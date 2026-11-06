Namibia’s New Airline Eyes December Launch

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NAMIBIA · AVIATION

Key Facts The plan Namibia Air, a new national airline, targets first flights in early December 2026.

The licences Five-year air service licences took effect on 6 August 2026, but a safety certificate is pending.

The partner Talks with Ethiopia’s state-owned airline are exploratory, and nothing binding has been signed.

The gap A leaked memo on the talks was disowned by Namibia’s transport ministry.

Namibia wants a national airline flying again by December 2026, five years after the old one collapsed. The government says its talks with Ethiopian Airlines, the state-owned carrier of Ethiopia, are still only exploratory.

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For US readers, the story shows how African governments are trying to rebuild flag carriers with outside help, and who may run them. Ethiopian Airlines already links the United States to Africa, as our report on its Atlanta to Addis Ababa flights shows.

What Happened

Namibia Air received scheduled and non-scheduled air service licences, valid for five years, with effect from 6 August 2026. Namibia’s ministry of works and transport says the airline can now acquire aircraft and aims to fly its first commercial service in the first week of December.

The airline still needs an air operator’s certificate, the safety approval that lets an airline carry passengers. The ministry has said the five-stage process should take about 90 days.

Veikko Nekundi, the minister of works and transport, oversees the project. Jonas Sheelongo, a senior ministry official, is among those leading the preparations.

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The Ethiopian Airlines Question

A Namibian delegation met Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, in August 2026. A briefing document about those meetings then leaked, and the ministry said in early September that it had not issued it.

The ministry said the document does not represent government policy, decisions or any concluded agreement. It confirmed that talks took place and said no binding commitments have been entered into with any party at this stage.

The leaked text, which the ministry disowns, described meetings on 21 and 22 August and a start with three leased ATR 72-600 turboprops (propeller-driven regional planes). It also said Ethiopian would want control of key management posts in return for any equity stake, meaning a share of ownership.

Why the Old Airline Still Matters

Air Namibia, the former national carrier, went into liquidation in 2021 after years of state support. Officials say the new airline is a fresh company and not a revival of the old one.

The licence notice in the Government Gazette, Namibia’s official legal journal, lists four ERJ-145 regional jets and three larger E170 or E175 jets, all made by Embraer, a Brazilian aircraft maker. As of August, the ministry said no final decision had been made on funding, and Cabinet, the government’s top decision-making body, had yet to consider the matter.

What It Means for You

If you plan a safari or a trip to Windhoek, do not count on a Namibia Air ticket in December. The new carrier has no confirmed aircraft or safety certificate yet.

For investors, the key signal is who ends up running the airline and who pays for the planes. Namibia’s wider economy is covered in our look at Namibia’s October inflation and our guide to who holds power in Namibia.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the air operator’s certificate will arrive before December, or how the airline will pay for its aircraft. The latest public statements we found date from August and early September, and none says the certificate has been issued.

The ministry has not said what role Ethiopian Airlines would take. No agreement on ownership or management has been announced.

More: Namibia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Will Namibia Air Start Flying?

The government targets the first week of December 2026. The airline still needs a safety certificate and aircraft.

Is Ethiopian Airlines Running Namibia Air?

No agreement has been announced. The transport ministry says the talks are exploratory and that no binding commitments exist.

What Happened to the Old Air Namibia?

It went into liquidation in 2021 after years of state support. Namibia Air is a new company with its own licences.

Can Americans Book Namibia Air Yet?

Not yet, because the airline has no safety certificate or confirmed aircraft. Travellers should watch for official announcements before booking.

Sources: Ministry of Works and Transport of Namibia, statement on Namibia Air and Ethiopian Airlines, September 2026; Transportation Commission of Namibia, the air-licensing regulator, Namibia Air air service licences, effective 6 August 2026; Government Gazette of Namibia, Namibia Air licence application notice, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief