Malawi Rights Group Sues NGO Regulator

Malawi · Civil Society

Malawi’s Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), a prominent civil rights group, has taken the state NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) to court after losing its registration as a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

HRDC says the decision is an attempt to silence it. NGORA, which regulates NGOs in Malawi, says the group broke reporting rules.

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Key Facts What happened Malawi’s HRDC rights coalition has asked the High Court to review its deregistration as an NGO.

The regulator NGORA, the NGO Regulatory Authority, deregistered HRDC with effect from Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

The reason given NGORA cites missing audited accounts and annual returns (yearly filings) for 2023, 2024 and 2025, and unreported board changes.

The hearing The High Court in Lilongwe is due to hold a hearing on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Still open HRDC says it will keep working as a civil society group; the court has not ruled.

What NGORA Decided

NGORA deregistered HRDC with effect from Tuesday, 3 November 2026, in a determination dated Monday, 2 November. The regulator says HRDC did not submit audited financial statements and annual returns (yearly filings) for 2023, 2024 and 2025, even after an extension to 31 July 2026.

NGORA also says HRDC did not tell it about changes to its board and governance. It acts under the NGO Act, Malawi’s law on registering NGOs.

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Why HRDC Is Fighting Back

HRDC chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa said the group had expected such a move. HRDC says it only loses its NGO status, not its right to work as a civil society organisation, a non-profit citizens’ group, under the constitution.

HRDC says it will go ahead with planned nationwide demonstrations. It says NGORA has made several efforts to frustrate its work.

Centre House Arcade in central Lilongwe, the capital where the High Court holds the hearing, photographed in August 2008. Photo: Malawiana, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Court Case

HRDC has brought judicial review proceedings, in which a court checks whether a public body acted lawfully and fairly. It also asks the High Court for an injunction, a court order that would halt the deregistration while the case runs.

NGORA says it has received the High Court summons for Thursday, 12 November 2026. NGORA’s spokesperson has told HRDC not to mislead the public about the case.

What Deregistration Costs

NGORA says HRDC can no longer operate or receive donor funding as a registered NGO. HRDC rose to prominence leading street protests after the disputed 2019 election, which the Constitutional Court later annulled.

More on how Malawi’s institutions work is in our guide to Malawi’s role in Africa and our Malawi coverage.

What It Means for You

For US readers who follow Africa, the case shows how a legal registration can decide whether a civil society group may receive foreign donor money. Donors, charities and companies that work with Malawian partners should check that those partners are registered and up to date.

Our report on how corruption slows Malawi’s infrastructure shows why such watchdog groups matter to donors and investors. The court’s ruling will show how far a regulator’s paperwork rules can reach.

What Is Not Known

The High Court has not ruled, and it is not known whether it will grant the injunction before the hearing or after it. We have not seen the full court papers or NGORA’s full determination.

It is also unclear whether HRDC can keep receiving donor money under another legal form.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was HRDC deregistered?

NGORA says HRDC did not file audited accounts and annual returns (yearly filings) for 2023, 2024 and 2025, and did not report changes to its board. HRDC calls the decision political.

What does deregistration mean for HRDC?

NGORA says HRDC can no longer operate or receive donor funding as a registered NGO. HRDC says it can continue as a civil society organisation.

When is the court hearing?

The High Court in Lilongwe holds a hearing on Thursday, 12 November 2026. HRDC asks for a judicial review and a court order to halt the decision.

What is HRDC?

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition is a Malawian civil society group that rose to prominence leading street protests after the disputed 2019 election. The Constitutional Court later annulled that vote.

Sources: Statements by the NGO Regulatory Authority of Malawi and its spokesperson, including its determination of 2 November 2026 and the High Court summons for 12 November 2026; statements by HRDC’s Michael Kaiyatsa; Malawi’s NGO Act. Read 9 November 2026.

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