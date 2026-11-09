Guyana Eyes Supplying 20% of India’s Oil

File photo, 2025. The US Navy cruiser USS Normandy passes floating production vessels in the Stabroek Block off Guyana on 27 March 2025. (Photo: US Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUYANA · ENERGY

Guyana’s top diplomat in India says his country could one day supply about 20% of India’s crude oil needs. Dharamkumar Seeraj, Guyana’s High Commissioner (ambassador) to India, made the claim on Friday 6 November 2026.

It matters to US readers because Guyana is a fast-growing oil producer where the US oil companies Exxon and Chevron operate. The remarks also follow India’s announcement of a US$500 million credit line for Guyana, which will fund roads, health and defence projects.

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Our earlier report has the details.

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Key Facts The claim: Dharamkumar Seeraj, Guyana’s ambassador to India, says it could supply about 20% of India’s oil.

The scale: That is about 1 million barrels per day, close to Guyana’s entire current output.

Output now: Guyana produced about 902,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2026.

Status: No contract, price or delivery date has been disclosed, and the figure is reported, not independently confirmed.

Next: A fifth floating production ship, Errea Wittu, is due to start pumping oil in late 2026.

What the Envoy Said

Seeraj said India “is doing about five million barrels per day” and that “we can supply about 20% of that in the future.” By our arithmetic, 20% of about 5 million is about 1 million barrels per day.

He added that Guyana has a proven reserve of “just about 12 billion barrels” and called its crude “the best crude in the world”. Those are his claims, including his figure for India’s demand, and we have not tested them.

He described Guyana as a strategic partner, saying India “has the refinery and consumption power”. He wants refineries built so the two sides can “process that crude and sell the finished product”.

The only report of his remarks that we found says talks are underway on joint refining and bunkering, meaning ship refuelling, facilities. No companies, sites, capacities or timelines were given.

File photo. Georgetown, Guyana's capital, seen from the air with St George's Cathedral in the centre. Photo: amanderson2, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0.

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How the Offer Compares With Output

Guyana’s Department of Public Information, the government information agency, published a mid-year report on 15 September 2026. It showed output of 163.3 million barrels in the first half of 2026, up from 115.7 million a year earlier.

Average daily production rose from about 639,000 to about 902,000 barrels. Crude oil export earnings rose 82.1% to US$15.05 billion.

Four floating production vessels, ships that pump and store oil, worked the Stabroek Block, the offshore field operated by Exxon with Chevron as a partner, for all six months. A fifth, Errea Wittu, is expected to produce its first oil in the final quarter of 2026.

A 20% share of India’s demand would be about 1 million barrels per day, roughly Guyana’s entire current output. That is our own arithmetic, so the offer reads as a future ambition tied to growth, not a volume available today.

In Plain English High Commissioner: The title of an ambassador sent by one Commonwealth country to another. Bunkering: Refuelling ships at sea or in port. FPSO: A floating production vessel, a ship that pumps and stores offshore oil.

A Refuelling Hub and Diplomatic Backing

Seeraj backed Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, and his idea of Guyana as a marine refuelling hub. “I think it is a fantastic idea,” he said, adding that “we can build a facility in the deep-water channel in the Atlantic Ocean”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 visit “sent a clear signal” that “this is Guyana and India time”. He added that an exchange between S. Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, and a Guyanese minister “sent a clear message to people to go and invest”.

On Friday 6 November 2026, Chinmoy Naik, India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, called the US$500 million credit line “a very big deal”, adding “this is not the last one”. He spoke at the commissioning of new premises in Georgetown for the Indian lender Bank of Baroda.

India’s foreign minister announced the credit line extension after meeting President Ali at the Commonwealth leaders’ summit in Antigua and Barbuda this week. The Commonwealth is a group of mostly former British territories, and our Guyana geopolitics explainer gives the wider context.

What It Means for You

For US energy watchers, the remarks show Guyana courting a large Asian buyer. A real deal would shift crude flows in the Atlantic basin.

For investors, the link is the exposure of US energy majors, since Exxon and Chevron operate in the Stabroek Block. Read the claim as a diplomat’s estimate, and follow confirmed developments on our Guyana news hub.

The idea also speaks to supply diversification for oil buyers. It remains an aspiration until a contract, a price and a delivery plan exist.

Scale matters for context. About 1 million barrels per day would be a large flow for a country pumping about 902,000 today, so any such supply would rest on further growth.

What Is Not Known

No contract, price, shipping route, delivery date or refinery site has been disclosed. We found no Indian government statement on the idea.

It is not stated who would sell the crude or on what terms. We found no signed supply agreement and no official commitment on volumes from either government.

The only account of the remarks we could find is a single syndicated Indian wire story carried by many sites. The 20% figure is therefore reported, not independently confirmed.

Guyana’s output is rising fast, and talks on refining and refuelling are reported to be underway. Any firm step would need a contract, a price and named refiners, none of which exist today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Guyana's envoy say about India?

Dharamkumar Seeraj said Guyana could supply about 20% of India’s crude oil needs in the future. He put India’s use at about five million barrels per day.

How much oil is that?

By our arithmetic it is about 1 million barrels per day. Guyana averaged about 902,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2026.

Is there a deal between Guyana and India?

Not that we have found: there is no disclosed supply agreement, price or delivery date, and no official commitment on volumes from either government.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Guyana is a fast-growing producer, and the US oil companies Exxon and Chevron work in its Stabroek Block. A deal would shift crude flows in the Atlantic basin.

Sources: Remarks by Dharamkumar Seeraj, Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, 6 November 2026; Guyana’s Department of Public Information (dpi.gov.gy), mid-year oil report of 15 September 2026 and release of 7 November 2026; Chevron, completion of the Hess acquisition, July 2025.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error