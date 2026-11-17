Politics: Malawi

A judge of Malawi’s High Court, one of the country’s senior courts, has sent a row over parliamentary probes to the Chief Justice, the country’s top judge. The Attorney General, the state’s lawyer, has asked whether “Parliament” in Section 56(6) of the Constitution includes the President.

A High Court order of Friday 4 September 2026 halted 12 joint committees planned by Speaker Sameer Suleman, who presides over Parliament. The case touches on the balance of power between the President and Parliament.

It runs alongside the postponement of Parliament’s mid-year budget meeting, covered in our report on how President Peter Mutharika postponed the sitting. Both disputes involve the powers of the Speaker and the President.

Key Facts Who. Austin Mkoka, a citizen, versus Speaker Sameer Suleman, who presides over Parliament, and Parliament.

What. A High Court judge sent it to the Chief Justice as a constitutional matter.

Question. The Attorney General asks if “Parliament” in Section 56(6) includes the President.

Next. No hearing date found. The Attorney General, the state’s lawyer, wants at least three judges.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A dispute over a Speaker’s committees now sits with the Chief Justice, and the key question is how “Parliament” is defined.

In Plain English Judicial review. A court check on whether a public body acted lawfully.

Certification. The Chief Justice’s formal decision that a case is a constitutional matter.

Constitutional panel. A bench of several judges, here at least three, hearing a question about the Constitution.

Speaker and Attorney General. The Speaker presides over Parliament; the Attorney General is the government’s chief legal adviser.

The Big Picture

Two threads meet here: Speaker Suleman planned 12 joint committees to examine state bodies, and a citizen took the plan to court. The 4 September order halted them, and on Saturday 12 September Suleman met the President, as the Malawian press reported.

The second thread is Parliament’s mid-year budget meeting, which the President put off. The Attorney General said on Monday 2 November 2026 that fuel shortages and stocking up ahead of El Niño, a drought-linked weather pattern, justified the delay.

The Attorney General, Frank Mbeta, defends the postponement. He said on Monday 2 November 2026: “There is nothing unconstitutional about the President’s decision whatsoever.”

The Attorney General asks whether “Parliament” in Section 56(6) includes the President, as reported. The answer could affect whether the President has any say over Parliament’s probes, though we found no sourced regional comparison.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Malawi Email address Follow

Who Argues What

Austin Mkoka, a citizen, brought a judicial review against Suleman and Parliament over the 12 committees, as reported in the Malawian press. The 12 committees were planned to examine state bodies.

After the order, the Speaker’s office told the committees to stand down, as reported. The Speaker then met the President on Saturday 12 September.

Reported in the Malawian press this week, and not confirmed by us independently, High Court Judge Allan Hans Muhome referred the case on Tuesday 3 November under Section 9(3) of the Courts Act, the law governing Malawi’s courts. The same report says he paused proceedings that were due on Thursday 5 November.

It adds that Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda certified the case, so at least three judges will hear it. The same report says the Judiciary spokesperson, Ruth Mputeni, confirmed the court was waiting to empanel, or appoint, them, and none is named.

Mbeta asked for the referral and for a panel of at least three judges, as reported in the Malawian press. The Malawi Law Society, the lawyers’ professional body, disagrees with his view of the postponement.

The Society, chaired by Davis Njobvu, argues Section 59(1) lets the President summon extraordinary sittings or prorogue (end the session of) Parliament. It says the clause does not let him order the Speaker to cancel a sitting, a view from a single report.

The same report says Mbeta has applied to take over the defendants’ representation from a private law firm. We could not confirm that application independently.

What It Means for You

We found no sourced US connection, so this is mainly a Malawian story. Affected are Malawian MPs and the state bodies the committees were to examine.

For context, see our reports on Malawi’s place in the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, an annual ranking by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, and on the President’s absence in South Africa. Our report on a civil-society lawsuit covers a separate court case.

What To Watch

Parliament’s mid-year budget meeting was put off by the President, whose decision the Attorney General defended on 2 November, and no new date is confirmed. No hearing date has been set as far as we found, so neither checkpoint has a confirmed date.

What Is Not Known

We found no hearing date, no judges’ names and no certification date, and we reached no court document. We also do not know if the committees may resume.

The referral date, the judge’s name, the certification and the pause in proceedings rest on one Malawian outlet. Only the referral itself and the Attorney General’s application are confirmed by a second outlet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a Malawi judge send the Speaker case to the Chief Justice?

A High Court judge referred it so it can be treated as a constitutional matter. The Attorney General’s application asks whether “Parliament” in Section 56(6) of the Constitution includes the President.

What are the 12 joint committees?

They are groups of MPs that Speaker Sameer Suleman planned to use to probe state bodies. A High Court order of Friday 4 September 2026 halted them.

When will the court hear the case?

We found no hearing date as of 17 November 2026. One Malawian outlet reports that at least three judges will hear it, but none has been named.

Sources: Malawi High Court, provisional order of 4 September 2026 and referral of the case to the Chief Justice; Attorney General of Malawi, statement of 2 November 2026; Malawi Law Society, position on Section 59(1). All as reported in the Malawian press, September to November 2026; no court or government document was reached. Constitution of Malawi, Sections 56(6) and 59(1).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →