Colombia Arrests Ex-Judge From Mexico

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MEXICO · COURTS AND CRIME

Key Facts Arrested: Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, a former Mexican federal district judge, in Colombia on Sunday 1 November 2026.

Charges: Nine counts of accessory after the fact, up to 15 years in prison each if convicted.

Alleged bribe: About US$2 million, paid to free Canadian drug suspect Andrew Clark. These are allegations, not findings.

Next step: The United States will seek his extradition to Los Angeles.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A former Mexican judge, Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, was arrested in Colombia on Sunday 1 November, the US Justice Department announced on Thursday 5 November. US prosecutors allege he took about US$2 million to free a Canadian drug suspect.

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He has not been convicted and is presumed innocent. It matters to US readers because it comes from a Los Angeles federal court and targets a foreign judge accused of helping a drug network.

What Happened to the Mexican Judge

Colombian authorities detained Benítez Alcántara on Sunday 1 November in an international operation, according to the Justice Department. A federal grand jury in the Central District of California, the court region that covers Los Angeles, had charged him earlier.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He faces nine counts of accessory after the fact, which means helping a suspect avoid arrest, prosecution or punishment. Each count carries a maximum of 15 years in prison, and prosecutors say they will seek his extradition.

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What Prosecutors Allege About the Bribe

Prosecutors say Benítez Alcántara was a district judge in Mexico City who oversaw the extradition case of Andrew Clark, a 36-year-old Canadian. Clark had been arrested in Mexico in October 2024 and was wanted in the United States.

According to the indictment, Clark agreed to pay the judge about US$2 million in exchange for his release. Prosecutors allege Clark sent roughly US$2.75 million through middlemen, in small instalments, between November 2024 and February 2025.

Prosecutors say the judge received the full payment on Monday 24 February 2025, the same day he granted Clark bail and ordered his release. Clark was arrested again within days and sent to the United States, where his case remains open.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Andrew Clark is a Canadian whom US prosecutors describe as the second-in-command of Ryan Wedding’s drug network. He is charged in the United States with drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder, and those charges are allegations.

Ryan Wedding is a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. He was arrested in Mexico in January 2026 and sent to the United States, where he faces similar charges.

Todd Blanche, the US Attorney General, said corrupt officials who help drug traffickers “will face justice in the United States”. Kash Patel, director of the FBI, the main US federal investigative agency, said the nine counts relate to helping Wedding’s group avoid arrest.

What It Means for You

The case shows that US prosecutors will pursue foreign officials who are accused of protecting drug networks that sell into the United States. It also shows how Colombia, Mexico and the United States now work together on arrests and handovers.

Investors watch Mexico’s courts closely since voters chose 881 federal judges in 2025, as our report on the vote and guide to the reform explain. The alleged bribe dates from February 2025, before the new judges took their seats in September 2025.

Colombia has stepped up handovers to the United States under President Abelardo de la Espriella, as our report on the extradition count shows. That track record matters because this case now depends on Colombian officials.

What Is Not Known

The Justice Department announcement does not say whether the judge has a lawyer or how he will plead. It is not known when a Colombian court will hear the extradition request or how long the process will take.

The Justice Department has not said whether other judges or officials are under investigation. It is also not known how Mexico’s judiciary or government will respond to the case.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Mexican judge arrested in Colombia?

He is Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, who was a district judge in Mexico City at the time of the alleged bribe. He has not been convicted and is presumed innocent.

What is the Mexican judge accused of?

US prosecutors allege he took about US$2 million to grant bail to Canadian drug suspect Andrew Clark in February 2025. He faces nine counts of accessory after the fact.

Will the Mexican judge be sent to the United States?

US officials say they will seek his extradition to Los Angeles. Colombian authorities must complete their own legal process first, and no date has been announced.

Who is Ryan Wedding?

Ryan Wedding is a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder charged in the United States with drug trafficking and murder. He was arrested in Mexico in January 2026 and sent to the United States.

Sources: US Department of Justice, Central District of California, announcement of the indictment and arrest, Thursday 5 November 2026; FBI Director Kash Patel, public statement on the nine counts, Thursday 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief