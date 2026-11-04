Nigeria Police Lose 31 Officers in 3 Attacks

NIGERIA · SECURITY

Key Facts What is happening Police and a governor confirmed three 2026 attacks that killed 31 officers in Yobe, Kebbi and Benue states.

Why it matters Attacks on police in northern and central Nigeria bear on travel safety, aid access and business risk.

The numbers Police confirmed 17 deaths in Yobe and 10 in Kebbi; the Benue governor confirmed 4 more.

Who is who Inspector-General Olatunji Disu heads the national Nigeria Police Force; the DSS is the domestic intelligence service.

What to watch Whether police publish a full 2026 toll, whether suspects reach court, and how state police would share duties.

What it means for you The US advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria and lists Yobe as Do Not Travel.

Police have confirmed three attacks this year that killed 31 officers in northern and central Nigeria. A wider tally of police deaths is higher, but it is not confirmed.

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Nigeria’s police and state officials have confirmed three attacks this year that killed 31 officers. The attacks hit Yobe State on Friday 8 May, Kebbi State on Monday 10 August and Benue State in September.

The toll shows how dangerous security work has become in parts of northern and central Nigeria. For foreigners it bears on travel safety, aid access and business risk in a country where Washington advises Americans to reconsider travel.

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A wider tally of police deaths this year is higher, but it mixes attacks with accidents and police have not confirmed it. The three attacks below are the ones police or state officials have put on record.

Yobe on 8 May: 17 Officers

Police said 17 officers were killed in the early hours of Friday 8 May 2026 in Buni Yadi, Yobe State. They were attending specialised operational training at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, where several soldiers also died.

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Inspector-General Olatunji Disu called the dead officers courageous and dedicated. He said the Force would work with the armed forces and other agencies to pursue the attackers.

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Kebbi on 10 August: 10 Officers

The Force said 10 officers died at about 9:25 a.m. on Monday 10 August 2026 at Rafin Makuku, Kebbi State. Spokesman CSP Ani Iniedu said at least 17 suspected bandits were killed.

The statement also said two civilians died and two officers were injured. Bandits are armed criminal gangs that raid villages and roads for ransom and loot.

Benue in September: 4 Officers

Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia confirmed on Saturday 12 September that four police officers died in an attack at Ayilamo, with several residents. He praised the Department of State Services, the domestic intelligence agency, for arresting three suspects.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless a court finds otherwise. No court case has been announced.

What the Wider Tallies Show

Inspector-General Disu told crime reporters in May that the Abuja police command alone lost about 140 officers in one year. He said they died in violent attacks, accidents and other duty-related incidents.

That figure covers a different place and period and includes accidents, so it cannot be added to the three attacks above. It does show that national totals depend on what is counted.

In Plain English

The Inspector-General is the head of the national police. A local government area, shortened to LGA, is Nigeria’s smallest unit of government below the state.

Yobe, Kebbi and Benue are three of Nigeria’s 36 states. The Nigeria Police Force is a single national force, so states do not control it.

What It Means for US Readers

The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria because of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed gangs. It lists Yobe as Do Not Travel, while Kebbi and Benue are not on that list.

Companies and aid groups with staff in the north and centre should plan for roadblocks and sudden closures. Attacks on police can also signal weaker local security for civilians nearby.

What Is Not Known

No national count of officers killed in 2026 was found in police statements, and a wider tally of 98 deaths is unconfirmed. That tally includes road accidents and shootings by colleagues, and its state figures do not add up cleanly.

The statements reviewed do not formally establish who carried out each attack. The charges, if any, against the three Benue suspects are not known.

Police gave 8 May as the date of the Yobe attack, though the toll became public more than a week later. One news account gives a later date, and the police date is used here.

What Comes Next

Watch for a full police toll, court dates for the Benue suspects and any new attacks on police posts. Watch also for how the state police debate affects who guards remote areas.

Related Rio Times reports include Niger State Kidnapping Takes 12 Children and Nigeria Attack Kills 40, Amnesty Says. More is on the Nigeria hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Nigerian police officers were killed in 2026?

Police and state officials have confirmed 31 officers killed in three attacks: 17 in Yobe, 10 in Kebbi and 4 in Benue. A full national total has not been confirmed.

What happened in Yobe State on 8 May?

The Nigeria Police Force said 17 officers were killed at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi while on training. The Inspector-General promised to pursue the attackers.

What happened in Kebbi State on 10 August?

The Force said 10 officers and two civilians died in a clash at Rafin Makuku. It said at least 17 suspected bandits were killed.

Who leads Nigeria’s police?

Inspector-General Olatunji Disu leads the Nigeria Police Force. It is a single national force under the federal government.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Nigeria?

The US State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria and lists Yobe as Do Not Travel. Check its advisory before any trip.

Sources: Nigeria Police Force, statements on the Yobe attack (May 2026) and the Kebbi clash (11 and 12 August 2026); Benue State Government, statement by Governor Hyacinth Alia, 12 September 2026; US State Department, Nigeria travel advisory; Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria (all accessed 4 November 2026).