008.

Sources: FIFA, football’s world governing body, U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026 fixtures, 4 and 5 November 2026; Confederation of African Football (CAF), semi-final report, 4 November 2026; Japan Football Association, quarter-final report, 1 to 2 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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