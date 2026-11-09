Brazil’s Klabin Plans US$218M Forest Venture

On Friday 6 November 2026, Klabin, a Brazilian paper and packaging group, struck a deal to bring in R$1.2 billion in Brazilian reais (about US$218 million at R$5.51 per US$, the rate quoted on 9 November 2026) from an outside investor. The two will form a company to sell timber from forests in Paraná state in southern Brazil, and Klabin will control it.

Klabin will contribute forest assets on 37,300 hectares, and one hectare equals 10,000 square metres. The investor is a large professional investor whose name Klabin has not disclosed.

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Money The investor will contribute R$1.2 billion in cash (about US$218 million) at closing.

Land Klabin contributes forest assets on 37,300 hectares in Paraná state.

Control Klabin will control the new company.

Not known The investor’s name, ownership shares, closing date and use of the cash.

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Klabin, the Brazilian paper and packaging group, will pool Paraná forest land with an undisclosed investor that brings R$1.2 billion in cash, about US$218 million.

What Klabin Announced

Klabin told the market on Friday that it had agreed to form a special purpose company with the investor. In Brazil this is called an SPE (sociedade de propósito específico), a company created for one defined business.

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Here that business is the commercial use of wood in Paraná. Klabin made the announcement in a notice to the market (comunicado ao mercado), a formal notice to investors.

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Closing depends on the usual conditions for this type of deal, including approval by the competent regulatory authorities. No closing date has been announced.

The structure is not new for the company, which in October 2024 set up four forest SPEs under its Plateau project, as our earlier story explained. Plateau was a partnership with a timberland investment firm, a company that buys forest land for financial returns.

File photo: samples of eucalyptus pulp, pine fluff and wood chips at Klabin’s Puma Unit in Ortigueira, Paraná, July 2020. Photo: Simplus Menegati, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Structure Matters

Companies that own large forests sometimes pool land with an investor in a joint company. The investor brings cash, and the land owner can turn an asset it already holds into money without selling the whole business.

Sharing a project can also spread risk between the partners. Klabin has not said how the risk will be split here.

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What It Means for You

Klabin units, a package of shares, trade in São Paulo on B3, Brazil’s main stock exchange, under the ticker KLBN11. The price is quoted in reais, so currency moves matter for readers in the United States.

Klabin sells paper, packaging and pulp, so how it funds its forests matters to that wider Brazilian industry. Our second-quarter results story and our look at rival pulp maker Suzano add context, and our Brazil hub tracks the wider market, though this is not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

Klabin has not named the investor or said how ownership will be split between the partners. It has also not given an expected closing date.

Klabin has not said how the cash will be used or whether the new company will supply wood to Klabin. We cannot yet say how Klabin shares reacted.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Klabin announce on 6 November 2026?

Klabin agreed with an undisclosed investor to form a special purpose company for commercial use of timber in Paraná. Klabin will control the new company.

How much money is involved?

The investor will contribute R$1.2 billion in cash at closing, about US$218 million at R$5.51 per US$. Klabin will contribute forest assets on 37,300 hectares.

Who is the investor?

Klabin has not disclosed the name. It describes the partner only as an institutional investor.

Sources: Klabin S.A. notice to the market of 6 November 2026; exchange rate: rate quoted on 9 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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