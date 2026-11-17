Politics: Mexico

Mexico and Canada agreed on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to speed up a joint plan that includes closer security cooperation. President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada met on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim leaders’ summit in Shenzhen, China.

The meeting matters to US readers because both neighbours trade heavily with the United States, and their shared trade pact with Washington is unsettled. The United States has not renewed the USMCA (the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement), so Ottawa and Mexico City are strengthening their own link.

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Key Facts What. Leaders met in Shenzhen on 17 November 2026 and agreed to speed up an action plan.

Trade. Goods trade rose 19% in nine months; Canadian investment in Mexico tops C$3.7 billion (about US$2.6 billion).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, prices 5% that the USMCA is extended in 2026 (12:28 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. As of 17 November 2026, 17:35 GMT

Canada and Mexico say they will push their joint plan harder in its second year. The public record shows closer security ties, but no new critical minerals deal.

Why Canada and Mexico Are Moving Closer

The partnership began on 18 September 2025, when Carney visited Mexico City and the two leaders announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a Canada-Mexico Action Plan, Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office said. Their joint priorities then included border security and fighting transnational organised crime.

Washington is on a different track. On 1 July 2026 the US Trade Representative, the White House’s trade negotiator, said the United States “did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form”, while the pact “remains in force”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Under the pact’s rules the three countries now review it every year, the same office said in an October 2026 notice. That continues until all three confirm a new 16-year term or the agreement expires.

Canada and Mexico want the opposite outcome. On 20 August 2026 Carney and Sheinbaum spoke by phone and stressed renewing the pact “as soon as possible”, Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office said, and on 17 November they again reaffirmed that aim.

File photo: the flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico at the opening ceremony of a FIFA World Cup match. (Photo: Omar David Sandoval Sida, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Was Announced in Shenzhen

Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders met on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, a Pacific Rim forum. Mexico’s Presidency confirmed the meeting and said the pair discussed rising trade and investment under the 2025-2028 action plan.

The Canadian readout put merchandise trade up 19% in the first nine months of 2026 against the same period of 2025. It cited nearly $1 billion in Mexican investment in Canadian mining and food production (about US$700 million) and over $3.7 billion in Canadian investment in Mexico (about US$2.6 billion).

Those dollar figures appear without a currency label, and we read them as Canadian dollars at about US$0.70 per Canadian dollar (market rate, 17 November 2026). The readout also reports more than 3,700 business meetings and over 100 commercial agreements from trade missions.

On security, the readout cites a new Strategic Security Dialogue, close to 30 stakeholder engagements and training exercises, and over $10 million (about US$7 million) for security projects. It does not say what the dialogue covers.

The leaders agreed to speed up the action plan in its second year, with a focus on supply chains, trade and investment, and security. They also expressed “a desire to identify further areas of cooperation, including in critical minerals, defence”, which is an intention, not a signed deal.

What It Means for You

This meeting changed no tariff or trade rule, and the USMCA stays in force. For anyone with supply chains across North America, the annual reviews mean the rules can still shift, and Canada and Mexico are building a second line of cooperation in case they do.

What To Watch

First, the USTR deadline of 12 January 2027 for public comments on the 2027 annual joint review, set in its October 2026 notice. The date of the 2027 review meeting and of the public hearing is not confirmed.

Second, the Polymarket market on a 2026 extension closes on 31 December 2026. Its 5% price shows traders see little chance of an extension this year.

What Is Not Known

No text of a security or critical minerals agreement has been published, and the readout does not say what the Strategic Security Dialogue discusses. Mexico’s Presidency summary, as published on 17 November, gives no detail on security or critical minerals.

The time of the meeting and the exact currency of the readout figures are not stated. We have not seen a Mexican figure for trade or investment to compare with Canada’s.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users place real-money bets, priced 5% for “USMCA extended in 2026?” on 17 November 2026 at 12:28 p.m. ET (17:28 GMT). About US$12,461 had been traded, and the market ends on 31 December 2026.

These prices are bets, not polls. Thin volume of US$12,461 limits what the price tells us.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English

Sheinbaum. Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president since October 2024. Carney. Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister. USMCA. The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, called CUSMA in Canada and T-MEC in Mexico. Action Plan. The 2025-2028 Canada-Mexico plan covering trade, security and other areas, launched in September 2025. APEC. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, a forum of Pacific Rim economies whose leaders met in Shenzhen. USTR. The US Trade Representative, the White House’s trade negotiator. Critical minerals. Metals such as lithium and copper used in batteries and electronics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when did Sheinbaum and Carney meet?

They met on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in Shenzhen, China. It was a bilateral meeting on the margins of the APEC leaders’ summit, not a phone call.

Did Canada and Mexico sign a critical minerals deal?

No signed deal has been published. The Canadian readout says the leaders want to identify further cooperation areas, including critical minerals and defence.

Is the USMCA still in force?

Yes. On 1 July 2026 the US Trade Representative said the pact “remains in force” although the United States did not renew it, and the three countries now review it annually.

How much did trade between Canada and Mexico grow?

Canada’s readout says goods trade rose 19% in the first nine months of 2026 against a year earlier. It gives no total.

More: Mexico news · Sheinbaum’s China summit trip · What Canada’s tariffs mean for Mexico · Mexico on years of annual talks

Sources: Prime Minister of Canada readout, 17 November 2026; Prime Minister of Canada readout, 20 August 2026; Prime Minister of Canada readout, 18 September 2025; Presidency of Mexico, 17 November 2026; US Trade Representative, 1 July 2026; US Trade Representative notice, October 2026; Polymarket, 17 November 2026.