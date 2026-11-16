Brazil: Ports and Cybersecurity

Brazil’s Port of Santos is still repairing its office computer systems ten days after a cyberattack. The Santos Port Authority (APS, the state-owned company that runs the port) said on Monday 16 November 2026 that its main internal systems were in final tests and should return during the day.

Ship movements and land access have kept running, the authority says, and it sees no risk of a stoppage. The Federal Police, Brazil’s national law-enforcement agency, is investigating (see our report on the force), and the authority has not said how far the attack reached or whether data was taken.

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Key Facts Attack. Authority systems were hit by a cyberattack on Friday 6 November 2026.

Status. Main internal systems were in final tests on Monday 16 November, due back that day.

Operations. The authority says ships and land access continue, with no risk of a stoppage.

Probe. The Federal Police is investigating; the reach of the attack and any data access are unconfirmed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Ten days on, some port services still run through email. Ships and land access, however, keep moving.

What Happened at Santos

The authority’s systems went down on the morning of Friday 6 November 2026, the same day a power cut hit its servers. The authority has since confirmed that a cyberattack caused the failure, and on Sunday 8 November the port’s protection level was raised to 2 of 3 by Cesportos, the São Paulo state commission for port security.

Internet and telephone service returned on Monday 9 November. The authority’s website came back in part on Monday 16 November, according to its own bulletin.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Container ships moored at a terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil. Photo: Jorge Andrade / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

A bulletin issued at 10:00 Brasília time on Monday 16 November said the authority was still working to recover its systems. Some services were still being delivered by other means, such as email.

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Who Runs the Port, and What Failed

The Santos Port Authority is the state-owned company that administers the port complex in São Paulo state. The systems it is restoring are its main internal administrative ones, and the authority says ship movements were not stopped.

The authority has not published figures on delays or cargo held up. It says port operations have not stopped.

What It Means for Shippers

The authority says some services are being delivered by other means, such as email, while the main systems are restored. It says port operations have not stopped.

The Federal Police is investigating. The authority said the main systems should return during the day.

What Is Not Known

The authority has not said who was behind the attack, how the intruders got in or whether any personal or commercial data was accessed. It has also not said whether a ransom was demanded.

No date has been announced for the end of the Federal Police inquiry. Whether the alternative channels such as email will remain in use after the main systems return is also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Port of Santos?

The Santos Port Authority’s systems failed on 6 November, and on 10 November it confirmed a cyberattack. Its main internal systems were in final tests on 16 November.

Are ships still moving through Santos?

Yes, according to the authority. Ship movements and land access continue, and it sees no risk of a stoppage.

Has any data been stolen?

The authority has not said. It has not determined the reach of the attack or whether data was accessed.

Sources: Santos Port Authority (APS), bulletin “Site do Porto de Santos volta parcialmente”, 16 November 2026, 10:00 (portodesantos.com.br); Brazil’s Federal Police (gov.br/pf). More at Brazil news.

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