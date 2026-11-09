Delta Opposition March Attacked, One Dead

NIGERIA · DELTA STATE

Key Facts What A Nigeria Democratic Congress campaign march in Asaba was attacked on Saturday 7 November 2026.

Toll Police say one person died and five were hurt; the party says more than 10 were hurt.

Demand Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Senate deputy president, wants the dead person identified and sponsors prosecuted.

Unknown Who the attackers were, who sent them and who died are not yet confirmed.

Prediction markets None found for this event.

A political march in Nigeria’s oil-producing Delta State ended in violence, and an opposition leader is demanding that police find who sent the attackers.

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A campaign march for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), an opposition party, turned violent in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, on Saturday 7 November 2026. Police say one person died and five were injured.

Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy president of Nigeria’s Senate who is running for the Delta Central Senate seat, says more than 10 people were hurt and more than 30 vehicles were smashed. He wants police to name the dead person and to prosecute everyone who organised or paid for the attack.

File photo of central Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. The attack took place in Asaba, Delta State. photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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For US readers, the clash shows how tense Nigeria’s campaign for the 2027 elections already is. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and Delta sits in the Niger Delta oil region.

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What We Know About the Asaba Attack

The NDC says thousands of residents joined a march on Saturday to campaign for the party. The NDC is the party that Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, joined in 2026.

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Police put the toll at one dead and five injured. Omo-Agege says reports describe the dead person as one of the attackers, and he asks police to identify the person and say how he died.

The Delta campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party of President Bola Tinubu, also condemned the violence. Police say the organisers had been given security advice for the route; we have not seen the NDC’s reply to that.

What Omo-Agege Is Demanding

In a statement issued on Sunday 8 November, Omo-Agege condemned the attack. He wrote: “Whoever sent armed thugs into a peaceful march must answer for it.”

He asked the police and the national intelligence service, the Department of State Services, to arrest and prosecute those involved. Omo-Agege listed three earlier attacks on NDC events since August, at Usiefrun, Uvwie and Warri.

We have not confirmed those incidents independently.

What Is Not Known

Police have not named the attackers or said who sent them, and the dead person has not been publicly identified. The injury count differs, with police saying five and the NDC saying more than 10.

The figure of more than 30 smashed vehicles comes only from the NDC side. We have found no report of any arrest.

What It Means for You

Political violence can be a risk signal for travellers and investors with interests in Nigeria’s oil states ahead of the 2027 vote. Check the latest US State Department advisory for Nigeria before booking travel to Delta State.

Watch for a police statement naming the dead person, and for any arrests. Both would show whether the investigation Omo-Agege demands is under way.

Related reading: the stakes for the Nigeria Democratic Congress in 2027, how the 2027 race took shape and a travel guide for the election period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Asaba on 7 November 2026?

A campaign march for the Nigeria Democratic Congress was attacked by armed men in Asaba, Delta State. Police say one person died and five were injured.

What is the Nigeria Democratic Congress?

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is an opposition party. Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso joined it in 2026.

How many people were hurt?

Police say five people were injured. Ovie Omo-Agege says more than 10 were hurt and more than 30 vehicles were smashed.

Is it safe to travel to Delta State?

Check the current US State Department advisory for Nigeria before you travel. Political events and marches carry a higher risk of violence in the run-up to the 2027 elections.

Sources: Statement by Ovie Omo-Agege’s office, 8 November 2026; Delta State Police Command figures; statement by the Delta APC campaign council; Nigeria Democratic Congress statements.