Norris Wins in Brazil as Rate Cuts Stall
Key Facts
- Race. Norris won the São Paulo Grand Prix on 8 November, 14.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.
- Team title. Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli had already clinched the drivers’ title in Mexico City on 1 November.
- Interest rate. Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November.
- Currency. The real closed at 5.5064 per dollar on 6 November, its weakest in at least six months.
- Election. Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes rejected election fraud claims on 7 November, 13 days after the runoff.
- Prediction markets. Prediction market Polymarket gives 88.5% odds the Selic is unchanged on 9 December (9 November, 1:08 a.m. ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Lando Norris won the São Paulo Grand Prix by 14.6 seconds on Sunday 8 November, while Brazil’s central bank held interest rates and a Supreme Court justice defended the election count.
In Plain English
- Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, which sets the cost of borrowing across the economy.
- Copom: The Monetary Policy Committee of Brazil’s central bank, which decides the Selic rate.
- Constructors’ title: The Formula 1 prize for the best team, based on the combined points of both cars.
- Supreme Federal Court (STF): Brazil’s highest court, on which Justice Gilmar Mendes sits.
- Polymarket: A prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes; prices show the crowd’s implied probability.
How Norris Won the Brazil Grand Prix
Lando Norris of McLaren won the São Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday 8 November, finishing 14.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. He started from pole at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit.
Verstappen started 21st and finished second, while Isack Hadjar took third to give Red Bull two podium places. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were fourth and fifth, so neither reached the podium.
Antonelli, who drives for Mercedes, had already won the drivers’ title, the prize for the best individual driver, in Mexico City on 1 November. Mercedes also clinched the constructors’ title, the prize that adds up both cars’ points, with three races left.
Stewards, the officials who enforce the rules, gave penalties to Antonelli, for an unsafe release from the pit lane, and to Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Leclerc’s penalty for a clash with Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s sister team, left him eighth.
Brazil’s Gabriel Bortoleto finished 16th at home, and Rafael Câmara, a Brazilian rookie, was 20th on his debut.
Why Brazil’s Interest Rate Cuts Have Stalled
Brazil’s central bank held its Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts. The decision by its rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, known as Copom, was unanimous.
The Selic stood at 15% in early March, and Copom has cut it by 1.25 points since then. It called for “serenity and caution”, the committee’s statement shows.
Copom also pointed to oil prices pushed up by Middle East conflicts and to tighter monetary policy in rich economies. Annual inflation of about 4.6% in the 12 months to September was above the 4.5% upper limit of the target range around 3%.
The 10-year US Treasury yield, the return on US government bonds, closed at 4.87% on Friday 6 November, up from 4.84% a day earlier. Higher US yields make Brazilian bonds relatively less attractive.
The real closed at 5.5064 per dollar on 6 November (RT market data), its weakest close in at least six months. Traders on Polymarket now expect the central bank to stay on hold at its next meeting.
Why Brazil’s Justice Rejected Election Fraud Claims
Supreme Federal Court Justice Gilmar Mendes rejected fraud claims against Brazil’s election in a post on X on Saturday 7 November, 13 days after the runoff. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in that vote on 25 October.
Mendes said the electronic voting machines were audited three times in every state in both rounds. He presented the audits as proof that the system works.
He also said a mission of 179 observers from the Organization of American States, a regional body, found the official results matched what they saw. These figures are his own claims and have not been independently verified.
Flávio Bolsonaro, the defeated candidate, told Folha, a Brazilian newspaper, in Miami that he has no proof and never will, though he still alleges manipulation. He said he has reservations about the extension of voting hours in the runoff.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, the ’Bank of Brazil decision in December’ market (US$64,831 traded) priced no change in the Selic at 88.5% at 1:08 a.m. ET on 9 November. A quarter-point cut was priced at 5.5%, a cut of half a point or more at 1.7%, a quarter-point rise at 1.6% and a larger rise at 0.9%.
For January 2027 the ’no change’ price falls to 59.5% (US$13,095 traded), so traders see more room for movement later. These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Links These Stories
{’paragraphs’: [“Rules and officials settled the outcome in each story, from five-second penalties in São Paulo to a unanimous Copom vote and Mendes’s defence of the voting machines. The market thread joins the last two, since the real closed on 5 November at its weakest in at least six months while the central bank warned of higher inflation expectations.”]}
{’paragraphs’: [’Mercedes and Red Bull gain from the race, while Bolsonaro loses ground by saying he has no proof of fraud. Borrowers lose too, because the Selic stays at 13.75% and Copom has given no signal about further cuts.’]}
The reports behind this Big Read
- Norris Wins Rain-Hit Brazil Grand Prix
- Brazil Interest Rate Cuts Stall on US Yields
- Brazil Justice Rejects Election Fraud Claims
- Mercedes Clinch F1 Team Title in Brazil
What It Means for US Readers
{’paragraphs’: [’US holders of Brazilian bonds and the real earn a wide return, with the Selic at 13.75% against a 10-year Treasury yield near 4.87%. A firmer Treasury market or a weaker real would narrow that advantage.’]}
{’paragraphs’: [’The dollar buys about 5.50 reais, so US travellers and importers of Brazilian goods find prices lower than in recent months. Political noise may linger, although the defeated candidate himself says he has no proof.’]}
What to Watch Next
{’paragraphs’: [“The central bank’s Focus survey of economists is due on Monday 9 November, and Copom publishes its minutes at 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday 10 November. The statistics agency IBGE releases Brazil’s October inflation figure on Thursday 12 November.”]}
{’paragraphs’: [’Copom meets again on 8 and 9 December, with its decision due on 9 December. Formula 1 has three races left this season.’]}
What Is Not Known
{’paragraphs’: [“Reports differ on the exact lap of Antonelli’s spin, which handed Norris the lead. The official classification on formula1.com is the final word on penalties.”]}
{’paragraphs’: [“The link between US yields and Copom’s pause is not confirmed, because its statement cites oil, Middle East conflict and tighter policy in rich economies.”]}
Sources
The Rio Times: Norris Wins Rain-Hit Brazil Grand Prix · Yahoo Sports: São Paulo Grand Prix live updates · The Rio Times: Brazil Interest Rate Cuts Stall on US Yields · Sou Brasília: Copom mantém Selic em 13,75%
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix?
Lando Norris of McLaren won on Sunday 8 November, 14.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Isack Hadjar, also of Red Bull, took third.
What is Brazil’s interest rate now?
The Selic is 13.75%. Copom held it unanimously on 4 November, ending five straight 0.25-point cuts that began from 15% in March. Its next decision is due on 9 December.
Did a Brazilian court find election fraud?
No court finding of fraud has been reported. Justice Gilmar Mendes rejected the fraud claims on 7 November and cited audits and observers. Flávio Bolsonaro said he has no proof, though he alleges manipulation.