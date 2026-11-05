Morocco Opens Nador Container Terminal

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MOROCCO · PORTS AND TRADE

Key Facts What Morocco’s first Nador West Med container terminal began operations on Saturday 31 October 2026.

Who Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan launched it on the orders of King Mohammed VI.

Size The East terminal has 1,520 meters of quay and reaches 3.5 million containers a year by 2030.

Cost The terminal cost about US$508 million; the whole port complex has drawn US$5.5 billion.

Next A second terminal, run with French shipping group CMA CGM, is due in April 2027.

Morocco has opened the Nador container terminal, the first working part of a US$5.5 billion port on its Mediterranean coast. Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, acting on the king’s orders, launched it on Saturday 31 October 2026 by starting the first ship unloading.

The terminal is due to handle 3.5 million containers a year by 2030, and a second one follows in April 2027. For US readers, it adds a new route for goods moving between Africa, Europe and the Americas.

What Happened at Nador West Med on 31 October

The ceremony took place in the commune of Iaâzzanène, in Nador province, in northeastern Morocco. The crown prince reviewed a Royal Guard honor guard and gave the signal for the first container to leave a commercial ship.

The official account of the day calls the launch the first step in making the whole industrial port complex work. Three government ministers, the regional governor and the heads of the port and shipping firms greeted the prince.

Officials said on Wednesday 28 October that it would open within days, as we set out in our report on the US$5.5 billion port. The opening came on Saturday.

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The Nador Container Terminal in Numbers

The East terminal has 1,520 meters of quay, water 18 meters deep and 70 hectares of land. It is expected to reach a capacity of 3.5 million containers a year by 2030.

A consortium of Marsa Maroc, Morocco’s leading port operator, and Terminal Investment Limited holds a 25-year concession to run it. Terminal Investment Limited is the port arm of MSC, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines.

The terminal cost about 5 billion dirhams (US$508 million), at 9.84 dirhams per US$1, the central bank reference rate of 29 October. Every dirham figure in this article uses that rate.

A second container terminal, the West terminal, will have 900 meters of quay and a capacity of 1.8 million containers a year. It is due in April 2027 and will cost about 3 billion dirhams (US$305 million).

Marsa Maroc will run the West terminal with CMA CGM, a French container shipping group. Together the two terminals will lift the port’s capacity to 5.3 million containers.

The Wider Port and Industrial Zone

Nador West Med is more than container berths. A roll-on, roll-off terminal for vehicles and trucks was delivered in September 2026.

A bulk terminal for solid cargo is planned for June 2027, and a general cargo terminal for December 2028. A fuel terminal with room for 25 million tonnes a year is due in April 2027.

The plan also lists a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which receives gas chilled into liquid, for 5 billion cubic meters a year. The state ties it to Morocco’s energy security.

Behind the port, a 700-hectare industrial and logistics zone has drawn 12 billion dirhams (US$1.22 billion) of private investment. Officials expect 14,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs in the short term.

A 49-kilometer rail link from Selouane and a 105-kilometer motorway from Guercif connect the port to the interior. Both are named among the works serving the site, which matters for a country still working on its third-quarter jobless rate.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan is the eldest child of King Mohammed VI and heir to the throne. The Royal Office is the king’s cabinet and issues the official record of royal events.

CMA CGM is a French container shipping group that will run the West terminal with Marsa Maroc. Marsa Maroc is the leading Moroccan port operator and partner in both terminals.

The Tanger Med Special Agency (TMSA) is the state body behind Morocco’s biggest port, Tanger Med, near Tangier. Its board chairman also chairs the Nador West Med board and attended the ceremony.

What It Means for You

The United States and Morocco have had a free trade agreement in force since 1 January 2006. More container capacity on the Mediterranean coast may ease shipping to and from North Africa for American exporters and importers.

Morocco is also building its US$11 billion rail plan and a wider logistics network around its ports. Tourists will see no direct change, since Nador West Med is a freight hub in the northeast.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not named the first ship to unload or described its cargo. No traffic figures for the first days of operation have been published.

The start date and supplier of the LNG terminal are not stated. How many of the promised jobs will exist once the first terminal reaches full speed is also open.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Nador container terminal open?

The first container terminal at Nador West Med began operations on Saturday 31 October 2026. Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan started the first ship unloading.

Who runs the Nador container terminal?

A consortium of Marsa Maroc and Terminal Investment Limited holds a 25-year concession for operation and maintenance. Terminal Investment Limited is the port arm of the MSC shipping group.

How big is the Nador West Med port project?

The complex has drawn 54 billion dirhams (US$5.5 billion) in public and private investment. A second container terminal is due in April 2027.

Where is Nador West Med?

It lies on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast in Nador province, in the northeast of the country. A rail link from Selouane and a motorway from Guercif serve the site.

Sources: Royal Office of Morocco, official account of the launch ceremony at Nador West Med, 31 October 2026; Tanger Med Special Agency, Nador West Med project information, October 2026; Marsa Maroc, port operator concession information, October 2026; Bank Al-Maghrib, reference exchange rate, 29 October 2026; Office of the US Trade Representative, Morocco free trade agreement, in force 1 January 2006.





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