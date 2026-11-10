Nigeria Opposition Still Lacks One Candidate

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.49▼ 0.26% USD/CLP966.56▼ 0.07% USD/COP3,267▲ 4.70% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.93% BRENT 90.83 ▼ 1.88% WTI 85.50 ▼ 1.55% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▼ 0.24% GOLD 4,082 ▼ 0.79% SILVER 52.38 ▼ 0.36% SOY 1,196 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 589.75 ▲ 0.30% COFFEE 267.00 ▼ 2.41% SUGAR 18.22 ▲ 0.05% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,872 ▼ 2.64% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.48 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 965.98 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 4.70% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.94% BRENT 90.83 ▼ 1.88% WTI 85.50 ▼ 1.55% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▼ 0.24% GOLD 4,082 ▼ 0.79% SILVER 52.38 ▼ 0.36% SOY 1,196 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 589.75 ▲ 0.30% COFFEE 267.00 ▼ 2.41% SUGAR 18.22 ▲ 0.05% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,872 ▼ 2.64% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria Opposition Still Lacks One Candidate

By · · 4 min read
The granite hill of Aso Rock rising behind trees and a green golf course under a pale sky
Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja, seen from a golf course in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Nigeria’s opposition says its search for one joint presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu is still on course. On Tuesday 10 November 2026, no name had been agreed, and the main hopefuls showed no sign of stepping aside.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, with a presidential vote due in 2027. A split opposition could ease the incumbent’s path, which matters to investors in Nigerian oil and assets.

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Key Facts

  • Status. No joint opposition candidate had been agreed on 10 November 2026.
  • Holdouts. The Nigeria Democratic Congress, an opposition party, says it will back only Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor and its candidate.
  • Process. A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the effort is on course and promises a briefing.
  • Next. A larger gathering is expected on Thursday 19 November, a date not confirmed.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, prices Tinubu at 67.5% and Obi at 23.0% (10 Nov, 05:22 ET).

Nigeria’s opposition parties promised in April to unite behind a single challenger to Tinubu. By November the rival camps still disagree on who that should be.

What Happened

Covered stands and a wide parade ground seen from above, with a car park and city buildings under a cloudy sky
Eagle Square, the parade ground in central Abuja, in a file photo. Photo: Tofibobo2, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The G100, an opposition coalition convened by Dr Salihu Lukman, has not reached consensus but has not abandoned the effort. It has consulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra governor Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, national chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), said the coalition is weighing several options, with one candidate only one of them. He said: “The single candidate issue is only one out of many options that we have available.”

A spokesman for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) said the party will not step down for anyone from outside it. He said it will accept nobody but Obi, and that because Atiku, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has not stepped down, the NDC will not either.

Ini Ememobong, national publicity secretary of the PDP faction led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, said the effort remains on course. He named Atiku, Obi, Makinde, the PRP and Donald Duke, a former Cross River State governor, as committed and not withdrawn.

Atiku’s own position is in doubt. On Thursday 5 November 2026 the Federal High Court in Abuja declared his nomination as ADC presidential candidate invalid, and it nullified the leadership of the ADC under David Mark, a former Senate President.

The ADC has said it will appeal. We could not open the judgment itself, so its exact terms are not independently confirmed here.

Why It Matters

On 25 April 2026 in Ibadan, opposition parties resolved in a communiqué to “work towards fielding one Presidential Candidate for the 2027 elections”. Atiku, Obi and Makinde were among those present.

A divided field is the risk that the Ibadan pledge was meant to remove. Without one name, rival candidates compete for the same voters who want a change.

The strongest counter-view comes from the NDC, whose spokesman says the party will not drop Obi for a candidate from outside its ranks. He argues that Atiku has not stepped aside either.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 10, 2026 · 08:25

Bitcoin · benchmark
74,122
-1.46%
L 74,097day rangeH 75,317

-30.07% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
18% advancing

3 ▲ advancing14 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,089
-1.98%

Solana
84.42
-2.46%

Gold
4,082
-0.79%

USD / BRL
5.51
-0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 74,122 -1.46% -30.07% 75,223 75,317 74,097 22,151,995,392
ETH 2,089 -1.98% -41.44% 2,131 2,133 2,086 9,941,537,792
SOL 84.42 -2.46% -49.54% 86.55 86.66 84.36 2,255,967,488
XRP 1.08 -1.64% -57.27% 1.10 1.10 1.08 2,350,087,168
BNB 687.57 -0.36% -30.68% 690.08 691.37 686.65 1,304,561,920
ADA 0.18 +0.41% -70.03% 0.18 0.18 0.18 178,485,824
DOGE 0.07 -0.83% -61.87% 0.07 0.07 0.07 380,687,104
AVAX 8.29 -3.99% -54.33% 8.63 8.73 8.28 602,249,344
LINK 10.45 -1.78% -36.09% 10.64 10.66 10.42 232,653,616
DOT 0.85 -0.45% -73.89% 0.85 0.86 0.85 57,801,120
LTC 51.15 -0.30% -50.94% 51.30 51.57 50.97 180,385,488
BCH 234.75 -1.46% -54.61% 238.23 239.91 234.42 196,287,296
TRX 0.32 +0.49% +7.64% 0.32 0.32 0.32 292,452,160
XLM 0.15 -0.77% -51.37% 0.15 0.15 0.15 99,511,152
HBAR 0.07 -0.48% -65.72% 0.07 0.07 0.07 48,614,992
NEAR 3.58 -1.09% +28.51% 3.62 3.65 3.57 467,709,280
ATOM 1.38 +1.38% -55.37% 1.37 1.39 1.36 27,446,848
AAVE 124.72 -5.05% -45.34% 131.36 132.15 124.29 221,593,840

Largest moves today
AAVE
124.72
-5.05%
AVAX
8.29
-3.99%
SOL
84.42
-2.46%
ETH
2,089
-1.98%
LINK
10.45
-1.78%
XRP
1.08
-1.64%
BTC
74,122
-1.46%
BCH
234.75
-1.46%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 1.46%, with breadth negative — 3 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders had put US$155,009 into its Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market by 05:22 ET on 10 November. It priced Bola Tinubu at 67.5%, Peter Obi at 23.0% and Atiku Abubakar at 1.8%, and these are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next

A bigger opposition gathering is expected on Thursday 19 November to unveil policy positions, a date reported but not confirmed. The Turaki faction’s media committee is due to brief within two weeks.

Earlier on this story: the court ruling on Atiku’s ADC candidacy and the ADC response to the ruling. See also Nigeria’s 2027 election race and who holds power in Nigeria.

What It Means for You

For investors, a fragmented opposition points to policy continuity under Tinubu, while a late consolidation would raise political risk. The coming weeks are worth tracking.

What Is Not Known

No candidate, selection method or deadline has been published. The outcome of the ADC’s appeal against the 5 November ruling is unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Nigeria’s opposition agreed a joint candidate?

No. As of 10 November 2026 no name had been agreed, and the main hopefuls had not stepped down.

Which parties are involved?

The African Democratic Congress, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the People’s Redemption Party, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party and others are in the talks. The ADC backs Atiku Abubakar and the NDC backs Peter Obi.

What do prediction markets say about 2027?

Polymarket priced Tinubu at 67.5% and Obi at 23.0% on 10 November. These are bets, not polls.

Sources

Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner, 10 Nov 2026 · Statements by G100, PRP, NDC and PDP (Turaki faction) officials, 10 Nov 2026 · Ibadan Declaration communiqué, 25 April 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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