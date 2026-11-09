Mexico Inflation Report Due After Rate Cut

File photo. The Banco de México headquarters, the central bank building, in Mexico City, 2021. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · ECONOMY

Key Facts What INEGI, Mexico's statistics agency, publishes October inflation today, listed for 12:00 UTC (7 a.m. ET).

Expected The RT market-data calendar forecasts annual inflation of 3.65%, up from 3.45% in September.

Why it matters The central bank cut its rate to 6.25% on 5 November, so a hotter reading would test that call.

Peso The peso trades near 18.58 per US dollar this morning.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 93.5% to no central bank rate change on 17 December (US$10,305 traded, 1:05 a.m. ET, 9 November).

Mexico gets a key inflation number today, four days after its central bank cut interest rates in a split vote. If prices rose faster than expected, the case for that cut gets harder to defend.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the number matters because Mexico is one of America's biggest trading partners. It sets the interest rate behind the peso that US importers, investors and travellers deal with.

What Mexico Publishes Today

INEGI, Mexico's national statistics agency, releases the consumer price index for October on Monday 9 November 2026. The RT calendar lists the release for 12:00 UTC, which is 6:00 a.m. in Mexico City and 7:00 a.m. on the US East Coast.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Annual inflation measures how much more a basket of goods costs than a year earlier. Core inflation strips out volatile items such as fuel and some food, so it shows the underlying trend.

In plain English INEGI: the government agency that counts prices, jobs and output in Mexico. Banxico: Banco de México, the central bank, which sets the main interest rate.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Early Numbers Say

INEGI already published the first half of October on 22 October. Annual inflation was 3.62%, up from 3.45% for the whole of September, and prices rose 0.41% over the two weeks.

Core inflation was 3.78% a year. Prices outside the core, which swing more, rose 3.08%.

The RT calendar, a market data service, forecasts October annual inflation of 3.65% and core inflation of 3.76%. That would be a monthly rise of 0.5% for the headline figure and 0.2% for core.

Banxico aims for 3% inflation with a tolerance of one point either side. A print near 3.65% would sit inside that band but above the target.

Why the Number Tests the Rate Cut

On Thursday 5 November Banxico cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to 6.25%. Three of five board members backed the cut, and two wanted to keep 6.50%.

The bank said it sees no demand pressure and expects to hold the rate for an extended period. It also raised its fourth-quarter inflation forecast to 3.7% from 3.5%.

Office towers along Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City's financial avenue. File photo: Rio Times archive.

Our report on the rate cut has the full vote and Banxico's reasoning. The next decision is on 17 December.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives 93.5% to no change at the 17 December meeting and 6.5% to another quarter-point cut. The no-change market had about US$10,305 traded as of 1:05 a.m. ET on 9 November (US$21,143 across all December decision markets), and these prices are bets, not polls.

A second Polymarket market covers Mexico's annual inflation rate in December 2026. It gives 59.5% to a rate between 3.50% and 3.99%, 22.5% to 4.00% to 4.49%, and 9.6% to 3.00% to 3.49%, with US$114,519 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold peso assets, watch core inflation first. A core reading above forecast would add to doubts about the cut, and the peso could soften.

If you travel to Mexico or pay Mexican suppliers, the peso near 18.58 per US dollar is the number to note, as RT data show it a little stronger than the 18.76 of 5 November. Rate decisions move the peso slowly, so one data release rarely changes your costs.

What Is Not Known

The October figure is not out yet, and forecasts can miss by a tenth of a point or more. It is also unclear how much of the early-October rise came from one-off items such as electricity.

Banxico publishes the minutes of its 5 November meeting on 19 November. They may show how the two dissenters argued their case.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Mexico's central bank cuts rate to 6.25%.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is Mexico's October Inflation Data Released?

INEGI publishes it on Monday 9 November 2026. The RT calendar lists 12:00 UTC, which is 6 a.m. in Mexico City and 7 a.m. ET.

What Is Mexico's Inflation Rate Now?

Annual inflation was 3.45% in September and 3.62% in the first half of October. The RT calendar expects 3.65% for the full month.

What Is Banxico's Interest Rate?

The target rate is 6.25%, effective 6 November 2026, after a 3-2 vote for a quarter-point cut. The next decision is on 17 December.

Sources: INEGI, consumer price index calendar and bulletins; Banco de México, monetary policy announcement of 5 November 2026; RT economic calendar and FX data; Polymarket.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice