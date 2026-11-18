Uganda: Politics

Uganda’s army chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that he will run for president after his father, President Yoweri Museveni, leaves office. “No one will stop me,” he wrote in a post on the social platform X.

The pledge is similar to one he made on 25 August for the 2031 election, and it follows the ruling party’s denial on 12 November that it had rejected him. For readers abroad it matters because Uganda’s government now targets first commercial oil by the end of June 2027, and oil income will matter to whoever governs next.

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Key Facts Who. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 52, Uganda’s army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni.

What. He wrote on X that he will stand for president “after Mzee”, his name for his father.

When. Tuesday 17 November 2026; Uganda’s next presidential election is due in 2031.

Party. The ruling party has not formally endorsed him; its secretary general called a rejection report false.

As of 18 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

The pledge echoes one from August, but it lands while the ruling party denies that it rejected him. The party has announced no formal decision.

The Big Picture

Museveni, whose party is the National Resistance Movement (NRM), won a seventh term in the election of 15 January 2026. The chairman of the Electoral Commission of Uganda, the body that runs elections, Simon Byabakama, declared him the winner on 17 January with 71.65% of valid votes.

Muhoozi has been the Chief of Defence Forces, the head of Uganda’s army, since his father appointed him in March 2024. On 25 August 2026 he declared a bid for the 2031 election, writing that he would “stand for the highest office in the land in 2031”.

File photo. A downtown street in Kampala, Uganda, 2012. Photo: Adam Jones / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What He Said

“I am going to stand for the Presidency of this country after Mzee. No one will stop me,” Muhoozi wrote, adding that he places his hope in Almighty God and his fellow countrymen and countrywomen.

“Mzee” is a Swahili word of respect for an elder, and Ugandans use it for Museveni. The post came as Muhoozi returned to X after deactivating his account earlier in November.

In Plain English NRM: the National Resistance Movement, Uganda’s ruling party since 1986

the National Resistance Movement, Uganda’s ruling party since 1986 Chief of Defence Forces: the commander of Uganda’s armed forces

Where the Ruling Party Stands

The ruling party has not endorsed him. On 12 November the NRM secretary general, Richard Todwong, called false a report that its Central Executive Committee, a senior party body, had rejected Muhoozi’s candidacy.

Reports citing five party sources said a meeting on 10 November ended without agreement, and that David Calvin Echodu, a senior NRM official, urged Museveni to move his son out of the army first. We could not confirm that account, and another report says Echodu asked for a slower process, not a rejection.

Supporters of Muhoozi have kept up the pressure on the party. Our earlier report covers a study group said to back him.

A Media Warning the Same Day

In the same series of posts Muhoozi wrote that “any media from wherever insulting or belittling Mzee, Maama, Afande Saleh, or me will be imprisoned for 10 years”, referring to his father, his mother and his uncle, General Salim Saleh, who is Museveni’s brother. He added: “I shall announce a new policy on the operations of ALL foreign media in Uganda soon.”

He did not say under which law such a penalty would apply. He also gave no detail of the planned foreign media policy.

He also said he had restored the rank of Lieutenant General, a senior army rank, to Peter Elwelu, his former army deputy, who was arrested on 2 November over allegations of subversive activities. Muhoozi said Elwelu will face a court martial, a military trial.

Why It Matters

A serving army chief who says he will run for president raises the question of how far the army will stay out of party politics, because he is also the president’s son. His father has held office for 40 years and officially won 71.65% of the vote in January, so any handover would be the first change at the top since 1986.

Uganda’s government now targets first commercial oil by the end of June 2027, a date that has slipped several times. Our report on the pipeline talks with Tanzania explains how those exports are meant to start.

What to Watch Next

Muhoozi promised a new policy on foreign media “soon”, but gave no date. The NRM has announced no date for a formal decision on a successor, and none has been announced for Elwelu’s court martial.

The election is expected in 2031, when Museveni’s current five-year term ends. We found no announced polling date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Museveni will retire in 2031 or stand again, since he has not committed either way. According to reports of a 6 November post, Muhoozi has said he will hand over the army in the coming months, but no date is public.

What It Means for You

If you travel to Uganda or work with Ugandan partners, these are political statements, not new rules. Any new policy on foreign media has yet to be announced.

For wider background, read our guide to Uganda. More news is on our Uganda page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Muhoozi Kainerugaba say on 17 November?

He wrote on X that he will stand for the presidency after his father, adding “No one will stop me”. He gave no date.

Who is Muhoozi Kainerugaba?

He is Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, aged 52, and the son of President Yoweri Museveni. He has held the army post since March 2024.

Has the ruling party backed him?

No. The party has announced no formal endorsement, and its secretary general called a report of a rejection false on 12 November.

When is Uganda’s next presidential election?

It is due in 2031, when the term that began after the January 2026 vote ends. We found no announced date.

Sources: Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s posts on X, 25 August and 17 November 2026 (@mkainerugaba); NRM statement by Secretary General Richard Todwong, 12 November 2026; Electoral Commission of Uganda results declaration, 17 January 2026 (ec.or.ug).

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