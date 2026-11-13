Cuba Rejects G7 Statement on Its Crisis

CUBA · DIPLOMACY

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla rejected a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers on his country’s crisis on Thursday 12 November 2026. The G7 is a club of seven wealthy democracies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Cuba story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Reply Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s foreign minister, rejected the G7 foreign ministers’ declaration on Thursday 12 November.

Cuba’s case He says the text ignores the US embargo, which Cuba’s government calls “the blockade”.

G7 text It voices concern over food, fuel and medicine shortages and urges reforms, aid access and dialogue.

UN vote On 28 October the UN General Assembly, where all member states vote, backed ending the embargo, 130 votes to 17, with 25 abstentions.

Not known Whether the G7 or any of its members will respond.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Rodríguez posted his reply on the social media platform X, from his own account, on Thursday 12 November. Translated from Spanish, he wrote that the declaration “omits the reality of the cruel impact of the blockade, the economic war and the energy siege of the US Government against Cuba”.

In his words, that policy is “a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of the Cuban people” and violates the sovereignty of third states. He called it “genocidal” and said the G7 instead “opts to repeat false arguments fabricated by Washington to justify the criminal blockade”.

The ministers had adopted their declaration in Paris on 9 and 10 November, under France’s 2026 G7 presidency. The text was published by the French foreign ministry on 11 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, February 2023: a state farm-produce market in Havana with sparse shelves. photo: a farmers’ market in Havana, Cuba.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Cuba 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the G7 Said About Cuba

The declaration, published by the French foreign ministry, expresses concern about “the profound economic crisis and humanitarian needs facing the Cuban people, including shortages of food, fuel and medicines”. It stresses “the importance of improving humanitarian aid delivery mechanisms into and throughout Cuba”.

It calls on the Cuban authorities to carry out “significant and meaningful political and economic reforms”. It also urges “concrete steps towards multi-party democratic governance, press freedom, and freedom of expression and association”.

The ministers ask Cuba “to release all individuals who have been arbitrarily detained” and encourage “constructive and inclusive dialogue in order to find a way out of the crisis”. The Cuba section does not mention the US embargo, and our search of the full text found the word sanctions only for Russia, Iran and Haiti.

In Plain English

The G7 is a club of seven wealthy democracies, and France chairs it in 2026. Its foreign ministers met in Paris on 9 and 10 November.

The US economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba is a long-standing US policy. Havana calls it “el bloqueo”, the blockade, while the US government calls it an embargo.

The UN General Assembly is the main body where UN member states vote on resolutions. Its yearly Cuba resolution is non-binding, so it carries political weight but no enforcement.

Why It Matters

The two sides disagree about the cause of Cuba’s shortages. The G7 text ties relief to reform and better aid delivery, while Rodríguez ties it to the US embargo.

On Wednesday 28 October 2026 the UN General Assembly adopted its annual resolution calling for an end to the embargo, by 130 votes to 17 with 25 abstentions. A year earlier the tally was 165 for, 7 against and 12 abstentions, according to UN General Assembly records and press accounts.

It was the 34th straight year of such a resolution, and support fell sharply from last year. Cuba accuses Washington of pressing other countries to vote no.

Jamaica, which abstained in the 28 October vote, has since had a domestic row over that decision, which we covered in our report on Jamaican lawmakers and the Cuba vote. Our scenario analysis, five paths for Cuba after the US midterm elections, sets out where US policy could go next.

What to Watch Next

No date is set for any reply from the G7 or its members. We found no scheduled step tied to the declaration or to Rodríguez’s post.

What It Means for You

The embargo is US law and policy, and the US is one of the seven governments that adopted the declaration. People who send money to Cuba, travel there or invest in the Caribbean work within that policy.

We found no sign that the declaration changes any country’s Cuba policy. More on the island is on our Cuba news hub.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the G7 or any of its members will respond to Rodríguez. We also found no US government reaction to his post.

The UN vote tally comes from UN General Assembly records and press accounts, and we could not open the UN’s own page for it. We also cannot say whether the declaration will change any country’s Cuba policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cuba reject the G7 statement?

Foreign Minister Rodríguez says it omits the effect of the US embargo on Cubans. He also says it repeats false arguments fabricated by Washington.

What does the G7 text say about Cuba?

It voices concern about shortages of food, fuel and medicines and urges better aid delivery. It also calls for reforms, the release of detainees and dialogue.

Does the G7 text mention the US embargo?

No, the Cuba section does not mention the embargo or sanctions. Sanctions appear in the text only for Russia, Iran and Haiti.

How did the UN vote on the embargo go?

On 28 October the General Assembly voted 130 to 17, with 25 abstentions, to call for an end to the embargo. The resolution is non-binding.

Sources: Joint declaration of the G7 foreign ministers, Paris, 9 and 10 November 2026 (French foreign ministry); post by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on X, 12 November 2026, and Cuban foreign ministry website; UN General Assembly records of the vote of 28 October 2026.