Mauritania Signs Two Oil Deals With US Firm

MAURITANIA · ENERGY

Key Facts What is happening Mauritania and Murphy Oil signed two offshore exploration and production contracts in Nouakchott on the evening of Tuesday, 3 November.

Why it matters A New York-listed US explorer now holds acreage in a West African country that already exports liquefied natural gas.

The numbers The contracts cover two offshore blocks, C10 and Tiof; no investment, area, water depth or contract length has been published.

Who is who Murphy Oil is a US independent oil company; Mohamed Ould Abdel Fettah is Mauritania’s energy and petroleum minister.

What to watch A drilling timetable, the work commitments, any partner for the blocks, and a Murphy statement on its spending plans.

What it means for you Murphy investors should expect no output for years; Americans travelling to Mauritania should check State Department advice first.

Mauritania signed two offshore oil and gas contracts with US company Murphy Oil on Tuesday. The energy ministry named the blocks but published no financial terms.

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Mauritania’s government and US explorer Murphy Oil signed two exploration and production contracts in Nouakchott on Tuesday evening, 3 November. The energy ministry said the contracts cover offshore blocks C10 and Tiof in the Mauritanian coastal basin.

The signing follows a first Rio Times account, published on 3 November, that the president had received a Murphy delegation. For US readers it shows a New York-listed company adding acreage along Africa’s Atlantic coast.

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What Was Signed in Nouakchott

The ministry said Energy and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Ould Abdel Fettah signed for Mauritania. Christopher Charles Olson, an exploration executive at Murphy, signed for the company.

The signing followed a morning audience for the Murphy delegation with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. The ministry did not say whether Murphy will operate both blocks alone.

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The ministry called the deal a “strategic turning point” for the hydrocarbons sector. It also described Mauritania as a safe and competitive area for exploration.

Who Is Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil is a US oil and gas company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MUR. Its own filings show activity in the Gulf of America, Vietnam and Ivory Coast.

On 12 October Murphy said an appraisal well on Block CI-103 in Ivory Coast found about 27 metres of net oil pay. The release does not mention Mauritania.

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How the Deal Came About

On Wednesday, 8 July, the energy minister presented a plan to sign exploration contracts with Murphy and Chariot Energy. Industry press at the time said each company had applied separately for offshore acreage.

Tuesday’s signing is the first public sign that the plan led to a contract. Reports of the signing name only Murphy.

Mauritania’s Gas Push

Mauritania already exports liquefied natural gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field, which it shares with Senegal. An earlier Rio Times report put third-quarter shipments at about 603,000 tonnes, up 16% on a year earlier.

New exploration blocks would add a second track beside that field. Any discovery would still take years to appraise, finance and develop.

What It Means for US Readers

Murphy investors should note that exploration contracts commit a company to work and spending before any oil or gas is found. No Murphy figures for these blocks have been published, so no effect on earnings can be estimated.

The deal adds a US company to a coastline that already hosts a gas export project. Americans planning to visit Mauritania should check the State Department’s current travel advice before booking.

Related Rio Times coverage includes the earlier report on the presidential meeting and Mauritania’s gas exports. Background is in the Mauritania explainer and on the Mauritania hub.

What Is Not Known

The ministry did not publish the block areas, water depth, contract length or any investment figure. Some reports call the contracts production-sharing agreements, which the ministry’s statement did not confirm.

No Murphy statement on the signing had been found by the morning of Wednesday, 4 November. Whether a partner will join Murphy on either block is also unknown.

What Comes Next

Watch for a Murphy statement or a regulatory filing that names the work programme and timing. The company’s next quarterly update may show whether it counts Mauritania in its exploration spending.

A signed contract gives Murphy the right to explore under agreed terms. It does not mean oil or gas has been found.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed the contracts in Mauritania?

Energy and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Ould Abdel Fettah signed for Mauritania. Christopher Charles Olson, an exploration executive, signed for Murphy Oil.

Which blocks do the contracts cover?

The ministry named two offshore blocks, C10 and Tiof, in the Mauritanian coastal basin. It did not publish their size or water depth.

Is Murphy Oil a US company?

Yes, Murphy Oil is a US oil and gas company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MUR. It operates in the Gulf of America, Vietnam and Ivory Coast.

How much will Murphy spend in Mauritania?

That is not known. The ministry published no investment figure, and no Murphy statement had been found by the morning of 4 November.

Does Mauritania already export gas?

Yes, from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field shared with Senegal. Shipments were about 603,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas in the third quarter of 2026.

Sources: Ministry of Energy and Petroleum of Mauritania, statement on the signing of 3 November 2026; Murphy Oil Corporation, news release of 12 October 2026 (SEC filing); Murphy Oil Corporation, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (accessed 4 November 2026).