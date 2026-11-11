Nigeria Court Ends Mompha Laundering Case

File photo. A lit monument and traffic light trails at night in Maryland, a neighbourhood in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Omoeko Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · COURTS

A Lagos court has thrown out the money-laundering case that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s financial crimes agency, brought against social media personality Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha. Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, a Lagos district, struck out the charge, worth about 6 billion naira (about US$4.4 million), and discharged (freed from the case) the defendants on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

She ruled that pursuing the case while a related one was pending at the Federal High Court, which hears federal cases, was an abuse of court process, a misuse of the courts. Court reports describe the reasoning as forum shopping, meaning picking a court in hope of a better result.

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Key Facts Who Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha, a Nigerian social media personality, and his firm Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

Ruling On Tuesday 10 November 2026 Justice Mojisola Dada struck out the eight-count charge as an abuse of process.

The charge Transactions of nearly 6 billion naira (about US$4.4 million) in 2016, the charge alleged.

Still open A separate EFCC case over about 32.9 billion naira (about US$24 million) was pending before the Federal High Court.

What the Judge Decided

Dada ruled that the EFCC’s decision to prosecute the defendants in Ikeja while a related case was before the Federal High Court was an abuse of court process. She faulted the agency for pursuing both cases at once.

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The judge also questioned the eighth count, calling it an afterthought meant to set the Ikeja case apart from the Federal High Court one. On the claim that Mompha failed to disclose assets, she found no intention to conceal, noting he listed them in a statement on 22 October 2019, two days after his asset declaration form.

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How the Case Got Here

The EFCC arraigned Mompha and his company, meaning formally charged them in court, on an eight-count charge on 12 January 2022, covering, among other things, conspiracy to launder proceeds of unlawful activity and failing to disclose assets. Both pleaded not guilty to the counts against them.

In November 2025 Dada rejected a no-case submission, a request to end a trial because the prosecution has shown nothing to answer, saying the EFCC had made out a prima facie case, meaning enough evidence to require an answer. Both sides adopted final written arguments on 30 June 2026 and the judge reserved her decision, which she delivered on 10 November.

What It Means for Readers

A strike-out is a procedural ruling. It is not a finding on whether the alleged transactions were lawful, and Mompha pleaded not guilty.

The larger Federal High Court case, worth about 32.9 billion naira (about US$24 million), was pending when the Ikeja case was struck out and is a separate matter that this ruling does not decide. See our earlier coverage of the

EFCC and the FBI and of the Kano fraud arraignment.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen an EFCC statement, so it is not known whether the agency will appeal or whether the charge can be filed again. It is also not known whether the Federal High Court case will now move faster.

We have not read the ruling itself, so the judge’s reasoning is as described in court reports. Several Nigerian outlets describe the outcome the same way.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Mompha?

Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha, is a Nigerian social media personality. The EFCC charged him and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, with money laundering.

Why Was the Mompha Charge Struck Out?

Justice Mojisola Dada ruled on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that prosecuting while a related Federal High Court case was pending was an abuse of process. It was described as forum shopping.

Can the EFCC Appeal or Refile?

We have not seen an EFCC statement on an appeal. The reports we read do not say whether the charge can be brought again.

Is Mompha Cleared of All Charges?

Not entirely. The Ikeja charge was struck out and the defendants discharged, but a separate EFCC case over about 32.9 billion naira (about US$24 million) was pending before the Federal High Court.

Sources: Ruling of Justice Mojisola Dada, Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, 10 November 2026, as described in Nigerian court reports; EFCC arraignment release, January 2022. Naira converted at 1,348 per US dollar, the market rate on 10 November 2026.

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