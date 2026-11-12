Deaths Reported in Ghana Anti-Mining Clash

Photo: Isaac Gyamfi Assumeng / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A clash in Manso Keniago, Ghana, between residents and a national anti-illegal-mining force has left several people dead, according to Ghanaian news reports. It began on the afternoon of Wednesday 11 November 2026, and the figures from officials and local leaders differ.

The dispute sits inside Ghana’s crackdown on illegal gold mining, known locally as galamsey. The task force’s seizure of excavators belongs to that crackdown.

Where: Manso Keniago, Amansie South District, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

What: residents and personnel of NAIMOS, Ghana’s anti-illegal-mining task force, clashed on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Toll: NAIMOS said 3 dead; an assembly member said 4; Ghanaian news organisations reported 6 dead, 15 injured.

NAIMOS says an armed group confronted it; the local chief says residents did not attack first.

As of 12 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

What We Know

Manso Keniago lies in Amansie South District, a local government area in the Ashanti Region, one of Ghana’s 16 administrative regions. The clash involved residents and personnel of NAIMOS, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, Ghana’s anti-illegal-mining task force.

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The trigger was a dispute over how seized excavators were moved out through the community. Residents and traditional authorities wanted the machines carried on low-bed trailers, which are flat transporters, rather than driven.

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NAIMOS said on Wednesday that three people were confirmed dead. Two of its own personnel were also shot, it says.

Assembly member Charles Oduro, an elected local representative, visited the injured at St Martin’s Hospital and said four people had died and 15 were injured. He added that some victims came from neighbouring communities.

By midday on Thursday 12 November, Ghanaian news organisations reported six dead and 15 injured, without naming an official source. Benjamin Marfo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the government’s top local official, said three had died and 14 were injured, possibly 16, and promised an inquiry.

On Thursday, youth in red and black besieged the palace of the paramount chief, the area’s senior traditional ruler, and tried to attack the DCE. He had come to commiserate, and police had to step in.

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Two Accounts of One Afternoon

NAIMOS spokesperson Paa Kwesi Schandorf said personnel met an armed group trying to obstruct the excavators. He said staff fired warning shots, two of them were shot, and they acted in self-defence.

Speaking on television on Thursday 12 November, he said the deaths happened because a mob confronted the task force. NAIMOS describes the group as an armed mob.

A statement from residents and traditional authorities, dated Wednesday 11 November, says the excavator was not seized at Manso Keniago. They say it was only being driven along a tarred government road.

The statement says one of the community’s chiefs was physically assaulted and that gunshots were fired at his vehicle. Nana Obeng Mensah Ababio II, a local chief, insists residents did not attack first and demands justice and accountability.

Residents and traditional authorities have asked President John Dramani Mahama and the Inspector-General of Police, the country’s top police officer, for an independent investigation. Assembly member Oduro said a police officer who came to calm the situation was hit by a NAIMOS member, a claim we could not verify.

File photo: heavy trucks and a drilling rig at an open-pit mine, the kind of machinery at issue in anti-illegal-mining operations. (Photo: Rio Times library)

What Is Not Known

As of Thursday morning the Ashanti Regional Police Command had published no figure, and no national government or police statement has been found. St Martin’s Hospital, the facility treating the injured, has not confirmed a count.

The six-death toll is a media count that no official body has confirmed, and no victims’ names have been released. No arrests have been reported, and the exact time of the clash has not been given.

Who fired first is disputed, and neither side’s account has been independently verified. The youth’s claim that the DCE refused to intervene when called is also untested.

What It Means for You

The clash shows how charged Ghana’s crackdown on illegal gold mining has become on the ground. It touches the gold sector, where illegal operations are the target of the crackdown.

Our explainer on Ghana’s illegal gold mining sets out why the issue is so contested. No official warning for travellers in the Ashanti Region has been found in our checks.

What to Watch

One checkpoint is whether the police or the government issue a statement with an official toll. That would settle the gap between the early figures of three, four and six.

Another is whether the independent probe residents requested is ordered. The youth’s allegation that the DCE failed to act during the shooting is untested, and no response from him has been found.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Manso Keniago?

Residents and NAIMOS personnel clashed on the afternoon of Wednesday 11 November 2026 over the moving of seized excavators. Deaths and injuries were reported, but officials, local leaders and the press give different counts.

How many people died?

Ghanaian news organisations reported six dead and 15 injured by midday on 12 November. NAIMOS said three, an assembly member four, and the police and St Martin’s Hospital have not confirmed a figure.

Who fired first?

The two sides disagree. NAIMOS says an armed group obstructed its personnel and it fired warning shots, while residents say they did not attack first.

What are residents asking for?

Residents and traditional authorities asked President John Dramani Mahama and the Inspector-General of Police for an independent investigation. They also want medical help for the injured and accountability.

Sources: NAIMOS spokesperson Paa Kwesi Schandorf, television interview, 12 November 2026; statement by Manso Keniago residents and traditional authorities, 11 November 2026. Assembly member Charles Oduro, remarks after visiting the injured, 11 November 2026; Ghanaian news organisations reported the toll by midday on 12 November 2026.

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