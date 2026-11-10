Nigeria Opposition Still Lacks One Candidate
NIGERIA · POLITICS
Nigeria’s opposition says its search for one joint presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu is still on course. On Tuesday 10 November 2026, no name had been agreed, and the main hopefuls showed no sign of stepping aside.
Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, with a presidential vote due in 2027. A split opposition could ease the incumbent’s path, which matters to investors in Nigerian oil and assets.
Key Facts
- Status. No joint opposition candidate had been agreed on 10 November 2026.
- Holdouts. The Nigeria Democratic Congress, an opposition party, says it will back only Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor and its candidate.
- Process. A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the effort is on course and promises a briefing.
- Next. A larger gathering is expected on Thursday 19 November, a date not confirmed.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, prices Tinubu at 67.5% and Obi at 23.0% (10 Nov, 05:22 ET).
Nigeria’s opposition parties promised in April to unite behind a single challenger to Tinubu. By November the rival camps still disagree on who that should be.
What Happened
The G100, an opposition coalition convened by Dr Salihu Lukman, has not reached consensus but has not abandoned the effort. It has consulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra governor Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, national chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), said the coalition is weighing several options, with one candidate only one of them. He said: “The single candidate issue is only one out of many options that we have available.”
A spokesman for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) said the party will not step down for anyone from outside it. He said it will accept nobody but Obi, and that because Atiku, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has not stepped down, the NDC will not either.
Ini Ememobong, national publicity secretary of the PDP faction led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, said the effort remains on course. He named Atiku, Obi, Makinde, the PRP and Donald Duke, a former Cross River State governor, as committed and not withdrawn.
Atiku’s own position is in doubt. On Thursday 5 November 2026 the Federal High Court in Abuja declared his nomination as ADC presidential candidate invalid, and it nullified the leadership of the ADC under David Mark, a former Senate President.
The ADC has said it will appeal. We could not open the judgment itself, so its exact terms are not independently confirmed here.
Why It Matters
On 25 April 2026 in Ibadan, opposition parties resolved in a communiqué to “work towards fielding one Presidential Candidate for the 2027 elections”. Atiku, Obi and Makinde were among those present.
A divided field is the risk that the Ibadan pledge was meant to remove. Without one name, rival candidates compete for the same voters who want a change.
The strongest counter-view comes from the NDC, whose spokesman says the party will not drop Obi for a candidate from outside its ranks. He argues that Atiku has not stepped aside either.
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What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders had put US$155,009 into its Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market by 05:22 ET on 10 November. It priced Bola Tinubu at 67.5%, Peter Obi at 23.0% and Atiku Abubakar at 1.8%, and these are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Happens Next
A bigger opposition gathering is expected on Thursday 19 November to unveil policy positions, a date reported but not confirmed. The Turaki faction’s media committee is due to brief within two weeks.
Earlier on this story: the court ruling on Atiku’s ADC candidacy and the ADC response to the ruling. See also Nigeria’s 2027 election race and who holds power in Nigeria.
What It Means for You
For investors, a fragmented opposition points to policy continuity under Tinubu, while a late consolidation would raise political risk. The coming weeks are worth tracking.
What Is Not Known
No candidate, selection method or deadline has been published. The outcome of the ADC’s appeal against the 5 November ruling is unknown.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Nigeria’s opposition agreed a joint candidate?
No. As of 10 November 2026 no name had been agreed, and the main hopefuls had not stepped down.
Which parties are involved?
The African Democratic Congress, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the People’s Redemption Party, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party and others are in the talks. The ADC backs Atiku Abubakar and the NDC backs Peter Obi.
What do prediction markets say about 2027?
Polymarket priced Tinubu at 67.5% and Obi at 23.0% on 10 November. These are bets, not polls.
Sources
Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner, 10 Nov 2026 · Statements by G100, PRP, NDC and PDP (Turaki faction) officials, 10 Nov 2026 · Ibadan Declaration communiqué, 25 April 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error