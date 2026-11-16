Courts: Brazil

Mauro Cid, the former military aide to Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, has asked the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to let him serve the rest of his sentence in Rio de Janeiro state instead of Brasília. His defence lawyers filed the request, which became public on Monday 16 November 2026.

Cid is a lieutenant colonel in the Brazilian Army and was Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp, a personal military assistant. He signed a plea-bargain cooperation agreement in the coup-plot case, a trial over the attempt to stop President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva taking office after the 2022 election, and his sentence was cut for it.

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Key Facts Who. Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former military aide, asks to leave Brasília.

Where. He wants to live at his father’s home in Niterói, near Rio.

Sentence. Two years in the open regime, imposed by the Supreme Court in September 2025.

Status. No decision reported; Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who leads the case, has not ruled.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A cooperating defendant in Brazil's coup-plot case wants to finish his sentence near his family in Rio de Janeiro state. The Supreme Court has not yet answered.

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The Big Picture

Cid served as aide-de-camp to Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president, before moving to the army reserve. In September 2025 the STF convicted him on all five counts that prosecutors brought in the coup-plot trial.

The court sentenced him to two years in prison, served in the open regime, which means he is not held in a cell but lives under conditions set by the court. The term was reduced because he signed a plea-bargain cooperation agreement.

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In the same trial the STF sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and 3 months in September 2025. The two sentences differ widely, and the court cut Cid’s term because he cooperated.

According to one report in Brazilian press, Cid has lived provisionally in a condominium in the Federal District, the capital district around Brasília, since he moved to the army reserve. According to another report, he began serving the sentence in November 2025.

The record available to us does not show how this case compares with other cooperating defendants in Brazil or in the region. We therefore keep this section to the facts of his own case.

What the Request Says

The petition was filed by his defence lawyers and, according to one report in Brazilian press, reached the court on the night of Sunday 15 November 2026. It became public on Monday 16 November 2026.

The petition is addressed to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the case’s rapporteur (the justice who reports on the case and leads the decision), according to Brazilian press. We have not seen the filing itself, because it is not public online.

Cid wants to live at the home of his father, retired General Mauro Lourena Cid, in Niterói, a city across the bay from Rio de Janeiro. Two reports name the Camboinhas neighbourhood.

The defence argues that living in Brasília “has lost its meaning and necessity and has become costly”, in our translation of the filing. It adds that, for economic and family reasons, finishing the sentence in Rio de Janeiro state is “absolutely indispensable”.

Put simply, Cid asks for two things at once. He wants a new home for the rest of the sentence, and he wants the court to treat the sentence as possibly already served.

Sunset over the sea at Camboinhas, a beach neighbourhood of Niterói, across the bay from Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Marinelson Almeida, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

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A Second Request on the Sentence

In the same filing the defence asks the court to schedule, as fast as possible, an appeal (in Portuguese, a recurso). The appeal seeks to recognise the sentence as fully served and to extinguish criminal liability.

The defence argues that Cid already served the sentence during the investigations, including his 2023 preventive detention (detention before trial). We have not confirmed how the court ruled on similar arguments earlier.

The two requests point in different directions. One accepts that the sentence continues in a new place, while the other argues that it may already be complete.

No decision by the Supreme Court on either request has been reported. Neither the move nor the appeal has a hearing date in the reports we found.

What It Means for You

The request has no direct consequence for readers in the United States or for markets. The people affected are Cid, his family and the court that must decide.

For anyone following the coup-plot case, the ruling is the next step to watch. Until the justice rules, nothing reported has changed, and our Brazil coverage on Justice Moraes’s caseload and his pending cases gives background.

What Is Not Known

No ruling or timing from the justice has been reported, and no opinion from the prosecutor-general’s office (the federal prosecution service) on the move has been reported. No objection to the move has been reported either.

Reports differ on the exact restrictions Cid now has and on the filing date, which was either Sunday night or Monday. We found no dated court checkpoint for a decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Mauro Cid asked the court to do?

He asked Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court to let him leave Brasília and serve the rest of his sentence in Rio de Janeiro state. He plans to live at his father’s home in Niterói.

What is his sentence?

Two years in prison served in the open regime, imposed by the Supreme Court in September 2025. The term was reduced because he signed a plea-bargain cooperation agreement.

Has the court decided?

No decision has been reported. The ruling and its timing are unknown, and no prosecutor-general’s opinion on the move has been reported.

What is the second request in the filing?

The defence asks the court to schedule quickly an appeal that seeks to recognise the sentence as fully served. It argues that Cid served the time during the investigations, including pre-trial detention in 2023.

Sources: Brazilian press reports on the defence petition, 16 November 2026, and the Supreme Federal Court’s judgment in the coup-plot trial, September 2025. The petition itself is not published online.