Nigeria Poll Body Accused of Double Standard

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Nigeria’s opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the country’s election umpire condemned a political slogan, “rig and die”, but stayed silent on a reported threat of gunfire with AK-47 assault rifles. In a statement on 10 November 2026, the party asked whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) treats violence differently depending on who makes the threat.

The row matters because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and its presidential vote, set for Saturday 16 January 2027, will shape the outlook for investors in Nigerian oil and assets. President Bola Tinubu is the clear favourite in prediction markets.

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Key Facts Complaint. The ADC says INEC condemned “rig and die” but not an alleged AK-47 threat by a ruling-party official.

The remark. Edo State (southern Nigeria) chairman Jarrett Tenebe of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was reported on 3 October threatening “AK-47 fire”.

INEC’s line. INEC commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna warned that “rig and die” could endanger officials, voters and observers.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, where traders bet on outcomes, gives Tinubu 68.5%, rival Peter Obi 19.5% (11 Nov, 3:56 a.m. ET).

A slogan said to encourage confrontation drew an official rebuke. A reported gun threat, the ADC says, has not.

What the ADC Said

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s spokesman, asked in the statement: “Is a slogan more dangerous than a gun?” He also asked whether the identity of the person making a threat decides what INEC counts as electoral violence.

Abdullahi said INEC’s latest intervention was appropriate, but the commission should not appear concerned only when the ruling party is on the receiving end. He asked whether INEC had referred the remarks attributed to Tenebe to security agencies.

The ADC said it rejects electoral violence from any source, including opposition supporters and ruling-party officials. We had seen no reply from INEC to the statement when this article was published.

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What INEC Said

INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna, who chairs its information and voter education committee, spoke at a media forum in Enugu State in south-eastern Nigeria. He condemned the “rig and die” slogan promoted by some political actors ahead of the 2027 general elections, without naming them.

The phrase was used by Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President now in opposition politics, who told a political event in October: “It is rig and die”, adding that anyone who rigs the election will be killed. INEC did not name him in the remarks reported.

A line of flags along a fenced roadside in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, in a 2019 file photo. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Haruna warned that such slogans could expose presiding officers (who run polling units), temporary polling staff, party agents, observers and voters to violence. He said disputes should go through complaints to INEC, security agencies or the courts, and that results are declared only by the commission through its returning officers, the officials who declare results.

The Remark at the Centre of It

Tenebe was reported on 3 October 2026 to have told a campaign rally in Edo State, in southern Nigeria, that anyone blocking the party’s target of 2.5 million votes for Tinubu would face “AK-47 fire”. Amnesty International, the human rights group, said through its Nigeria office that day that security agencies were failing to act as politicians publicly threaten violence before the 2027 elections.

The ADC describes the remark as an alleged threat to use AK-47 rifles against those who refuse to vote for Tinubu. We found no public statement from the police or the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, about an investigation.

Why It Matters

INEC runs Nigeria’s elections, so its reaction to threats on every side shapes how far voters and parties trust the count in 2027. If one side believes the umpire only polices the other’s words, any disputed result becomes harder to settle.

The strongest counter-view rests on INEC’s own account, given by Haruna: slogans that encourage confrontation can endanger electoral staff and voters, a test the commission can apply to any speaker. The ADC does not dispute the condemnation, only its silence on the Tenebe remarks.

Earlier coverage includes the court case over the ADC’s presidential ticket and the search for a joint opposition candidate. Our Nigeria news page has the latest.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders had put US$156,742 into its Nigerian presidential election winner market as of 3:56 a.m. ET (08:56 UTC) on 11 November 2026. It priced Bola Tinubu at 68.5%, and Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate, at 19.5%.

Kalshi, a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), showed Tinubu at 70% and Obi at 17% from 14,877 contracts traded. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next

INEC has not yet said publicly whether it referred the Tenebe remarks to security agencies, the question the ADC put to it. Watch for a police or intelligence-service statement on the remarks, and for whether INEC’s next statements on campaign conduct name both slogans and threats of gunfire.

What It Means for You

For investors in Nigerian assets, the dispute is a gauge of how contested the 2027 vote could become, with Tinubu still the favourite in the markets. Anyone planning to travel to Nigeria before the vote should check current advisories from the US State Department.

What Is Not Known

We have not heard Tenebe’s remarks ourselves and rely on several reports that attribute the “AK-47 fire” phrase to him, and we found no reply from him in his own words. It is also unknown whether INEC or the police have opened any inquiry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ADC’s complaint against INEC?

The ADC says INEC condemned the “rig and die” slogan but did not respond to an alleged AK-47 threat by an Edo State ruling-party chairman. It calls that selective.

What did INEC say about “rig and die”?

INEC commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna said the slogan could endanger polling staff, agents, observers and voters. He said disputes should go through INEC, security agencies or the courts.

Who is favoured to win Nigeria’s 2027 presidential vote?

Prediction markets favour President Bola Tinubu: Polymarket priced him at 68.5% and Kalshi at 70% on 11 November. These are bets, not polls.

Sources Statement by Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary, African Democratic Congress, 10 November 2026 · Remarks by INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna at a media forum in Enugu State, reported 9 November 2026 · Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner, 11 Nov 2026 · Kalshi, Nigerian presidential election winner, 11 Nov 2026

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