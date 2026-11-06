Mexican Troops Kill 3 Armed Men in Sinaloa

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexican Troops Kill 3 Armed Men in Sinaloa

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Panoramic view of Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, Mexico, seen from a hillside

MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • The country Mexico borders the US, and Sinaloa is home to a major cartel.
  • What happened Soldiers killed three armed men near Navolato, Sinaloa, on Thursday 5 November 2026.
  • The seizure Troops seized three long guns and a white Jeep Rubicon.
  • What is unknown Mexican authorities have not named the dead or said which group they belonged to.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 2.9% odds of a US strike on Mexico by 31 December (6 November, 1:46 p.m. ET).
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexican soldiers killed three armed men in a gunfight in the community of Las Trancas, in Sinaloa state, on Thursday afternoon 5 November 2026. Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal security secretary, confirmed the deaths in a statement.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Mexico story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

For US readers, the clash is a fresh sign that fighting around the Sinaloa Cartel, a group Washington treats as a terrorist organisation, has not eased. The US State Department also tells Americans not to travel to Sinaloa, so each new clash feeds the debate over border security and travel safety.

What Happened

Harfuch said that personnel of the Defense Ministry, the department that runs Mexico’s army, were shot at while scouting the area. The soldiers returned fire, and three members of what he called a criminal cell were killed.

The clash took place on Thursday afternoon, according to local reports, on a dirt road linking Las Trancas with a neighbourhood called La Primavera, beside a drainage canal. Las Trancas lies in Navolato, a municipality that borders the state capital, Culiacán.

A cobbled street with colourful colonial buildings in Mazatlán, on the Pacific coast of Sinaloa, Mexico
A street in Mazatlán, on the Pacific coast of Sinaloa state. File photo. Photo: Dennis Sylvester Hurd, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Troops Seized

According to Harfuch, soldiers seized three long guns and a white Jeep Rubicon in which the gunmen are believed to have travelled. He did not say whether any soldiers were hurt.

The Defense Ministry had not published its own account of the clash that we could find. Local officials have not identified the three dead.

Why Sinaloa Keeps Making Headlines

Sinaloa has been the centre of a violent split between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s largest criminal groups, and soldiers are deployed there. We follow the violence in our report on Sinaloa’s October homicide count.

Authorities have not linked Thursday’s clash to either side of that split. The United States designated the Sinaloa Cartel a foreign terrorist organisation in February 2025.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gives a 2.9% chance that the United States strikes Mexico by 31 December 2026 (6 November, 1:46 p.m. ET). About US$3.5 million has been traded on that market, and the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit Mexico, Sinaloa is the state to avoid, while most popular tourist areas lie far from the cartel’s home ground. Check the US State Department’s advisory for each state before you book, and keep copies of your travel documents.

For investors, such clashes keep security costs and political risk in the headlines for Mexican assets and for companies with plants in the north. They rarely move markets on their own, but a string of events can shift how foreign firms rate Mexico.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who the three dead were or which group, if any, they belonged to. The Defense Ministry has not said whether any soldiers were wounded.

It is also unclear what the soldiers were scouting for when the shooting started. Authorities have not said whether more arrests are planned in the area.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened in Navolato, Sinaloa?

Soldiers scouting near the community of Las Trancas were shot at on Thursday 5 November 2026. Troops fired back and killed three armed men, according to Mexico’s security secretary.

What Did Soldiers Seize?

Three long guns and a white Jeep Rubicon, according to security secretary Omar García Harfuch. Other details of the seizure vary between local reports.

Is It Safe to Travel to Sinaloa?

The US State Department advises Americans not to travel to Sinaloa. Check its current advisory before any trip to Mexico.

Who Is Omar García Harfuch?

He is Mexico’s federal secretary of security and citizen protection. He announces major operations against criminal groups.

Sources: Security and Citizen Protection Secretariat of Mexico (SSPC), statement by Secretary Omar García Harfuch, 5 and 6 November 2026; Defense Ministry of Mexico; US State Department, Mexico travel advisory; Polymarket, US strike on Mexico by, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's president tried to quit. Congress said no”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Cartel Violence Culiacan mexican army Mexico Mexico security Navolato Omar García Harfuch sinaloa Sinaloa Cartel Travel safety

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.