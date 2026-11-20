The handover is the second in a UGX 500 million round of community grants. Its test is whether short courses turn into steady income for young people in Karamoja, a dry north-eastern region.

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UGANDA · BUSINESS

MTN Uganda, the Ugandan arm of a large African mobile phone group, has equipped a youth skills centre in Moroto, in the dry north-east of the country. The centre says the new machines will let it train at least 200 young people a year.

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The company’s charity arm, the MTN Uganda Foundation, handed over sewing, cutting and embroidery equipment worth 20 million Ugandan shillings (UGX; about US$4,900) to the Wabibi Youth Skills & Innovation Centre. The gift is small in dollars, but it targets a large gap in a country where jobs for young people are scarce.

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Key Facts The company MTN Uganda, the local arm of an African phone group, funds community projects through its foundation.

The gift Its foundation gave a Moroto youth centre equipment worth UGX 20 million (about US$4,900).

The goal The centre plans to train at least 50 young people each quarter, or 200 yearly.

The scheme Phase IV of its Changemakers community grants backs 25 groups with UGX 500 million (about US$123,000).

The handover is the second in a UGX 500 million round of community grants. Its test is whether short courses turn into steady income for young people in Karamoja, a dry north-eastern region.

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What Happened

The foundation handed over four sewing machines, an industrial fabric cutter and an embroidery machine. It also supplied fabric for reusable sanitary pads, embroidery threads and other tailoring accessories.

The support comes under the fourth phase of MTN Changemakers, the company’s community grant programme. Wabibi is the second group to receive help in this round, after Beles Bubu Africa, a refugee-led media and culture group in Kampala, on 10 November 2026.

Philip Odoi, MTN Uganda’s Regional Business Manager for the Northern Region, spoke at the handover in Moroto. He said Changemakers supports community-led solutions that give people practical skills, technology and resources to improve their livelihoods.

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What the Centre Will Teach

Wabibi trains out-of-school and unemployed young people in Moroto, a town in Karamoja, a dry region of north-eastern Uganda. Its founder and team leader, Bernadette Ojao, said the centre can now train at least 50 young people every three months.

Courses cover tailoring, garment production and the making of reusable sanitary pads. Students also learn computer skills, product design with artificial intelligence, digital marketing, branding and business management.

Ojao said the machines would improve the quality of the centre’s products and strengthen graduates’ chances of earning an income through self-employment. Fifty students every three months equals 200 a year, the figure MTN Uganda gives for the centre’s yearly reach.

How the Grant Round Works

MTN Uganda announced Phase IV in Kampala on Tuesday 10 November 2026. It will support 25 community groups across Uganda’s five regions with in-kind help worth UGX 500 million (about US$123,000), chosen from 2,607 applications.

Each group receives up to UGX 20 million (about US$4,900) in equipment, materials and technical help rather than cash. MTN Uganda says this model is meant to keep projects running after the first handover.

The three earlier rounds backed 75 community projects with more than UGX 1.5 billion (about US$368,000). With Phase IV, MTN Uganda puts the programme’s total at UGX 2 billion (about US$491,000).

A past recipient, Kara Girl Initiative in Kotido District, makes reusable sanitary pads to help girls in Karamoja stay in school. Shilling conversions in this article use the market close of 19 November 2026, about 4,072 shillings per US dollar.

Why It Matters

Uganda’s Ministry of Finance says 73.2% of the country’s 45.9 million people were under 30 in 2024, which is about 33.6 million young Ugandans. Against that base, 200 places a year would reach about 1,000 young people over five years, or roughly 0.003% of them.

That gap is why the centre’s design matters more than its size. Short courses that pair a skill with digital marketing and business training aim to help graduates sell what they make, not only learn to make it.

The main counter-view is that training cannot create demand by itself. Graduates still need customers, cash for fabric and reliable power, and none of that comes in the equipment package.

What It Means for You

For US readers who follow African telecoms, this is community spending, not an earnings signal. It tells you how a national mobile operator tries to show local benefit in a region far from its main cities.

For US donors, charities and impact investors, it shows a common model in Uganda: companies give equipment and training to small local groups instead of cash. Groups that want to apply for a future round can find the process on MTN Uganda’s Changemakers page.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many trainees from earlier rounds went on to earn an income, or when the next round of applications will open. Applications for Phase IV closed on 30 September 2026.

MTN Uganda’s statements give different totals for the people reached by the first three rounds, from more than 119,000 to 274,716, so we use neither figure. It is also not known when the remaining 23 Phase IV groups will receive their support.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Absa completes Uganda retail bank purchase and Kampala traders plan a month-long shop strike.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is MTN Changemakers?

It is a community grant programme run by the MTN Uganda Foundation, the company’s charity arm. Winning groups receive in-kind support worth up to UGX 20 million (about US$4,900) each.

How Many Young People Will the Moroto Centre Train?

The Wabibi Youth Skills & Innovation Centre plans to train at least 50 young people every three months. That equals at least 200 a year.

Who Can Apply for MTN Changemakers Support?

Community groups, schools and social enterprises can apply through MTN Uganda’s Changemakers page. Applications for Phase IV closed on 30 September 2026.

Sources: MTN Uganda Foundation, MTN Changemakers programme page, November 2026; MTN Uganda, Phase IV launch release, 2026; Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development of Uganda, human capital development page (population 2024); statements by Philip Odoi (MTN Uganda) and Bernadette Ojao (Wabibi) at the Moroto handover, November 2026; shilling rate: market close, 19 November 2026.





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